GoHealth Explores How Value-Based Care in Medicare Advantage Could Help Seniors Achieve Quality Care and Cost-Savings

CHICAGO, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GoHealth, Inc. (GoHealth) (NASDAQ: GOCO), a leading health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company, examines the role of Value-Based Care (VBC) in Medicare Advantage (MA) following its recent analysis revealing that, when considering health plan designs available in the marketplace, the VBC model in Medicare Advantage could be an ideal alternative for seniors to achieve optimal care and cost-savings due to its primary focus on quality care.

Value-Based Care (VBC), a model of care based on quality, not the quantity of services, is the "standard of care" to treat seniors 65 and over holistically, and help them achieve lower costs and quality care during a critical period in their lives. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 80% of seniors have at least one chronic disease, highlighting the need for advanced care coordination.

MA and VBC work together to produce quality outcomes. With Medicare Advantage, a multidisciplinary team provides personalized care tailored to the member's needs to maximize wellness. This level of expertise allows for early interventions during the continuum of care, from care management and population health to clinical care and member services, saving the healthcare system significant dollars. On average, seniors can save as much as $1,477 a year with Medicare Advantage.

Read more: State of Value-Based Care in Medicare Advantage: 2021 Outlook

"It is critical that we continue transitioning from the old way of doing things to Value-Based Care, which will reduce costs and improve outcomes for our seniors," said Paul Hain, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at GoHealth.

Filling a Much-Needed Gap

GoHealth works closely with members to find the plan that best meets their needs. As part of that collaboration, we educate members on healthcare choices based on the continuum of care. But that's just the beginning. In addition, we provide a seamless coordination of care by addressing social determinants of health – factors like socioeconomic level, transportation, and food insecurity, which make 80% of a person's outcome, according to the National Academy of Medicine. Health outcomes improve when social determinants of health are addressed by the coordination of care provided.

GoHealth's TeleCare team works with members to empower them with meaningful interventions, including:

Identifying cost-savings opportunities

Finding doctors/specialists within the network

Maximizing medical and pharmacy benefits

Arranging transportation to and from doctor's appointments

Explaining claims

Coordinating doctor's appointments

GoHealth unravels the confusing details of health insurance and Medicare to make every decision easier for members. Our goal is to help members reach their health and financial wellness position, starting with enrolling them in a plan that meets their needs at the right cost.

About GoHealth, Inc.:

As a leading health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers. GoHealth combines cutting-edge technology, data science and deep industry expertise to match customers with the healthcare policy and carrier that is right for them. Since its inception, GoHealth has enrolled millions of people in Medicare and individual and family plans. For more information, visit https://www.gohealth.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations, [email protected]

Media Relations, [email protected]

SOURCE GoHealth, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.gohealth.com

