Gogoro to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 10th at 8 a.m. Eastern Time

News provided by

Gogoro

27 Jul, 2023, 07:30 ET

TAIPEI , July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gogoro® Inc. (Nasdaq: GGR), a global technology leader in battery swapping ecosystems that enable sustainable mobility solutions for cities, today announced that it will release its financial results for the quarter ended June 30th, 2023, before markets open on August 10th, 2023. Gogoro's management team will hold an earnings Webcast at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on August 10th, 2023 to discuss the Company's financial and business results and outlook.

What: Date of Gogoro Q2 2023 Financial Results and Q&A Webcast
When: Thursday, August 10, 2023
Time: 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 8:00 p.m. Taipei Standard Time
Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/yntxfbg5/

Approximately 24 hours after the Q&A session, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for approximately two weeks thereafter.

About Gogoro
Founded in 2011 to rethink urban energy and inspire the world to move through cities in smarter and more sustainable ways, Gogoro leverages the power of innovation to change the way urban energy is distributed and consumed. Recognized and awarded by Frost & Sullivan as the "2023 Global Company of the Year for battery swapping for electric two-wheel vehicles", Gogoro's battery swapping and vehicle platforms offer a smart, proven, and sustainable long-term ecosystem for delivering a new approach to urban mobility. Gogoro has quickly become an innovation leader in vehicle design and electric propulsion, smart battery design, battery swapping, and advanced cloud services that utilize artificial intelligence to manage battery availability and safety. The challenge is massive, but the opportunity to disrupt the status quo, establish new standards, and achieve new levels of sustainable transportation growth in densely populated cities is even greater. For more information, visit https://www.gogoro.com/news and follow Gogoro on Twitter: @wearegogoro.

Gogoro Media Contact:           

 Gogoro Investor Contact:

Jason Gordon, Gogoro               

 Michael Bowen, ICR, LLC.

+1 206-778-7245                         

 [email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Gogoro

