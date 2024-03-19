Gogoro Named by Fast Company as Asia-Pacific's #1 Most Innovative Company of 2024 and #37 Most Innovative Company Globally

Gogoro Tops Annual List of Asia-Pacific Companies and Ranks #37 in Fast Company's "World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024" list; Company Joins Innovators such as NVIDIA, YouTube, Taco Bell and others

TAIPEI, Taiwan, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gogoro Inc. (Nasdaq: GGR), a global technology leader in battery swapping ecosystems that enable sustainable mobility solutions for cities, today was recognized in Fast Company's prestigious annual ranking, the " World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024 " as #37 on its "2024 World's 50 Most Innovative Companies" list, and it received the #1 ranking for the Most Innovative Company in Asia-Pacific category. Gogoro is recognized for its game-changing two-wheel battery swapping ecosystem and urban energy solutions for smart cities.

This year's list shines a spotlight on businesses that are shaping industry and culture through their innovations. These organizations are setting new standards and achieving remarkable milestones in all sectors of the economy.

"Gogoro was founded on the belief that innovation can transform urban two-wheel transportation in the world's megacities and accelerate the shift from fossil fuels to smart connected electric fuel. The challenge is immense but we've successfully developed the industry standard in two-wheel battery swapping and introduced a range of portable power solutions that address some of the challenges that will make smart cities safer and more efficient," said Horace Luke, founder and CEO of Gogoro. "We are honored to receive this recognition from such an esteemed and influential publication like Fast Company that celebrates innovation and technology. Innovation has always been at the heart of Gogoro's DNA, which sets us apart and will continue to motivate us to shape a better world."

Gogoro is focused on rethinking urban energy and inspiring the world to move through cities in smarter and more sustainable ways. The company started in 2011 with a vision to make a positive impact on the world by transforming the way energy was distributed, stored and applied, eliminating barriers to electrification and enhancing people's lives.

"Our list of the Most Innovative Companies is both a comprehensive look at the innovation economy and a snapshot of the business trends that defined the year," said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan. "We saw extraordinary innovation across the board in 2023, but we also saw a handful of clear patterns: the growing footprint and impact of AI, the triumphant return of live events, and great leaps forward in climate tech. We face daunting challenges on many fronts, but the solutions we celebrate in MIC give me plenty of hope about the future."

At the heart of Gogoro's ecosystem is an open and interoperable battery swapping platform for lightweight two-wheel and three-wheel urban vehicles. Gogoro battery swapping is a new generation of swappable battery refueling that is smart, safe, and continually optimizing itself to be dynamic and versatile for riders, businesses, and communities. In Taiwan, the Gogoro Network supports nearly 600,000 vehicles and has more than 1.3 million smart batteries in circulation through its network of 12,000 battery swapping stations. With more than 450,000 daily battery swaps and nearly 560 million total battery swaps to date, Gogoro battery swapping has saved more than 930,000 tons of CO2 since it launched in 2015. The Gogoro battery-swapping network is available in 45 cities around the world, serving 2.8 million ecosystem subscribers.

The World's Most Innovative Companies stands as Fast Company's hallmark franchise and one of its most anticipated editorial efforts of the year.

Fast Company's editors and writers identified the companies driving progress around the world and across industries, evaluating thousands of submissions through a competitive application process. The result is a globe-spanning guide to innovation today, from early-stage startups to some of the most valuable companies in the world. Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies package is available online , as well as in-app form via iTunes, and on newsstands beginning March 26. The hashtag is #FCMostInnovative.

ABOUT GOGORO

Founded in 2011 to rethink urban energy and inspire the world to move through cities in smarter and more sustainable ways, Gogoro leverages the power of innovation to change the way urban energy is distributed and consumed. Recognized and awarded by Fast Company as "Asia-Pacific's Most Innovative Company of 2024"; Frost & Sullivan as the "2023 Global Company of the Year for battery swapping for electric two-wheel vehicles"; and, MIT Technology Review as one of "15 Climate Tech Companies to Watch" in 2023, Gogoro's battery swapping and vehicle platforms offer a smart, proven, and sustainable long-term ecosystem for delivering a new approach to urban mobility. Gogoro has quickly become an innovation leader in vehicle design and electric propulsion, smart battery design, battery swapping, and advanced cloud services that utilize artificial intelligence to manage battery availability and safety. The challenge is massive, but the opportunity to disrupt the status quo, establish new standards, and achieve new levels of sustainable transportation growth in densely populated cities is even greater. For more information, visit https://www.gogoro.com/news and follow Gogoro on Twitter: @wearegogoro.

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

