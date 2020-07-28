Gogoro Announces Availability Of The Ultralight And Agile Eeyo 1 Ebike In The United States

Half the weight of typical ebikes, Eeyo 1 is built with Kevlar ® reinforced carbon fiber in a distinct open-frame design for lightweight, electric-assisted city riding. At the core of its nimble and responsive design is the new Eeyo Smartwheel, an all-in-one digital drive that fully integrates the motor, battery, torque sensor, and smart connectivity into a compact rear hub.

"Eeyo 1 is an innovative approach to the hyper-local and multi-modal transportation challenges people in cities face every day and we designed it so riders can navigate the busy stop and go traffic in the quickest and most agile way possible," said Kirk James, chief marketing officer, Gogoro. "We focused on the essentials that make it an absolute joy to ride. Because the more fun the ride - the more we ride. And that's the whole point."

The Eeyo 1 is available in two models, the Eeyo 1s and Eeyo 1. The Eeyo 1s ($4599) is available in a warm white matte finish and features a full carbon fiber frame, fork, seat post, handlebars, and rims, weighing in at a mere 26.4 lbs. The Eeyo 1 ($3899) is available in two distinct colors, cloud blue or lobster orange, and features the same carbon fiber frame and fork as the 1s, but with an alloy seat post, handlebars, and rims, and weighs 27.5 lbs - still half the weight of typical e-bikes.

The Eeyo 1's forward-leaning sport geometry is extremely nimble for navigating city streets, bike lanes, and bridges. The open-frame design is strong, lightweight and smooth, and is easily carried on a rider's shoulder into an apartment, subway station, or on and off public transportation.

Features

Easy to ride and simple to own, every component has been chosen for durability and to be nearly maintenance-free. Both models of the Class 1 Eeyo ebike feature intelligent power-assist that detects pedal-power and provides increased control, power and speed, two assist modes – Sport and Eco – delivering 40-55 miles riding range on a single charge, and a grease-free Gates Carbon Belt Drive in place of a traditional chain for long-lasting, worry-free durability. Eeyo 1 ships with a charger that easily snaps around the Smartwheel hub to charge the bike after riding. For a full feature list and specifications, please visit the Eeyo 1 product page.

Eeyo App

Wirelessly integrated with the Eeyo Smartwheel, the Eeyo app optimizes the ride with a simple and intuitive interface. The Eeyo app also utilizes over-the-air software and firmware updates to deliver the latest features and refinements to Eeyo Smartwheel.

Availability

The Eeyo 1s is available for purchase today with shipments beginning August 10th. The Eeyo 1 is expected to ship in mid-September. Eeyo 1 accessories, including an integrated phone mount and a stand charger to display and store the bike while charging, will be sold separately and also available in September.

About Gogoro

Founded in 2011, Gogoro is putting energy into things that matter. With a mission to deliver consumer innovations through an intelligent urban ecosystem that will improve how the world's most populated cities distribute and utilize energy, the global company is enabling the transformation of megacities into smart cities. Gogoro is working toward a better future by putting power in the hands of everyone – to move us all forward, faster. For more information, visit www.gogoro.com/press.

