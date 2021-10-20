GoHealth Announces Search for New Chief Financial Officer; Announces New Role for Current CFO

CHICAGO, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GoHealth, Inc. (GoHealth) (NASDAQ: GOCO), a leading health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company, announced today that it has started a search for a new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) as Travis Matthiesen, the Company's current CFO, will transition to the role of Chief Transformation Officer. Matthiesen will continue to serve as CFO until his replacement is hired and will work closely with that replacement to ensure a smooth transition.

"Travis has been an integral part of our growth and success for the past 10 years and we thank him for everything he has done," said Clint Jones, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer at GoHealth. "As we continue to drive shareholder value as a publicly traded company, the time is right for us to add a more broadly experienced public company CFO to our leadership team." Jones continued, "I am pleased Travis will remain with GoHealth to help lead efficiency efforts as our Chief Transformation Officer."

About GoHealth, Inc.:

As a leading health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers. GoHealth combines cutting-edge technology, data science and deep industry expertise to match customers with the healthcare policy and carrier that is right for them. Since its inception, GoHealth has enrolled millions of people in Medicare plans and individual and family plans. For more information, visit https://www.gohealth.com.

