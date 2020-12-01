GoHealth Appoints Dr. Paul Hain, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer

CHICAGO, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GoHealth, Inc. (GoHealth) (NASDAQ: GOCO), a leading health insurance marketplace, announced today that Dr. Paul Hain, M.D. has joined the company as Chief Medical Officer.

In this newly created role, Dr. Hain will work side-by-side with GoHealth's growing TeleCare team, directly building clinical functions within the recently developed Encompass Platform, a digital health solution that provides strategic value to GoHealth members and enterprise partners. Dr. Hain will focus on key member touchpoints including care management and navigation, provider and value-based care engagement, pharmacy engagement, health risk assessments, social determinant of health management, and other digital health offerings. He will report to Clint Jones, co-founder and CEO of GoHealth.

Prior to joining GoHealth, Dr. Hain served as the Chief Medical Officer and Divisional Senior Vice President of Market Delivery for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas (BCBSTX) where he successfully optimized Medicare and Medicaid clinical strategy, care management, and plan performance. He combines extensive experience operating clinical strategy within a Medicare Advantage health plan with academic and visionary thought leadership around care management, risk adjustment, and clinical optimization.

"We are excited to have Dr. Hain join the GoHealth team. He has a proven track record of driving successful care management and innovative clinical solutions in the Medicare Advantage space," said GoHealth co-founder and CEO, Clint Jones. "Dr. Hain brings a valuable perspective, and we expect his work to not only strengthen GoHealth's leadership position as the preferred carrier partner and enterprise solution provider, but also help further expand GoHealth's digital healthcare capabilities deeper into the Medicare value chain by driving differentiated value to carriers and new revenue streams from partners with our unique Encompass Platform."

Dr. Hain commented, "I couldn't be more pleased to join GoHealth during this period of accelerating member growth in a massive Medicare market. The company is ready to develop tools and improve its value proposition for carrier partners and members via its Encompass Platform. As the leading enroller of Medicare Advantage plans, GoHealth is well-positioned to create digital healthcare offerings that both improve revenue and bring value to carriers, physicians, and all those in the value-based space."

GoHealth's hire of a Chief Medical Officer is a key milestone in the company's evolution as it continues to invest in not only matching consumers with the right Medicare plan for them, but also leveraging early engagement via the TeleCare team to drive better and more affordable healthcare outcomes for members. Dr. Hain's new role serves as yet another step in GoHealth's journey to deliver on its mission to improve access to healthcare in America.

About GoHealth:

As a leading health insurance marketplace, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers. GoHealth combines cutting-edge technology, data science and deep industry expertise to match customers with the healthcare policy and carrier that is best for them. Since its inception, GoHealth has enrolled millions of people in Medicare and individual and family plans. For more information, visit https://www.gohealth.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations, [email protected]

Media Relations, [email protected]

SOURCE GoHealth, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.gohealth.com/

