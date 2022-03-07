GoGreen Turf & Supplies Announces Rise in Popularity of Synthetic Turf Due to its Green Benefits

PHOENIX, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GoGreen Turf & Supplies is excited to announce the rise in popularity of synthetic turf with homeowners and contractors throughout Phoenix, Arizona due to its many green benefits. This recent popularity can be largely attributed to the growing awareness of water conservation, its non-toxic quality, and much more.

The goal of the company is to provide homeowners and businesses in Phoenix with quality synthetic turf for all of their landscaping needs. The turf offered by GoGreen Turf & Supplies is lead-free, non-toxic, non-abrasive, safe for pets and children, and saves water all year-round. This is a new, green way of landscaping that has quickly gained traction in the state of Arizona, where water conservation is a top priority and homeowners are wanting to become more eco-friendly.

Maintaining a green yard in the brutal heat of Arizona is now possible with the installation of synthetic turf ⁠— it's no wonder so many people have made the switch from regular grass. Homeowners are no longer worrying about watering their lawns, mowing, pulling weeds, or even fertilizing. Without having to use pesticides and toxic chemicals, synthetic turf is the answer to a greener and healthier lawn. GoGreen Turf & Supplies is excited to provide more people with this sustainable and environmentally-friendly product, as its popularity continues to rise.

About the Company

GoGreen Turf & Supplies provides unmatched services, affordable prices, and the installation experience necessary to ensure that every Phoenix customer is satisfied. The company offers a wide variety of synthetic turf products, including landscape turf, putting greens, pet-friendly turf, and more. They hope to continue to raise awareness of the many benefits synthetic turf has to offer Phoenix homeowners and businesses alike.

With many benefits like water conservation, easy maintenance, and safety for pets and children, it's obvious why synthetic turf has quickly gained popularity. Those who have already made the switch to synthetic turf have been able to conserve gallons of water and enjoy their outdoor spaces more often with friends and family.

