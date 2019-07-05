Gogoro Launches GoShare®, An End-to-End Mobility Sharing Platform And Solution For Smart Cities

"Cities around the world have proven consumer demand for mobility sharing but few have established a business model or deployed a solution that demonstrates ongoing viability because of the operational inefficiencies in refueling and redeployment of shared vehicles," said Horace Luke, founder, and CEO of Gogoro. "GoShare is the first end-to-end mobility sharing platform, and tightly integrates the Gogoro Network, Gogoro Smartscooter, and GoShare App into a powerful solution that eliminates many of the operational challenges to deliver an optimized platform that is easy for riders to use, more sustainable to operate and more viable for cities to meet their aggressive smart city goals and initiatives."

GoShare Platform & Solution: A Paradigm Shift For Urban Mobility Sharing

With a vision for changing how cities operate in smarter, cleaner and more sustainable ways Gogoro created the Gogoro Network an intelligent energy platform that introduced a new generation of swappable refueling that is smart, scalable and continually optimized for cities. The Gogoro Network has transformed how people use and share energy by empowering them to choose smarter, better and more sustainable lifestyles.

GoShare integrates the Gogoro Network platform with the Smartscooter and the power of artificial intelligence and advanced cloud management to provide a hyper-optimized user experience that promotes rider reuse, operational efficiencies across the network and rider battery swapping that delivers uninterrupted service to the entire GoShare rider community. It is this shift in the urban refueling infrastructure, the smart connectivity of the scooter and the sharing intelligence that fundamentally differentiate GoShare and enables a new business model that isn't available anywhere else. Efficiency that improves the viability of these urban systems.

A Riding Experience Like No Other

Whether GoShare riders are daily commuters, adventurous weekenders or running errands once a month, GoShare not only provides an easy, flexible and economical choice to move around a city but it does so with the rider in mind by providing that same premium experience that Gogoro is known for, delivering high-performance, wireless connectivity and an innovative feature-rich experience that Gogoro Smartscooter owners get.

Rider Battery Swapping : Key to GoShare's integration is its ability to enable riders to utilize the same battery swapping experience that Gogoro Smartscooters use. This means that GoShare customers are able to extend their energy and riding distance for as long as they need. Rider swap-ability also dramatically increases the efficiency and uptime of the entire platform and Smartscooters.

: The rider uses the GoShare App to upload their driver's license and payment details and uses instant facial recognition to quickly complete the authentication process and start using GoShare. GoShare is the only sharing service that integrates facial recognition. One Click Reservations: The GoShare service is available 24/7 and the App enables users to view nearby GoShare Smartscooters and remaining battery capacities and select the one they want. The GoShare App then directs the rider to the reserved Smartscooter and then unlocks it.

Available First In Taoyuan, Taiwan in August

As the latest recipient of the, '2019 Intelligent Community of the Year" by the Intelligent Community Forum (ICF)' and recognized as a 'Smart21 Communities of the Year,' Taoyuan is a global and regional Asia Pacific leader in smart city strategy and execution. The city has continued to demonstrate its commitment to a sustainable and smart future as tracked in six core areas including broadband, knowledgeable workforce, innovation, digital equality, advocacy, and sustainability.

"Air pollution and carbon reductions are critical issues in urban management. Building a sustainable smart city is one of the most important tasks for the evolution of Taoyuan as an international city," said Wen-Tsan Cheng, Mayor of Taoyuan City. With Gogoro, our city connects smart energy, smart industries, and smart transportation through electric vehicles, building a smart energy infrastructure that embracing big data analytics. We are confident this Gogoro partnership will continue producing remarkable reductions in air pollution caused by vehicle emissions and will accelerate the transformation of Taoyuan into a smart, livable city. We hope GoShare can pave a way to a more extensive, more convenient urban transportation system for our residents."

