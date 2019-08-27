Gogoro Continues Global Expansion With The Introduction Of A Sustainable Mobility Solution For South Korean Businesses

"Seoul, like most of the world's major cities, is at a tipping point and in desperate need of sustainable transportation solutions, not just for consumers but for businesses," said Horace Luke, founder and CEO, Gogoro Inc. "The entire Gogoro ecosystem offers businesses a path forward that is sustainable, scalable and proven."

Korea requires a sustainable mobility solution for logistics and delivery fleets that not only achieve the best alternative to gas-powered vehicles but one that is well suited to the specific segment needs of the delivery industry. The Gogoro Ecosystem combines the greatest vehicle optimization and reliability for businesses while providing the easiest and most sophisticated battery swapping refueling system that enables logistics and delivery companies to manage their fleets and deliveries more efficiently.

Through Gogoro's partner TIC, Korean businesses are now able to purchase the Gogoro 2 Utility and provide their employees with fast and convenient access to battery swapping stations.

