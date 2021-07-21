GoGold Drills 1,181 g/t AgEq over 1.7m within 38.1m of 186 g/t AgEq at El Orito in Los Ricos North

As previously announced, the Company initiated an Induced Polarization ("IP") geophysical survey to map out the sulphide rich zone along strike and down dip. Hole LRGO-21-052 was drilled because of the IP survey, as surface samples taken in that area did not produce strong results, while the IP survey indicated a strong target. The survey is continuing eastwards into the El Favor deposit (see Figure 4).

"We continue to see strong results from our drilling program at El Orito, with wide zones of good potentially bulk mineable grades surrounding higher grade intercepts," said Brad Langille, President and CEO. "We are very excited to see that the targets located with our IP geophysical program are yielding great results from drilling, such as those seen in hole LRGO-21-052. We have many additional targets to test over the coming months."

Table 1: Drill Hole Intersections

Hole ID Area From To Length1 Ag Au Cu Pb Zn AgEq2



(m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (%) (%) (%) (g/t) LRGO-21-043 El Orito 274.8 315.9 41.2 9.7 0.01 0.06 0.31 1.99 89.5

including 277.7 288.6 11.0 20.8 0.03 0.13 0.79 4.25 195.5

including 286.3 288.6 2.3 53.9 0.11 0.39 2.21 9.79 476.8 LRGO-21-044 El Orito 239.8 273.1 33.3 19.1 0.03 0.08 1.11 1.67 110.8

including 247.7 262.5 14.8 25.6 0.05 0.11 1.43 2.39 153.1

including 247.7 250.5 2.8 46.5 0.04 0.24 4.74 7.67 438.9 LRGO-21-046 El Orito 171.0 184.0 13.0 30.2 0.02 0.22 0.31 1.11 97.4

including 171.0 173.7 2.7 101.7 0.06 0.48 0.98 2.02 242.6

including 179.0 184.0 5.0 21.6 0.01 0.30 0.25 1.73 114.9

and 199.3 205.9 6.5 55.3 0.05 0.32 0.79 1.43 156.5 LRGO-21-047 El Orito 230.5 233.7 3.2 37.2 0.03 0.14 0.59 0.62 87.4

and 367.0 370.0 3.0 19.2 0.02 0.34 1.28 1.62 137.0

including 368.5 370.0 1.5 32.7 0.02 0.65 2.35 2.96 250.0 LRGO-21-050 El Orito 56.1 74.0 18.0 50.8 0.09 0.06 0.39 0.05 74.5

including 65.3 74.0 8.7 68.3 0.13 0.11 0.70 0.03 105.4

including 72.1 74.0 1.9 230.5 0.34 0.23 0.96 0.03 302.5

and 83.6 89.6 6.0 40.3 0.05 0.01 0.18 0.03 50.0 LRGO-21-051 El Orito 187.0 241.3 54.3 28.5 0.04 0.19 0.85 1.45 118.4

including 233.0 240.6 7.6 97.2 0.12 0.70 2.92 5.39 421.5 LRGO-21-052 El Orito 208.7 246.8 38.1 31.7 0.03 0.17 1.89 2.72 185.6

including 215.1 230.2 15.2 65.6 0.06 0.37 4.08 5.07 370.6

including 220.9 226.8 5.9 122.0 0.12 0.54 7.20 10.73 709.5

including 220.9 222.6 1.7 226.9 0.15 0.78 15.38 15.18 1,180.7 LRGO-21-053 El Orito 183.2 252.3 69.1 25.7 0.05 0.14 0.97 1.63 119.4

including 237.7 252.3 14.7 66.5 0.09 0.38 2.01 4.10 293.8

including 247.5 251.5 4.0 149.3 0.25 0.70 3.19 6.89 539.0

1. Not true width 2. AqEq converted using a silver to gold ratio of 75:1. Copper, Lead and Zinc converted using $3.66/lb, $0.90/lb and $1.26/lb at

100% recoveries based on a silver price of $26.00/oz 3. Hole LRGO-21-042,045,048,and 049 did not intercept significant mineralization.

The holes that the Company has drilled to date at El Orito have shown mineralization averaging approximately 30m in width for more than 700m in strike length and up to approximately 300m in vertical depth from surface and is open in all directions. The El Orito deposit is located about 1,000 meters to the west along strike from the El Favor deposit. The Company's exploration team is mapping, sampling, and surveying with IP geophysics to potentially connect the two deposits. The El Orito deposit may be unique in the Los Ricos district as it is the deeper part of the system where silver and base metals are present, while the other targets in the system to date have shown primarily silver and gold mineralization.

The known strike length of the El Orito – El Favor structure is now approaching 2,500 meters and is still open in both directions. The surface topography at El Orito is 400 to 500m lower compared to El Favor and is allowing the exploration team to see this large, mineralized structure over a vertical height of 750 meters when measured from the surface outcrops at El Favor to the intersections in the El Orito drill holes.

Table 2: Drill Hole Locations

Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip Length LRGO-21-042 584149 2336815 1005 210 -65 475.3 LRGO-21-043 583899 2336895 966 210 -70 453.6 LRGO-21-044 583607 2336982 865 210 -70 436.0 LRGO-21-045 584150 2336816 1005 210 -75 601.0 LRGO-21-046 583615 2337062 850 210 -65 448.0 LRGO-21-047 583899 2336895 966 210 -78 459.0 LRGO-21-048 583636 2336942 889 210 -50 272.0 LRGO-21-049 584085 2336841 1004 210 -55 364.4 LRGO-21-050 583752 2336809 887 210 -58 261.3 LRGO-21-051 583626 2336972 873 210 -55 321.2 LRGO-21-052 583768 2336883 928 210 -58 337.8 LRGO-21-053 583664 2336983 887 210 -50 320.1

VRIFY Slide Deck and 3D Presentation

VRIFY is a platform being used by companies to communicate with investors using 360° virtual tours of remote mining assets, 3D models and interactive presentations. VRIFY can be accessed by website and with the VRIFY iOS and Android apps.

Access the GoGold Company Profile on VRIFY at: https://vrify.com

The VRIFY Slide Deck and 3D Presentation for GoGold can be viewed at: https://vrify.com/explore/decks/9404 and on the Company's website at: www.gogoldresources.com.

Los Ricos District Exploration Projects

The Company's two exploration projects at its Los Ricos property are in Jalisco state, Mexico. The Los Ricos South Project began in March 2019 and an initial resource was announced on July 29, 2020 which indicated a Measured & Indicated Mineral Resource of 63.7 million ounces AgEq grading 199 g/t AgEq contained in 10.0 million tonnes, and an Inferred Resource of 19.9 million ounces AgEq grading 190 g/t AgEq contained in 3.3 million tonnes. An initial PEA on the project was announced on January 20, 2021 indicating an NPV 5% of US$295M.

The Los Ricos North Project was launched in March 2020 and includes drilling at the El Favor, La Trini, Casados and El Orito targets. During 2020, GoGold's exploration team identified over 100 targets on the Los Ricos North properties, demonstrating the significant exploration potential. The Company plans to drill 10 of these targets as part of its 2021 drilling program which is planned to exceed 100,000 metres of drilling and will be one of the largest in Mexico.

Procedure, Quality Assurance / Quality Control and Data Verification

The diamond drill core (HQ size) is geologically logged, photographed and marked for sampling. When the sample lengths are determined, the full core is sawn with a diamond blade core saw with one half of the core being bagged and tagged for assay. The remaining half portion is returned to the core trays for storage and/or for metallurgical test work.

The sealed and tagged sample bags are transported to the ActLabs facility in Zacatecas, Mexico. ActLabs crushes the samples and prepares 200-300 gram pulp samples with ninety percent passing Tyler 150 mesh (106μm). The pulps are assayed for gold using a 50-gram charge by fire assay (Code 1A2-50) and over limits greater than 10 grams per tonne are re-assayed using a gravimetric finish (Code 1A3-50). Silver and multi-element analysis is completed using total digestion (Code 1F2 Total Digestion ICP). Over limits greater than 100 grams per tonne silver are re-assayed using a gravimetric finish (Code 8-Ag FA-GRAV Ag).

Quality assurance and quality control ("QA/QC") procedures monitor the chain-of-custody of the samples and includes the systematic insertion and monitoring of appropriate reference materials (certified standards, blanks and duplicates) into the sample strings. The results of the assaying of the QA/QC material included in each batch are tracked to ensure the integrity of the assay data. All results stated in this announcement have passed GoGold's QA/QC protocols.

Mr. David Duncan, P. Geo. is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is responsible for the technical information of this release.

About GoGold Resources

GoGold Resources (TSX: GGD) is a Canadian-based silver and gold producer focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring high quality projects in Mexico. The Company operates the Parral Tailings mine in the state of Chihuahua and has the Los Ricos South and Los Ricos North exploration projects in the state of Jalisco. Headquartered in Halifax, NS, GoGold is building a portfolio of low cost, high margin projects. For more information visit gogoldresources.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy of any of GoGold's securities in the United States.

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" as defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Los Ricos South and North projects, and future plans and objectives of GoGold, including the intention to undertake further exploration at Los Ricos North, and the prospect of further discoveries there, constitute forward looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information is based on a number of factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such information but which may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to, assumptions in connection with the continuance of GoGold and its subsidiaries as a going concern, general economic and market conditions, mineral prices, the accuracy of mineral resource estimates, and the performance of the Parral project. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from GoGold's expectations include exploration and development risks associated with GoGold's projects, the failure to establish estimated mineral resources or mineral reserves, volatility of commodity prices, variations of recovery rates, and global economic conditions. For additional information with respect to risk factors applicable to GoGold, reference should be made to GoGold's continuous disclosure materials filed from time to time with securities regulators, including, but not limited to, GoGold's Annual Information Form. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date of this release.

