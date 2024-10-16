Gogoro and Cycle & Carriage Launch Battery Swapping with Three Smartscooters in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gogoro Inc. (Nasdaq: GGR), a global technology leader in battery-swapping ecosystems that enable sustainable mobility solutions for cities and its exclusive Singapore distribution partner, Cycle & Carriage, today announced they will be launching Gogoro battery swapping and Smartscooters in Singapore later this month.

"Together with Cycle & Carriage, we are introducing a new generation of two-wheel urban transportation and refueling in Singapore. Gogoro battery swapping provides a quick, easy and safe electric refueling experience that doesn't require parking or time to charge," said Henry Chiang, CEO of Gogoro. "Singapore has taken a proactive approach to accelerating EV adoption and the Singapore LTA's TR25 electric vehicle charging standard has established a strong set of requirements for Southeast Asia to embrace."

"Gogoro is Cycle & Carriage's first foray into the two-wheeler electric mobility business here in Singapore and it highlights our commitment to support the Singapore Green Plan 2030," said Wilfrid Foo, Managing Director of Cycle & Carriage Singapore. "While battery swapping technology is relatively new here, we believe in the products and our partnership with Gogoro will accelerate the growth."

Three Gogoro Smartscooters

C&C is launching three Gogoro Smartscooter models:

Gogoro Viva Mix - Gogoro Viva Mix is a lightweight, nimble Smartscooter that is compact and has a riding range of up to 150km.

Gogoro Viva Mix is a lightweight, nimble Smartscooter that is compact and has a riding range of up to 150km. Gogoro Premium - Gogoro Premium boasts a range of up to 170km with a 6.4kW of power output.

- Gogoro Premium boasts a range of up to 170km with a 6.4kW of power output. Gogoro SuperSport - Gogoro SuperSport comes with many Smart Features to enhance rider safety and up to 170km riding range.

Gogoro Battery Swapping

The Gogoro Network is a new generation of swappable battery refueling that is smart, safe and continually optimizing itself to be dynamic and versatile for riders, business, and communities. In Taiwan's cities, Gogoro has more battery swapping stations than gas stations and the Gogoro Network supports more than 610,000 riders and has more than 1.4 million smart batteries in circulation through its network of 12,500 battery swapping GoStations racks at over 2,500 locations. There are more than 400,000 daily battery swaps and more than 630 million total battery swaps to date. Gogoro battery swapping has avoided more than 1 million tons of CO2 emissions.

Singapore Market Demand

With only one percent of 2023 registered two-wheel vehicles on the road being electric, there is a strong market potential for more electric two-wheel vehicles in Singapore. With the Gogoro Smartscooters being priced competitively, the cost is comparable to internal combustion engine two-wheel vehicles in the market.

At Cycle & Carriage, we are passionate about creating people-focused experiences and exceptional journeys. Founded in 1899 in Kuala Lumpur, we are now a leading regional automotive group in Southeast Asia. Cycle & Carriage distributes, retails, and provides aftersales services for passenger cars as well as commercial vehicles in Singapore, Malaysia and Myanmar. Cycle & Carriage is a member of the Jardine Cycle & Carriage Group.

From passenger cars and commercial vehicles to used cars, Cycle & Carriage Singapore is one of the most diversified automotive groups in the country. With a network of six showrooms and service centers, and representing world-class brands such as Mercedes-Benz, Mitsubishi, Kia, Citroën, DS Automobiles, Maxus, ORA, smart, Gogoro and used car arm, Republic Auto, we are committed to support our customers at every step of the way. At Cycle & Carriage Singapore, we are also dedicated to enable our people to follow their best paths. We have been one of HR Asia's 'Best Companies to Work For' since 2015.

Cycle & Carriage Singapore: www.cyclecarriage.com.sg

Founded in 2011 to rethink urban energy and inspire the world to move through cities in smarter and more sustainable ways, Gogoro leverages the power of innovation to change the way urban energy is distributed and consumed. Gogoro's battery swapping and vehicle platforms offer a smart, proven, and sustainable long-term ecosystem for delivering a new approach to urban mobility. Gogoro has quickly become an innovation leader in vehicle design and electric propulsion, smart battery design, battery swapping, and advanced cloud services that utilize artificial intelligence to manage battery charging and availability.

