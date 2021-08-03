Gogoro reaches 400,000 monthly battery swapping subscribers, surpasses 200 million battery swaps

"Gogoro's strong momentum in monthly subscriber growth and total swapped batteries, along with our expanding list of partnerships with vehicle makers, are all strong indicators of our global leadership in urban battery swapping and smart mobility services," said Horace Luke, founder, and CEO, Gogoro Inc. "We are proud of our success to date and the progress we have made with our customers to save more than 300 million kilograms of CO2. With this momentum and our recent strategic announcements in India and China, we're just getting started."

Gogoro Network, a hyper-efficient battery swapping platform, has quickly become the de facto standard for powering electric two-wheel vehicles in Taiwan. Together with its vehicle partners, Gogoro-powered vehicles account for nearly 97% of all electric scooters sold in Taiwan.

GOGORO NETWORK

The Gogoro Network is an open platform for battery swapping and smart mobility services, delivering a fresh alternative to legacy fuel. Gogoro Network combines the power of connectivity, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to create a new generation of swappable battery refueling that is smart, scalable and continually optimizing itself to be dynamic and versatile for people, communities and businesses.

The Gogoro Network was recognized by Frost & Sullivan with the 2020 Company of the Year Award for the Global Swappable Battery Electric Scooter Market. With more than 400,000 riders and 2,100 battery swapping stations, Gogoro Network manages 270,000 daily battery swaps and now has reached more than 200 million consumer battery swaps.

The Powered by Gogoro Network Program gives Gogoro's vehicle maker partners access to Gogoro innovations and intellectual property including its intelligent drivetrains and controllers, components and smart systems, so they can develop and roll out unique electric vehicles that integrate Gogoro Network battery swapping.

ABOUT GOGORO

Founded in 2011 to rethink urban energy and inspire the world to move through cities in smarter and more sustainable ways, Gogoro leverages the power of innovation to change the way we distribute and consume urban energy. Gogoro's battery swapping and vehicle platforms offer a smart, proven and sustainable long-term ecosystem for delivering a new approach to urban mobility. Gogoro has quickly become an innovation leader in vehicle design and electric propulsion, smart battery design, battery swapping, and advanced cloud services that utilize artificial intelligence to intelligently manage battery availability and safety. The challenge is massive, but the opportunity to disrupt the status quo, establish new standards, and achieve new levels of sustainable transportation growth in our cities is even greater. For more information, visit www.gogoro.com/news and follow Gogoro on Twitter: @wearegogoro.

