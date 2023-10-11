GoHealth Launches PlanFit CheckUp; Aims to Provide 'Peace of Mind' to Consumers During Upcoming Medicare Annual Enrollment Period

11 Oct, 2023, 07:03 ET
CHICAGO, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GoHealth, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOCO), a leading health insurance marketplace, today announced the launch of PlanFit CheckUp, a seamless offering designed to remove stress and enhance the experience for consumers shopping for a Medicare Advantage plan.
Backed by analytics from nearly 30 million consumer touchpoints and machine learning technology, GoHealth's proprietary PlanFit Tool helps GoHealth's licensed agents match consumers to the best plan based on their profile and priorities. GoHealth is further distinguishing its industry-leading model by investing in the long-term consumer relationship, aligning consumer healthcare needs with agent compensation to create a pressure-free Medicare shopping experience. Specifically, GoHealth agents who complete a PlanFit CheckUp are compensated regardless of whether the assessment results in an enrollment – for example, if the consumer is already on the best plan to suit their needs.
As the popularity of Medicare Advantage plans continues to skyrocket1, consumers have far more options than ever before. In 2023, the average Medicare plan shopper could choose from 44 different plans, an increase of 84% just since 20192. At the same time, a recent GoHealth study3 shows that 41% of Medicare enrollees have not shopped since initially enrolling in Medicare, putting them at risk of having an outdated plan as individual health needs are always changing, and many health plans change coverage and benefits each year. PlanFit CheckUp enables consumers to navigate this crowded space, regularly assessing the appropriateness of their current plan through a data-driven customized process, guided by the trusted expertise of a licensed GoHealth agent.
"We are committed to providing peace of mind to Medicare consumers so they can focus on living life," said Vijay Kotte, CEO of GoHealth. "With PlanFit CheckUp, we are proud to be investing in long-term relationships with millions nationwide, providing a trustworthy solution to regularly ensure they're enrolled in the right plan to meet their individual needs with a focus on quality."
The Company continues to advance its ongoing strategic Encompass transformation, focused on high quality enrollments, diversifying cash inflow timing from innovative contracting approaches, and delivering operational efficiencies from new technologies and reduced variable costs.
"This year, we've been driving our ongoing business transformation with great success," said Vijay Kotte, CEO of GoHealth. "As our Encompass model approaches its first full year of launch at scale, we have seen improvements in our cash flow from operations and accelerated profitability. This enables incremental investment in our consumer-centric platform, helping us deliver best-in-class options as we continue to partner with like-minded health plans focused on quality enrollments. In doing so, we are able to deliver even greater value for our consumers as well as for our shareholders."
