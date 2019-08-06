Gogoro announces Yamaha, AEON Motor and PGO as founding members of its ‘Powered by Gogoro network’ program.

Gogoro Network was established to drive new innovations, technologies, and business models that eliminate barriers to electric fuel adoption and introduce more people to cleaner and smarter urban mobility choices. Launched first in Taiwan in 2015, the Gogoro Network has facilitated more than 44 million battery swaps and has more than 1300 GoStation battery swapping locations today, making it the most sophisticated mass-market battery swapping system in the world.

"Gogoro was created to ignite the mass market shift to sustainable energy in cities by establishing an intelligent urban ecosystem that introduced a new refueling system that created a hub for communities, businesses, and consumers," said Horace Luke, founder and CEO, Gogoro Inc. "We are excited to have leading scooter brands like Yamaha, Aeon Motor and PGO as founding members of our Powered By Gogoro Network program and look forward to consumers having a variety of choices when selecting smart electric vehicles."

Enabling All Vehicles Makers To Embrace Sustainable Transportation

With strong consumer adoption of Gogoro Network battery swapping, 'Powered by Gogoro Network' provides consumers with a variety of choices in scooter brands, designs, features and price and extends Gogoro's industry leadership in swappable and sustainable refueling. 'Powered by Gogoro Network' provides vehicle makers with access to Gogoro's innovations and intellectual property including its intelligent drivetrains and controllers, components and smart systems, so each manufacturer can develop and roll-out unique electric vehicles that integrate Gogoro Network battery swapping.

About Gogoro Network

The Gogoro Network is an open platform for battery swapping and smart mobility services, delivering a fresh alternative to legacy fuel and its undeniable pollution. Gogoro Network combines the power of connectivity, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to create a new generation of swappable refueling that is smart, scalable and continually optimizing itself to be dynamic and versatile for people, communities and businesses. The Gogoro Network is at the center of Gogoro's innovation and enables all of its products and businesses including the Gogoro Smartscooter and 'Powered By Gogoro Network' vehicles to utilize it for refueling through battery swapping. The Gogoro Network is also the underlying platform for GoShare, Gogoro's end-to-end mobility sharing platform and solution for smart cities. For more information, visit www.gogoro.com/gogoro-network.

About Gogoro

Founded in 2011, Gogoro is putting energy into things that matter. With a mission to deliver consumer innovations through an intelligent urban ecosystem that will improve how the world's most populated cities distribute and utilize energy, the company is enabling the transformation of megacities into smart cities. Gogoro is working toward a better future by putting power in the hands of everyone – to move us all forward, faster. For more information, visit www.gogoro.com/press.

