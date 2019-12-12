Gogoro-Powered Yamaha EC-05 scooter Recognized With Golden PIN Design Award and German Design Award.

"Congratulations to Yamaha on receiving the Golden Pin and German Design Awards for their new EC-05 Powered By Gogoro Network scooter," said Pass Liao, head of Gogoro Solutions, Gogoro Inc. "The Powered By Gogoro Network program was created to provide vehicle makers like Yamaha Motor with sustainable electric innovations, capabilities and a refueling system that enables them to introduce unique and sustainable vehicles."

The Powered By Gogoro Network program provides vehicle makers with access to Gogoro's innovations and intellectual property including its intelligent drivetrains and controllers, components and smart systems, so manufacturers like Yamaha Motor can develop and roll-out unique electric vehicles like the award-winning EC-05 that integrate with the Gogoro Network, Gogoro's industry-leading battery swapping platform.

The German Design Award

The German Design Award honors innovative products and projects, their manufacturers and designers, which are groundbreaking in the German and international design landscape. This is guaranteed by the high-caliber international jury. The German Design Award discovers and presents unique design trends: a competition that advances the design-oriented economy. For more information, visit https://www.german-design-award.com/

The Golden Pin Design Award

Established in 1981, Taiwan's Golden Pin Design Award is the most influential design award in the global Huaren market. The planning and handling of the awards, the prize-giving ceremony, and all other related events are executed by Taiwan Design Center (TDC). In 2015, the Golden Pin Design Award launched three separate award competitions – the Golden Pin Design Award, the Golden Pin Concept Design Award, and the Young Pin Design Award. While each award targets a different demographic, the purpose of each is to commend outstanding innovation in design. For more information, visit http://www.goldenpin.org.tw/en/

