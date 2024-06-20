GoHands Reveals MOMENTARY LILY's Newest Trailer, Announcing Main Cast, Staff, OP, and World Premiere at Anime Expo

Comments on the Upcoming Project and Anime Expo Panel Details Revealed!

LOS ANGELES, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of the world premiere screening of MOMENTARY LILY at Anime Expo on July 4th, GoHands and Shochiku today revealed the main cast and opening for the original anime, as well as a new trailer and key visual! The opening theme for the upcoming anime will be "Tasty Survivor" by the viral nu-metalcore band Hanabie. MOMENTARY LILY will follow the daily lives of High School girls surviving in a world ravaged by otherworldly invaders. Cooking together, battling mechanical monstrosities with their iconic weapons, and uncovering the secrets of their mysterious past and world, all of these moments and more will appear in GoHand's one-of-a-kind visual style!

Main visual for Momentary Lily, featuring the main characters sharing a meal together.

Watch the Official Trailer: HERE

Directed by Katsumasa Yokomine and produced by Toshio Iizuka, MOMENTARY LILY is the latest original anime from GoHands, the animation studio behind The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses and The Masterful Cat Is Depressed Again Today. Set for a January 2025 release, this will be the latest work rendered in GoHands distinct blend of CGI and 2D visuals.

Cast and Comments:

Natsuko Abe as Yuri Kawazu "My name is Natsuko Abe and I will be playing the role of Yuri Kawazu . Yuri is a girl with warm, sunny energy. I sometimes rush forward with that energy and confuse those around me. I was touched by her kindness and compassion, and my heart was warmed the whole time I was playing the role. I am now looking forward to the broadcast. Thank you for your support."





as Tsugumi Sakuragi as Erika Kodaiji "My name is Tsugumi Sakuragi , and I will be playing the role of Erika Kodaiji ! Ever since I first saw the materials for the film, I have been thinking, "I definitely want to play Erika! I have been thinking "I definitely want to play Erika! And I feel like I was destined to be chosen. Erika is "everyone's big sister" with lots of charm, I can't wait for you all to see her as "everyone's big sister" filled with so much charm."





Kodaiji Shion Wakayama as Hinageshi Usuzumi "Hinageshi-chan is a little twitchy, but at heart she is a really, really kind girl...! We worked together with all the creators to carefully craft her clumsy gentleness. Please look forward to it...!"





Hinageshi Usuzumi Manatsu Murakami as Renge Kasumi "Hello again, I am Manatsu Murakami playing the role of Renge Kasumi . I am very happy to be involved in this wonderful work! At first glance, Renge-chan may look timid, but she always focuses on the things she loves, which is very charming! This is a completely original work! Please give it a try! I would like to thank you for the beautiful images and the girls' stories. I hope you will immerse yourself in the beautiful images, the stories of the girls (and the delicious-looking food) with a fresh feeling!"





Misaki Kuno as Sazanka Yoshino "My name is Misaki Kuno , and I will be playing the role of Sazanka. Sazanka is a high school gal, and this is a character that I have never played before, personally. I was always impressed by how beautiful the images were during the recording sessions. Since this is an original work, I hope everyone enjoys the thrill of the show every time! Thank you very much for your cooperation!"





Sazanka Yoshino Miyuri Shimabukuro as Ayame Sakuya "At first, I had the impression that Ayame was a dignified girl, but as the story progressed, I felt as if she was my big sister and I wanted to watch over her. Please take care of her. I won't tell you why, but I recommend that you watch it with an empty stomach!"

Ayame Sakuya

Hanabie. Background and Comments

Formed in 2015 and hitting their major debut in July 2023, this 4-piece band has a rapidly growing fanbase both in Japan and around the world. Immediately after their debut, the band toured the world with 45 shows in 17 countries across the EU, USA, Oceania, and Asia. In August, they will perform at Summer Sonic 2024 and will perform at one of the largest music festivals, Lollapalooza, in Chicago, USA.

Their original song, "Tasty Survivor", is the first song they've composed for an anime. Speaking on the MOMENTARY LILY, the band said, "We are pleased to announce that we will perform the OP of MOMENTARY LILY. We are Hanabie., a girls' loud rock band! This is the first anime tie-in in the band's history, and the members are very excited about it! We hope you enjoy every detail of the song, including the lyrics!"

The World Premiere of Momentary Lily at Anime Expo

At the "GoHands New Animation Project MOMENTARY LILY" panel at Anime Expo, GoHands will screen the world premiere of MOMENTARY LILY. Leading the panel will be MOMENTARY LILY's Director Katsumasa Yokomine and Producer Toshio Iizuka. Both will speak on the show's production process, the thought behind its unique setting and themes, and how GoHand's one-of-a-kind visual direction will shape this anime. This panel will also unveil new information on the anime's opening sequences.

Panel Title: GoHands New Animation Project "MOMENTARY LILY"

Date: Thursday July 4, 2024 from 6:15 pm PDT - 7:05 pm PDT

Panel Room: 411

MOMENTARY LILY - Anime Information

Original anime by GoHands animation studio.

Release Date: General release is set for January, 2025; Episode 1 will premiere on July 4 at Anime Expo

PANELIST PROFILES:

Katsumasa Yokomine:

Animation director and storyboard artist at GoHands. Contributed to Seitokai Yakuindomo, Hand Shakers, and K. Made his directorial debut with The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses. MOMENTARY LILY is the third anime he's directed, with The Masterful Cat Is Depressed Again Today, being his second.

Toshio Iizuka :

A Business Producer for Shochiku Co., Toshio specializes in the business of animation production, including international sales. He's produced works such as: A Silent Voice, The Ancient Magus' Bride, 91 Days, the "ARIA" series, and The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses.

Production and Staff Information:

Original idea: GoHands

Original story: GoHands × Shochiku

General Director/Character Design: Shingo Suzuki

Concept Designer: Takahiro Kishida

Director: Susumu Kudo , Katsumasa Yokomine

, Katsumasa Yokomine Music Production: FABTONE

Music: Ryosuke Kojima

Music Producer: Tomoyuki Jufuku

Opening theme: "Tasty Survivor" HANABIE.

Lyrics: Yukina / Matsuri

Composed by Matsuri / Yukina

Arranged by Matsuri / Yuyoyuppe

(Sony Music Labels)

Animation Production: GoHands

Production: MOMENTARY LILY Production Committee

Official Website and Social Media Account:

Website: https://sh-anime.shochiku.co.jp/momentary-lily/

Twitter (X) account and Official hashtags: @MML_animePR #Momeriri #Momentary Lily



