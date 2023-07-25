GoGuardian Products Achieve ESSA Level IV Validation, Reinforcing Evidence-Based Approach to Improving Student Outcomes

GoGuardian

25 Jul, 2023, 09:06 ET

GoGuardian partnered with third-party researchers at LearnPlatform by Instructure to demonstrate its evidence base for districts and state education organizations

LOS ANGELES, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GoGuardian, the leading company providing proven solutions to create effective, engaging, and safer learning environments, today announced its suite of Safety & Productivity products, including GoGuardian Teacher, GoGuardian Admin, and GoGuardian Beacon, have achieved ESSA (Every Student Succeeds Act) Level IV status. Under ESSA, districts and school leaders are encouraged to choose evidence-based interventions that have been shown to improve student outcomes. ESSA Level IV status proves GoGuardian's products "demonstrate a rationale" for its evidence-based approach to improving student outcomes and outlines a recommended approach for implementing this product with fidelity.

GoGuardian's curriculum-focused products, including Pear Deck, Edulastic, TutorMe, and Giant Steps, have all previously earned ESSA Level IV status, meaning all GoGuardian products now have ESSA-aligned evidence.

"At GoGuardian, we believe learning science and evidence are the bedrock of effective edtech solutions," said Advait Shinde, Co-Founder and CEO of GoGuardian. "We are honored to have achieved this latest round of ESSA status for our products, as it validates our commitment to providing educators and administrators with solutions that have a proven impact on student success."

GoGuardian's ESSA certifications underscore the company's dedication to meeting high standards of educational technology effectiveness. This recognition not only solidifies the credibility of GoGuardian's products but also reinforces its position as a trusted partner for schools and districts seeking evidence-based solutions.

"In response to the Every Student Succeeds Act and recent guidance from the United States Department of Education, school districts and states are actively seeking evidence-based interventions to improve student and teacher outcomes," said Dr. Mary Styers, Research Director for LearnPlatform by Instructure. "GoGuardian's solutions have demonstrated rationale through LearnPlatform's independent research process and alignment with the department's recommendations to provide a foundation to expand their evidence-based interventions."

For more information on GoGuardian's approach to learning science and efficacy, visit goguardian.com/learning-science.

About GoGuardian
GoGuardian aims to help all learners feel ready and inspired to solve the world's greatest challenges by combining the best in learning and science technology across every part of the learning journey. Our award-winning system of educational tools, which includes Giant Steps, Pear Deck, and GoGuardian Teacher for learning engagement; Edulastic for formative assessments; TutorMe for virtual on-demand tutoring; and GoGuardian Admin and Beacon to support student safety, is purpose-built for K-12 and trusted by school leaders to promote effective teaching and equitable engagement while empowering educators to help keep students safe. Learn more at goguardian.com.

