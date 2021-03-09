GoGuardian Targets Future Growth With Appointment of New Chief Revenue Officer

McAllister will help shape GoGuardian's long-term strategy for scale in addition to overseeing day-to-day operations of the Revenue team. He joins the company during a pivotal period of growth that includes GoGuardian's recent merger with Pear Deck, a market-leading student engagement platform. The combined company serves more than 20 million students at over 14,000 schools across the United States.

"We couldn't be more excited for Brandon to join the GoGuardian team," said Advait Shinde, co-founder and CEO, GoGuardian. "His leadership will be vital to our continued success, especially as schools begin turning the corner from the educational challenges brought on by the pandemic and remote learning to focus on new opportunities for bringing the best digital tools and technologies back into post-pandemic classrooms."

McAllister stated, "My entire career has focused on growing businesses that help people unlock their potential, and this is never more true than during the vital years of K-12 education. As a father of three boys, I'm especially passionate about GoGuardian's mission to improve learning while making the internet safer for students everywhere. I'm thrilled to join such a mission-driven company and help shape the future of digital learning."

Prior to GoGuardian, McAllister served as VP, Enterprise Sales, North America for Everbridge, where he was instrumental in helping the company nearly triple its annual recurring revenue. McAllister has additionally held leadership and executive sales roles at Monster, PowerReviews, LinkedIn, and CareerBuilder.

GoGuardian believes that education is the highest point of leverage for improving society and that digital learning can meaningfully advance educational outcomes for every student, school, and district. GoGuardian helps thousands of K-12 schools and districts maximize the learning potential of every student by providing solutions that enable more productive and safer digital learning. Its products help educators identify learning patterns, protect students from harmful and distracting content, and support mental health. Learn more at goguardian.com .

