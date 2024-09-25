Gogoro Named to Fortune's 2024 Change the World List

Fortune's annual list recognizes companies that are making a positive social impact through activities that are part of their core business strategy.

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gogoro Inc. (Nasdaq: GGR), a global technology leader in battery swapping ecosystems that enable sustainable mobility solutions for cities has been recognized on Fortune's Change the World List, a ranking of Fortune's the top companies in the world making positive social or environmental impact through activities integral to their core business strategy and operations.

Gogoro was selected based on the company's measurable social impact, business results, and degree of innovation. This marks the first time Gogoro has been featured on this prestigious annual list.

"We are honored to be included in Fortune's 2024 Change the World List. Joining together with so many incredible companies is a testament to the community required to shift the status quo and make a real difference," said Henry Chiang, CEO of Gogoro. "Together with our customers and partners, the Gogoro battery swapping ecosystem is transforming urban two-wheel transportation, making it smarter, more sustainable, and accessible."

"This year's edition, our 10th, showcases 52 businesses that continue the Change the World list's legacy of combining public-spiritedness with the profit motive. These companies let their actions speak for themselves—harnessing the creative impulses of capitalism to address social problems, and generating revenue while doing so," says Matt Heimer, Fortune Executive Editor for Features.

The Change the World list was selected and ordered by the editors of Fortune based on the magazine's own reporting and analysis. The final list was selected from a field of 250 nominees. Fortune evaluates candidates based on measurable social impact, business results, and degree of innovation. The full awards list is available on Fortune's website.

About Gogoro

Founded in 2011 to rethink urban energy and inspire the world to move through cities in smarter and more sustainable ways, Gogoro leverages the power of innovation to change the way urban energy is distributed and consumed. Gogoro was recently ranked as the most innovative company in Asia-Pacific and number 37 globally on Fast Company's "2024 World's Most Innovative Companies" list. Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as the "2024 Global Company of the Year for battery swapping for electric two-wheel vehicles"; and, MIT Technology Review as one of "15 Climate Tech Companies to Watch" in 2023, Gogoro's battery swapping and vehicle platforms offer a smart, proven, and sustainable long-term ecosystem for delivering a new approach to urban mobility. Gogoro has quickly become an innovation leader in vehicle design and electric propulsion, smart battery design, battery swapping, and advanced cloud services that utilize artificial intelligence to manage battery charging and availability. The challenge is massive, but the opportunity to disrupt the status quo, establish new standards, and achieve new levels of sustainable transportation growth in densely populated cities is even greater. Gogoro is operational in Taiwan, Philippines, Mainland China, India, Japan, Indonesia, Korea, Israel, Singapore, Colombia and Nepal.

About Fortune

Fortune is a global multi-platform media company built on a legacy of trusted, award-winning reporting and information for those who want to make business better. Independently owned, Fortune tells the stories of the world's biggest companies and their leaders as well as a new generation of innovators who are moving business forward. Digitally and in print, Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks, and holds companies accountable, in regions around the world. Its iconic rankings include Fortune 500, Fortune Global 500, Most Powerful Women , and World's Most Admired Companies . Fortune builds world-class communities by convening industry thought leaders for exclusive summits and conferences, including the Fortune Global Forum and Brainstorm Tech . For more information, visit fortune.com .

