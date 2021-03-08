GoHealth Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Results

Expects Continued Strong Growth in 2021

CHICAGO, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOCO), a leading health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company, announced financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020.

  • Fourth quarter 2020 net revenue of $445.9 million increased 55% compared to the prior year period, and fiscal year 2020 net revenue of $877.4 million increased 63% compared to the prior year period
  • Fourth quarter 2020 Medicare Advantage (MA) Submitted Policies of 330,604 increased 58% compared to the prior year period, and fiscal year 2020 MA Submitted Policies of 644,669 increased 81% compared to the prior year period
  • Fourth quarter 2020 LTV per carrier Approved MA Submission of $1,073 increased 5% compared to the prior year period, and fiscal year 2020 LTV per carrier Approved MA Submission of $995 increased 3% compared to the prior year period
  • Fourth quarter 2020 net income of $133.1 million and fiscal year 2020 net loss of $97.2 million (including $209.3 million of accelerated vesting of certain equity awards in connection with the IPO1)
  • Fourth quarter 2020 adjusted EBITDA2 of $169.9 million increased 31% compared to the prior year period, and fiscal year 2020 adjusted EBITDA of $271.0 million increased 59% compared to the prior year period
  • The Company provided its full year 2021 outlook, and expects total net revenue of $1,150 - $1,300 million (+31% to +48%) powered by commission revenue of $950 - $1,100 million (+42% to +64%).  The company also expects adjusted EBITDA of $345 - $385 million (+27% to +42%)


Clint Jones, co-founder and CEO said, "GoHealth's fourth quarter revenue growth of 55% was driven by 75% revenue growth in our Internal Medicare segment, including LTV expansion of 5%.  These excellent top-line results reflect the great work of our agent force and a continuation of the strong full year trends where we grew revenue 63%, powered by a doubling of Internal Medicare revenue and leading to top-tier adjusted EBITDA margins of 31%.  We continue to see strong consumer demand for our services, particularly around education, transparency and choice when evaluating their Medicare options."
 

Jones continued, "We are the largest and most profitable DTC Medicare enroller with 730,000 submissions in 2020, and with 75 million potential customers, we have a long runway for growth.  Our tech-enabled telesales agents are able to help consumers shop for the right plan to fit their unique needs, and do so from the safety and comfort of their homes.  Given the abundant opportunities in a fast-growing Medicare market, we are accelerating investments in our leadership position in 2021, including hiring more agents earlier in the year, and providing them with enhanced training and technology tools to deliver high-quality submissions with greater efficiency.  We believe that these investments in our platform will help drive over 50% commissionable revenue growth in 2021, and position us for sustained growth in 2022 and beyond."
 

2020 Highlights

(1)

Total company revenue grew 63% to $877.4 million

a.

Total Medicare Submitted Policies3 grew 71% during 2020 to 729,912

(2)

Medicare—Internal revenue increased 110% to $667.3 million

a.

Medicare—Internal segment profit increased 79% to $296.9 million, with a 44% margin

(3)

Adjusted EBITDA grew 59% to $271.0 million, resulting in full-year adjusted EBITDA margins of 31%

(4)

LTV per carrier Approved MA Submission increased 3% to $995 during 2020

(5)

Grew commissions receivable balance by $427.5 million (+112%) in 2020 to $810.4 million

Fourth Quarter AEP Highlights

(1)

Total company revenue grew 55% to $445.9 million

a.

Total Medicare Submitted Policies grew 48% during the fourth quarter to 374,359

(2)

Medicare—Internal revenue increased 75% to $351.1 million

a.

Medicare—Internal segment profit increased 40% to $172.9 million, with a 49% margin

(3)

Adjusted EBITDA grew 31% to $169.9 million, resulting in adjusted EBITDA margins of 38% as the company invested in internal lead generation and agent initiatives to drive persistency improvements


a.

LTV per carrier Approved MA Submission increased 5% to $1,073 during the fourth quarter

2021 Financial Outlook

The trajectory of the US economy remains challenging to predict, particularly given the continued uncertainty associated with the pace of recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. During this time, demand for healthcare has demonstrated great resilience, and we believe that the COVID-19 pandemic has created favorable, long-term industry dynamics for technology-driven, direct-to-consumer models such as GoHealth's insurance marketplace.

The Company has provided its financial outlook for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 based on current market conditions and expectations:

(1)

Full-year 2021 net revenue of $1,150 - $1,300 million, representing year-over-year growth of 31% - 48%

a.

Full-year 2021 commission revenue of $950 - $1,100 million, representing year-over-year growth of 42% - 64%, fueled by the Company's continued investment in its Medicare business

(2)

Full-year 2021 adjusted EBITDA of $345 - $385 million, representing year-over-year growth of 27% - 42%

Conference Call Details

The Company will host a conference call today, Monday, March 8, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. (ET) to discuss its financial results. A live audio webcast and a supplemental presentation will be available online at https://investors.gohealth.com. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 1-833-519-1310 for U.S. participants, or 1-914-800-3876 for international participants, and referencing participant code 6590925. A replay of the call will be available for 30 days via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link.

About GoHealth, Inc.:

As a leading health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers. GoHealth combines cutting-edge technology, data science and deep industry expertise to match customers with the healthcare policy and carrier that is right for them. Since its inception, GoHealth has enrolled millions of people in Medicare and individual and family plans. For more information, visit https://www.gohealth.com.

(1)

Represents non-cash, share-based compensation expense relating to the accelerated vesting of performance-vesting units in connection with the IPO for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020.

(2)

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. For a definition of Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure, please refer to the appendix.

(3)

Total Medicare Advantage Submitted Policies includes Commissionable and non-Commissionable Policies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the Company's future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations, including, among others, statements regarding expected financial performance and operational performance for the fiscal year 2021 and first quarter of 2021, including with respect to revenue and Adjusted EBITDA are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms, such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "targets," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. There are or will be important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including, but are not limited to, the following: the Company's ability to comply with the numerous, complex and frequently changing laws regulating the marketing and sale of Medicare plans; the potential for an adverse change in the Company's relationships with carriers, including a loss of a carrier relationships; failure to grow the Company's customer base or retain its existing customers; carriers' ability to reduce commissions paid to the Company and adversely change their underwriting practices; significant consolidation in the healthcare industry which could adversely alter the Company's relationships with carriers; information technology systems failures or capacity constraints interrupting the Company's operations; factors that adversely impact the Company's estimate of LTV; the Company's dependence on agents to sell insurance plans; changes in the health insurance system and laws and regulation governing health insurance markets; the inability to effectively advertise the Company's products; and our ability to successfully implement our business plan during a global economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in this press release, as well as the cautionary statements and other risk factors set forth in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 and other SEC filings. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the Company's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what the Company anticipates. Many of the important factors that will determine these results are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as otherwise required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. New factors emerge from time-to-time, and it is not possible for us to predict which will arise. In addition, the Company cannot assess the impact of each factor on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators

In this press release, we use supplemental measures of our performance that are derived from our consolidated financial information, but which are not presented in our Consolidated Financial Statements prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). These non-GAAP financial measures include net income (loss) before interest expense, income tax expense (benefit) and depreciation and amortization expense, or EBITDA; Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin. Adjusted EBITDA is the primary financial performance measure used by management to evaluate its business and monitor its results of operations.

Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA as further adjusted for share-based compensation, expense related to the accelerated vesting of certain equity awards, change in fair value of contingent consideration liability, Centerbridge Acquisition costs, severance costs and one time indirect costs in connection with our IPO. Adjusted EBITDA margin represents Adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenues.

We use non-GAAP financial measures to supplement financial information presented on a GAAP basis. We believe that excluding certain items from our GAAP results allows management to better understand our consolidated financial performance from period to period and better project our future consolidated financial performance as forecasts are developed at a level of detail different from that used to prepare GAAP-based financial measures. Moreover, we believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide our stakeholders with useful information to help them evaluate our operating results by facilitating an enhanced understanding of our operating performance and enabling them to make more meaningful period to period comparisons. There are limitations to the use of the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release. For example, our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered as indicators of performance in isolation from or as a substitute for net income (loss) prepared in accordance with GAAP, and should be read only in conjunction with financial information presented on a GAAP basis. Reconciliations of each of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, net income (loss), are presented in the tables below in this press release. We encourage you to review the reconciliations in conjunction with the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures for each of the periods presented. In future periods, we may exclude similar items, may incur income and expenses similar to these excluded items and include other expenses, costs and non-recurring items.

Management has provided its outlook regarding adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure and excludes certain charges. Management has not reconciled these non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding GAAP financial measures because guidance for the various reconciling items are not provided. Management is unable to provide guidance for these reconciling items because we cannot determine their probable significance, as certain items are outside of our control and cannot be reasonably predicted since these items could vary significantly from period to period. Accordingly, reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measures are not available without unreasonable effort.

"LTV/CAC" refers to the Lifetime Value of Commissions per Consumer Acquisition Cost, which we define as (i) aggregate commissions estimated to be collected over the estimated life of all commissionable Approved Submissions for the relevant period based on multiple factors, including but not limited to, contracted commission rates, carrier mix and expected policy persistency with applied constraints, or LTV, divided by (ii) the cost to convert a prospect into a customer less other non-commission carrier revenue for such period, or CAC. CAC is comprised of cost of revenue, marketing and advertising expenses and customer care and enrollment expenses less other revenue and is presented on a per commissionable Approved Submission basis. "Approved Submissions" refer to Submitted Policies approved by carriers for the identified product during the indicated period. "LTV Per Approved Submission" refers to the Lifetime Value of Commissions per Approved Submission, which we define as (i) aggregate commissions estimated to be collected over the estimated life of all commissionable Approved Submissions for the relevant period based on multiple factors, including but not limited to, contracted commission rates, carrier mix and expected policy persistency with applied constraints, divided by (ii) the number of commissionable Approved Submissions for such period.

Combined Results

On September 13, 2019, Centerbridge Capital Partners III, L.P., indirectly through a subsidiary of GoHealth Holdings, LLC, (formerly known as Blizzard Parent, LLC), an entity formed in contemplation of the acquisition, acquired a 100% interest in Norvax, LLC. We refer to this transaction as the "Centerbridge Acquisition." As a result of the Centerbridge Acquisition, the Company's financial results for the year ended December 31, 2019 are presented for two periods, the Predecessor 2019 Period and Successor 2019 Period, which relate to the period preceding the acquisition on September 13, 2019 and the period succeeding the acquisition, respectively. The Company's financial results for the period from January 1, 2019 through September 12, 2019 are referred to as those of the "Predecessor 2019 Period". The Company's financial results for the period from September 13, 2019 through December 31, 2019 are referred to as those of the "Successor 2019 Period". The Company's results of operations as reported in our Consolidated Financial Statements for these periods are prepared in accordance with GAAP. Although GAAP requires that we report on the Company's results for the period from January 1, 2019 through September 12, 2019 and the period from September 13, 2019 through December 31, 2019 separately, management views the Company's operating results for the year ended December 31, 2019 by combining the results of the applicable Predecessor 2019 Period and Successor 2019 Period because such presentation provides the most meaningful comparison to its results for the year ended December 31, 2020.

The Company cannot adequately benchmark the operating results of the period from September 13, 2019 through December 31, 2019 against any of the current periods reported in its Consolidated Financial Statements without combining it with the period from January 1, 2019 through September 12, 2019 and does not believe that reviewing the results of this period in isolation would be useful in identifying trends in or reaching conclusions regarding the Company's overall operating performance. Management believes that the key performance metrics such as revenue, net (loss) income and Adjusted EBITDA for the Successor period when combined with the Predecessor period provides more meaningful comparisons to other periods and are useful in identifying current business trends. Accordingly, in addition to presenting the Company's results of operations as reported in our Consolidated Financial Statements in accordance with GAAP, the tables and discussion throughout this press release also present the combined results for the year ended December 31, 2019.

The combined results for the year ended December 31, 2019, which we refer to herein as the results for the "year ended December 31, 2019" represent the sum of the reported amounts for the Predecessor 2019 Period from January 1, 2019 through September 12, 2019 and the Successor 2019 Period from September 13, 2019 through December 31, 2019. The combined results do not reflect the actual results the Company would have achieved had the Centerbridge Acquisition occurred on January 1, 2019 and may not be indicative of future results. These combined results are not considered to be prepared in accordance with GAAP and have not been prepared on a pro forma basis, which would reflect pro forma adjustments including, but not limited to: amortization expense for intangible assets, share-based compensation expense related to the Centerbridge Acquisition and the IPO, and transaction-related costs related to the Centerbridge Acquisition and the IPO.

The following tables set forth the components of our results of operations for the periods indicated (unaudited):

(in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)

Successor



Three months ended Dec.

31, 2020

Three months ended Dec.

31, 2019



Dollars

% of Net

Revenues

Dollars

% of Net

Revenues

$ Change

% Change

Net revenues:










Commission

$

360,634

80.9

%

$

229,624

79.5

%

$

131,010

57.1

%

Enterprise

85,289

19.1

%

59,077

20.5

%

26,212

44.4

%

Net revenues

445,923

100.0

%

288,701

100.0

%

157,222

54.5

%

Operating expenses:










Cost of revenue

94,682

21.2

%

85,648

29.7

%

9,034

10.5

%

Marketing and advertising

96,309

21.6

%

17,671

6.1

%

78,638

445.0

%

Customer care and enrollment

60,229

13.5

%

39,731

13.8

%

20,498

51.6

%

Technology

9,530

2.1

%

5,488

1.9

%

4,042

73.7

%

General and administrative

19,828

4.4

%

11,388

3.9

%

8,440

74.1

%

Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability



%

70,700

24.5

%

(70,700)

(100.0)

%

Amortization of intangible assets

23,514

5.3

%

23,514

8.1

%



%

Total operating expenses

304,092

68.2

%

254,140

88.0

%

49,952

19.7

%

Income from operations

141,831

31.8

%

34,561

12.0

%

107,270

310.4

%

Interest expense

8,591

1.9

%

6,787

2.4

%

1,804

26.6

%

Other (income) expense

135

%

(8)

%

143

N/M

Income (loss) before income taxes

133,105

29.8

%

27,782

9.6

%

105,323

379.1

%

Income tax expense (benefit)

5

%

82

%

(77)

(93.9)

%

Net income (loss)

$

133,100

29.8

%

$

27,700

9.6

%

$

105,400

380.5

%

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

97,143

21.8

%







Net income (loss) attributable to GoHealth, Inc.

$

35,957

8.1

%







Net income (loss) per share:










Net income (loss) per share of common stock — basic

$

0.43










Net income (loss) per share of common stock — diluted (1)

$

0.41










Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding — basic

84,194










Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding — diluted

321,191










Non-GAAP financial measures:










EBITDA

$

166,806



$

58,512






Adjusted EBITDA

$

169,889



$

129,782






Adjusted EBITDA margin

38.1

%


45.0

%





_________________________

NM = Not meaningful

(1)

Net income per share of common stock - diluted of $0.41 is calculated by dividing net income of $133.1 million, which considers the reallocation of earnings after the assumed conversion of Class B Common Stock for Class A Common Stock, by the weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding - diluted of 321,191.

(in thousands, except percentages
and per share amounts)

Successor

Predecessor

Non-GAAP Combined



Twelve months ended Dec.

31, 2020

Period from

Sep. 13, 2019

through Dec.

31, 2019

Period from

Jan. 1, 2019

through Sep.

12, 2019

Twelve months ended Dec.

31, 2019



Dollars

% of Net

Revenues

Dollars

Dollars

Dollars

% of Net

Revenues

$ Change

% Change

Net revenues:














Commission

$

671,140

76.5

%

$

243,347

$

175,834

$

419,181

77.7

%

$

251,959

60.1

%

Enterprise

206,210

23.5

%

65,144

55,176

120,320

22.3

%

85,890

71.4

%

Net revenues

877,350

100.0

%

308,491

231,010

539,501

100.0

%

337,849

62.6

%

Operating expenses:













Cost of revenue

199,202

22.7

%

90,384

79,169

169,553

31.4

%

29,649

17.5

%

Marketing and advertising

206,864

23.6

%

24,811

37,769

62,580

11.6

%

144,284

230.6

%

Customer care and enrollment

165,497

18.9

%

44,356

49,149

93,505

17.3

%

71,992

77.0

%

Technology

59,348

6.8

%

6,006

40,312

46,318

8.6

%

13,030

28.1

%

General and administrative

197,229

22.5

%

13,674

79,219

92,893

17.2

%

104,336

112.3

%

Change in fair value of
contingent consideration
liability

19,700

2.2

%

70,700



70,700

13.1

%

(51,000)

(72.1)

%

Amortization of intangible
assets

94,056

10.7

%

28,217



28,217

5.2

%

65,839

233.3

%

Acquisition related transaction
costs



%

6,245

2,267

8,512

1.6

%

(8,512)

(100.0)

%

Total operating expenses

941,896

107.4

%

284,393

287,885

572,278

106.1

%

369,618

64.6

%

Income (loss) from operations

(64,546)

(7.4)

%

24,098

(56,875)

(32,777)

(6.1)

%

(31,769)

96.9

%

Interest expense

32,969

3.8

%

8,076

140

8,216

1.5

%

24,753

301.3

%

Other (income) expense

(358)

%

(17)

114

97

%

(455)

N/M

Income (loss) before income taxes

(97,157)

(11.1)

%

16,039

(57,129)

(41,090)

(7.6)

%

(56,067)

136.4

%

Income tax expense (benefit)

43

%

44

(66)

(22)

%

65

(295.5)

%

Net income (loss)

$

(97,200)

(11.1)

%

$

15,995

$

(57,063)

$

(41,068)

(7.6)

%

$

(56,132)

136.7

%

Net loss attributable to
noncontrolling interests

(52,933)

(6.0)

%










Net loss attributable to
GoHealth, Inc.

$

(44,267)

(5.0)

%










Net income (loss) per share:














Net income (loss) per share of
common stock — basic and diluted

$

(0.22)














Weighted-average shares of
common stock outstanding —
basic and diluted

84,189














Non-GAAP financial measures:














EBITDA

$

34,364



$

52,853

$

(52,742)

$

111






Adjusted EBITDA

$

271,029



$

130,465

$

39,973

$

170,438






Adjusted EBITDA margin

30.9

%


42.3

%

17.3

%

31.6

%





_________________________

NM = Not meaningful

The following tables set forth the reconciliations of GAAP net income (loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated (unaudited):

(in thousands)

Successor

Three months

ended Dec.

31, 2020

Three months

ended Dec.

31, 2019

Net revenues

$

445,923

$

288,701

Net income

133,100

27,700

Interest expense

8,591

6,787

Income tax expense

5

82

Depreciation and amortization expense

25,110

23,943

EBITDA

166,806

58,512

Share-based compensation expense (1)

3,083

448

Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability (2)



70,700

Severance costs (3)



122

Adjusted EBITDA

$

169,889

$

129,782

Adjusted EBITDA margin

38.1

%

45.0

%

_________________________

(1)

Represents non-cash, share-based compensation expense relating to stock options, restricted stock units and time-vesting units.

(2)

Represents the change in fair value of the contingent consideration liability due to the predecessor owners of the Company arising from the Centerbridge Acquisition.

(3)

Represents costs associated with the termination of employment.

(in thousands)

Successor

Predecessor

Non-GAAP

Combined

Twelve

months

ended Dec.

31, 2020

Period from

Sep. 13, 2019

through Dec.

31, 2019

Period from

Jan. 1, 2019

through Sep.

12, 2019

Twelve

months

ended Dec.

31, 2019

Net revenues

$

877,350

$

308,491

$

231,010

$

539,501

Net income (loss)

(97,200)

15,995

(57,063)

(41,068)

Interest expense

32,969

8,076

140

8,216

Income tax expense (benefit)

43

44

(66)

(22)

Depreciation and amortization expense

98,552

28,738

4,247

32,985

EBITDA

34,364

52,853

(52,742)

111

Share-based compensation expense (1)

6,929

448



448

Accelerated vesting of certain equity awards (2)

209,300



87,060

87,060

Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability (3)

19,700

70,700



70,700

Centerbridge Acquisition costs (4)



6,245

4,908

11,153

IPO transactions costs (5)

659






Severance costs (6)

77

219

747

966

Adjusted EBITDA

$

271,029

$

130,465

$

39,973

$

170,438

Adjusted EBITDA margin

30.9

%

42.3

%

17.3

%

31.6

%

_________________________

(1)

Represents non-cash share-based compensation expense relating to stock options, restricted stock units and time-vesting units.

(2)

Represents non-cash share-based compensation expense relating to the accelerated vesting of performance-vesting units in connection with the IPO for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and the accelerated vesting of profit interests and incentive share units in connection with the Centerbridge Acquisition for the period from January 1, 2019 through September 12, 2019.

(3)

Represents the change in fair value of the contingent consideration liability due to the predecessor owners of the Company arising from the Centerbridge Acquisition.

(4)

Represents legal, accounting, consulting, and other costs related to the Centerbridge Acquisition.

(5)

Represents legal, accounting, consulting, and other indirect costs associated with the Company's IPO.

(6)

Represents costs associated with the termination of employment.

The following table summarizes share-based compensation expense by operating function for the periods indicated (unaudited):

(in thousands)

Successor

Predecessor

Twelve

months

ended Dec.

31, 2020

Period from

Sep. 13, 2019

through Dec.

31, 2019

Period from

Jan. 1, 2019

through Sep.

12, 2019

Marketing and advertising

$

24,890

$

53

$

1,674

Customer care and enrollment

12,599

20


Technology

33,085

66

27,059

General and administrative

145,655

309

58,327

Total share-based compensation expense

$

216,229

$

448

$

87,060

The following table sets forth our balance sheets for the periods indicated (unaudited):

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Successor

Dec. 31, 2020

Dec. 31, 2019

Assets


Current assets:


Cash and cash equivalents

$

144,234

$

12,276

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,045 in 2020 and $904 in 2019

26,871

24,461

Receivable from NVX Holdings, Inc.

3,395


Commissions receivable - current

188,128

101,078

Prepaid expense and other current assets

29,194

5,954

Total current assets

391,822

143,769

Commissions receivable - non-current

622,270

281,853

Other long-term assets

2,072

998

Property, equipment, and capitalized software, net

17,353

6,339

Intangible assets, net

688,726

782,783

Goodwill

386,553

386,553

Total assets

$

2,108,796

$

1,602,295

Liabilities and Stockholders' / Members' Equity


Current liabilities:


Accounts payable

$

8,733

$

13,582

Accrued liabilities

26,926

22,568

Commissions payable - current

78,478

56,003

Deferred revenue

736

15,218

Current portion of long-term debt

4,170

3,000

Other current liabilities

8,328

2,694

Total current liabilities

127,371

113,065

Non-current liabilities:


Commissions payable - non-current

182,596

97,489

Capital lease obligations, less current portion

396,400

288,233

Contingent consideration



242,700

Other non-current liabilities

3,274

664

Total non-current liabilities

582,270

629,086

Stockholders' / members' equity:


Members' interest



860,161

Class A common stock – $0.0001 par value; 1,100,000 shares authorized; 84,196 shares issued and outstanding at
December 31, 2020

8


Class B common stock – $0.0001 par value; 619,004 shares authorized; 236,997 shares issued and outstanding at
December 31, 2020

24


Preferred stock – $0.0001 par value; 20,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020




Additional paid-in capital

397,504


Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

17

(17)

Accumulated deficit

(18,802)


Total stockholders' equity attributable to GoHealth, Inc. / members' equity

378,751

860,144

Non-controlling interests

1,020,404


Total stockholders' / members' equity

1,399,155

860,144

Total liabilities and stockholders' / members' equity

$

2,108,796

$

1,602,295

The following table sets forth our statements of cash flows for the periods indicated (unaudited):

(in thousands)

Successor

Predecessor

Twelve

months

ended Dec.

31, 2020

Period from

Sep. 13, 2019

through Dec.

31, 2019

Period from

Jan. 1, 2019

through Sep.

12, 2019

Operating Activities




Net income (loss)

$

(97,200)

$

15,995

$

(57,063)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:




Share-based compensation

216,229

448

87,060

Depreciation and amortization

4,496

521

4,247

Amortization of intangible assets

94,056

28,217


Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

2,430

472


Change in fair value of contingent consideration

19,700

70,700


Other non-cash items

(1,691)

417

150

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisition:




Accounts receivable

(1,647)

(15,113)

(108)

Commissions receivable

(427,467)

(203,956)

(63,448)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

(24,021)

(2,316)

1,325

Accounts payable

(5,340)

5,031

(1,981)

Accrued liabilities

4,358

31

17,860

Deferred revenue

(14,482)

11,935

1,926

Commissions payable

107,583

80,828

19,228

Other liabilities

8,779

(2,494)

85

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

(114,217)

(9,284)

9,281

Investing Activities




Acquisition of business, net of cash



(807,591)


Purchases of property, equipment and software

(14,523)

(2,419)

(5,597)

Net cash used in investing activities

(14,523)

(810,010)

(5,597)

Financing Activities




Proceeds from issuance of Class A common stock sold in initial public offering, net of offering costs

852,407




Payment of partial consideration of the Blocker Merger

(96,165)




Purchase of LLC Interests

(508,320)




Settlement of Senior Preferred Earnout Units

(100,000)




Issuance of preferred units



541,263


Proceeds received upon issuance of common units

10,000




Partner distributions

(400)




Borrowings under term loans

117,000

300,000


Principal payments under term loans

(3,878)

(750)


Borrowings under revolving credit facilities





56,534

Payments under revolving credit facilities





(59,915)

Debt issuance cost payments

(6,293)

(9,283)


Principal payments under capital lease obligations

(293)

(351)

(68)

Advancement to NVX Holdings, Inc.

(3,395)




Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

260,663

830,879

(3,449)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

35

(17)

(32)

Increase in cash and cash equivalents

131,958

11,568

203

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

12,276

708

505

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

144,234

$

12,276

$

708

The following tables set forth operating segment results for the periods indicated (unaudited):

(in thousands, except percentages)

Successor



Three months ended Dec.

31, 2020

Three months ended Dec.

31, 2019



Dollars

% of Net

Revenues

Dollars

% of Net

Revenues

$ Change

% Change

Net revenues:










Medicare - Internal

$

351,082

78.7

%

$

201,115

69.7

%

$

149,967

74.6

%

Medicare - External

78,355

17.6

%

55,286

19.1

%

23,069

41.7

%

IFP and Other - Internal

10,473

2.3

%

20,086

7.0

%

(9,613)

(47.9)

%

IFP and Other - External

6,013

1.3

%

12,214

4.2

%

(6,201)

(50.8)

%

Net revenues

445,923

100.0

%

288,701

100.0

%

157,222

54.5

%

Segment profit:










Medicare - Internal

172,920

38.8

%

123,711

42.9

%

49,209

39.8

%

Medicare - External

5,051

1.1

%

9,849

3.4

%

(4,798)

(48.7)

%

IFP and Other - Internal

4,087

0.9

%

4,095

1.4

%

(8)

(0.2)

%

IFP and Other - External

1,121

0.3

%

89

%

1,032

N/M

Segment profit

183,179

41.1

%

137,744

47.7

%

45,435

33.0

%

Corporate expense

17,834

4.0

%

8,969

3.1

%

8,865

98.8

%

Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability



%

70,700

24.5

%

(70,700)

(100.0)

%

Amortization of intangible assets

23,514

5.3

%

23,514

8.1

%



%

Interest expense

8,591

1.9

%

6,787

2.4

%

1,804

26.6

%

Other (income) expense

135

%

(8)

%

143

N/M

Income before income taxes

$

133,105

29.8

%

$

27,782

9.6

%

$

105,323

379.1

%

_________________________

NM = Not meaningful

(in thousands, except percentages)

Successor

Predecessor

Non-GAAP Combined



Twelve months ended

Dec. 31, 2020

Period from

Sep. 13, 2019

through Dec.

31, 2019

Period from

Jan. 1, 2019

through Sep.

12, 2019

Twelve months ended Dec.

31, 2019



Dollars

% of Net

Revenues

Dollars

Dollars

Dollars

% of Net

Revenues

$ Change

% Change

Net revenues:














Medicare - Internal

$

667,293

76.1

%

$

215,322

$

102,196

$

317,518

58.9

%

$

349,775

110.2

%

Medicare - External

155,660

17.7

%

59,152

55,981

115,133

21.3

%

40,527

35.2

%

IFP and Other - Internal

32,271

3.7

%

20,850

37,909

58,759

10.9

%

(26,488)

(45.1)

%

IFP and Other - External

22,126

2.5

%

13,167

34,924

48,091

8.9

%

(25,965)

(54.0)

%

Net revenues

877,350

100.0

%

308,491

231,010

539,501

100.0

%

337,849

62.6

%

Segment profit:













Medicare - Internal

296,865

33.8

%

126,210

40,024

166,234

30.8

%

130,631

78.6

%

Medicare - External

5,944

0.7

%

10,584

4,893

15,477

2.9

%

(9,533)

(61.6)

%

IFP and Other - Internal

4,269

0.5

%

1,650

2,195

3,845

0.7

%

424

11.0

%

IFP and Other - External

1,910

0.2

%

584

1,748

2,332

0.4

%

(422)

(18.1)

%

Segment profit

308,988

35.2

%

139,027

48,860

187,887

34.8

%

121,101

64.5

%

Corporate expense

259,778

29.6

%

9,767

103,469

113,236

21.0

%

146,542

129.4

%

Change in fair value of
contingent consideration
liability

19,700

2.2

%

70,700



70,700

13.1

%

(51,000)

(72.1)

%

Amortization of intangible
assets

94,056

10.7

%

28,217



28,217

5.2

%

65,839

233.3

%

Transaction costs



%

6,245

2,267

8,512

1.6

%

(8,512)

(100.0)

%

Interest expense

32,969

3.8

%

8,076

140

8,216

1.5

%

24,753

301.3

%

Other (income) expense

(358)

%

(17)

114

97

%

(455)

N/M

Income (loss) before income
taxes

$

(97,157)

(11.1)

%

$

16,039

$

(57,129)

$

(41,090)

(7.6)

%

$

(56,067)

136.4

%

_________________________

NM = Not meaningful

The following table presents the number of Submitted Policies by product for the Medicare segments for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, for those submissions that are commissionable (compensated through commissions received from carriers):

Successor

Successor

Predecessor

Combined

Three

months

ended Dec.

31, 2020

Three

months

ended Dec.

31, 2019

Twelve

months

ended Dec.

31, 2020

Period from

Sep. 13, 2019

through Dec.

31, 2019

Period from

Jan. 1, 2019

through Sep.

12, 2019

Twelve

months

ended Dec.

31, 2019

Medicare Advantage

330,604

208,991

644,669

222,599

134,173

356,772

Medicare Supplement

2,955

6,681

9,119

7,444

11,205

18,649

Prescription Drug Plans

10,293

13,386

16,762

13,838

7,675

21,513

Total Medicare - Commissionable Submitted Policies

343,852

229,058

670,550

243,881

153,053

396,934

The following tables present the number of Approved Submissions by product relating to commissionable policies for the Medicare segments for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019. Only commissionable policies are used to calculate our LTV.

Medicare - Internal

Successor

Successor

Predecessor

Combined

Three

months

ended Dec.

31, 2020

Three

months

ended Dec.

31, 2019

Twelve

months

ended Dec.

31, 2020

Period from

Sep. 13, 2019

through Dec.

31, 2019

Period from

Jan. 1, 2019

through Sep.

12, 2019

Twelve

months

ended Dec.

31, 2019

Medicare Advantage

250,251

151,029

478,863

159,969

86,544

246,513

Medicare Supplement

1,514

1,653

3,116

1,852

3,198

5,050

Prescription Drug Plans

8,263

8,630

13,582

8,943

5,078

14,021

Total Medicare - Internal Commissionable Approved
Submissions

260,028

161,312

495,561

170,764

94,820

265,584

Medicare - External

Successor

Successor

Predecessor

Combined

Three

months

ended Dec.

31, 2020

Three

months

ended Dec.

31, 2019

Twelve

months

ended Dec.

31, 2020

Period from

Sep. 13, 2019

through Dec.

31, 2019

Period from

Jan. 1, 2019

through Sep.

12, 2019

Twelve

months

ended Dec.

31, 2019

Medicare Advantage

77,669

50,411

158,325

53,852

48,341

102,193

Medicare Supplement

1,219

3,460

5,254

3,926

7,065

10,991

Prescription Drug Plans

1,798

4,756

3,036

4,895

2,597

7,492

Total Medicare - External Commissionable Approved
Submissions

80,686

58,627

166,615

62,673

58,003

120,676

The following table presents the LTV per Approved Submission by product for the Medicare segments for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019:

Successor

Successor

Predecessor

Non-GAAP

Combined

Three

months

ended Dec.

31, 2020

Three

months

ended Dec.

31, 2019

Twelve

months

ended Dec.

31, 2020

Period from

Sep. 13, 2019

through Dec.

31, 2019

Period from

Jan. 1, 2019

through Sep.

12, 2019

Twelve

months

ended Dec.

31, 2019

Medicare Advantage

$

1,073

$

1,019

$

995

$

1,018

$

888

$

968

Medicare Supplement

$

683

$

934

$

849

$

936

$

911

$

920

Prescription Drug Plans

$

215

$

213

$

215

$

213

$

194

$

206

The following table presents the number of Submitted Policies by product for the Medicare segments for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, for those submissions that are non-commissionable (compensated via hourly fees and enrollment fees) and do not result in commission revenue:

Successor

Successor

Predecessor

Combined

Three

months

ended Dec.

31, 2020

Three

months

ended Dec.

31, 2019

Twelve

months

ended Dec.

31, 2020

Period from

Sep. 13, 2019

through Dec.

31, 2019

Period from

Jan. 1, 2019

through Sep.

12, 2019

Twelve

months

ended Dec.

31, 2019

Medicare Advantage

23,993

16,770

44,799

17,775

4,240

22,015

Medicare Supplement

3,520

3,951

8,782

4,185

1,051

5,236

Prescription Drug Plans

2,994

2,886

5,781

3,041

471

3,512

Total Medicare - Non-commissionable Submitted
Policies

30,507

23,607

59,362

25,001

5,762

30,763

The following table sets forth the components of our results of operations for each quarter of 2020 (unaudited):

(in thousands)

Successor

Three

months

ended Mar.

31, 2020

Three

months

ended Jun.

30, 2020

Three

months

ended Sep.

30, 2020

Three

months

ended Dec.

31, 2020

Twelve

months

ended Dec.

31, 2020

Net revenues:








Commission

$

112,510

$

96,606

$

101,390

$

360,634

$

671,140

Enterprise

28,500

30,451

61,970

85,289

206,210

Net revenues

141,010

127,057

163,360

445,923

877,350

Operating expenses:








Cost of revenue

42,134

36,559

25,827

94,682

199,202

Marketing and advertising

26,073

21,634

62,848

96,309

206,864

Customer care and enrollment

23,978

28,394

52,896

60,229

165,497

Technology

4,593

5,705

39,520

9,530

59,348

General and administrative

10,491

10,359

156,551

19,828

197,229

Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability

4,400

15,300





19,700

Amortization of intangible assets

23,514

23,514

23,514

23,514

94,056

Total operating expenses

135,183

141,465

361,156

304,092

941,896

Income (loss) from operations

5,827

(14,408)

(197,796)

141,831

(64,546)

Interest expense

6,756

8,986

8,636

8,591

32,969

Other (income) expense

10

(505)

2

135

(358)

Income (loss) before income taxes

(939)

(22,889)

(206,434)

133,105

(97,157)

Income tax expense (benefit)

(2)

(22)

62

5

43

Net income (loss)

$

(937)

$

(22,867)

$

(206,496)

$

133,100

$

(97,200)

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests





(150,076)

97,143

(52,933)

Net income (loss) attributable to GoHealth, Inc.

$

(937)

$

(22,867)

$

(56,420)

$

35,957

$

(44,267)

The following table sets forth the share-based compensation expense embedded in the operating expense line items for each quarter of 2020 (unaudited):

(in thousands)

Successor

Three

months

ended Mar.

31, 2020

Three

months

ended Jun.

30, 2020

Three

months

ended Sep.

30, 2020

Three

months

ended Dec.

31, 2020

Twelve

months

ended Dec.

31, 2020

Marketing and advertising

$

57

$

61

$

24,709

$

63

$

24,890

Customer care and enrollment

24

32

11,993

550

12,599

Technology

73

83

32,748

181

33,085

General and administrative

325

421

142,620

2,289

145,655

Total share-based compensation

$

479

$

597

$

212,070

$

3,083

$

216,229

The following table sets forth operating segment results for each quarter of 2020 (unaudited):

(in thousands)

Successor

Three

months

ended Mar.

31, 2020

Three

months

ended Jun.

30, 2020

Three

months

ended Sep.

30, 2020

Three

months

ended Dec.

31, 2020

Twelve

months

ended Dec.

31, 2020

Net revenues:








Medicare - Internal

$

95,287

$

87,201

$

133,723

$

351,082

$

667,293

Medicare - External

28,945

28,108

20,252

78,355

155,660

IFP and Other - Internal

8,632

7,019

6,147

10,473

32,271

IFP and Other - External

8,146

4,729

3,238

6,013

22,126

Net revenues

$

141,010

$

127,057

$

163,360

$

445,923

$

877,350

Segment profit:








Medicare - Internal

$

41,735

32,746

49,464

172,920

296,865

Medicare - External

(322)

495

720

5,051

5,944

IFP and Other - Internal

481

(54)

(245)

4,087

4,269

IFP and Other - External

512

130

147

1,121

1,910

Segment profit

$

42,406

$

33,317

$

50,086

$

183,179

$

308,988

The following tables set forth the reconciliations of GAAP net income (loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for each quarter of 2020 (unaudited):

(in thousands)

Successor

Three months

ended Mar.

31, 2020

Three months

ended Jun.

30, 2020

Three months

ended Sep.

30, 2020

Three months

ended Dec.

31, 2020

Twelve

months

ended Dec.

31, 2020

Net revenues

$

141,010

$

127,057

$

163,360

$

445,923

$

877,350

Net income (loss)

(937)

(22,867)

(206,496)

133,100

(97,200)

Interest expense

6,756

8,986

8,636

8,591

32,969

Income tax expense (benefit)

(2)

(22)

62

5

43

Depreciation and amortization expense

24,147

24,518

24,777

25,110

98,552

EBITDA

29,964

10,615

(173,021)

166,806

34,364

Share-based compensation expense (1)

479

597

2,770

3,083

6,929

Accelerated vesting of certain equity awards (2)





209,300



209,300

Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability (3)

4,400

15,300





19,700

Other adjustments (4)

77

424

235



736

Adjusted EBITDA

$

34,920

$

26,936

$

39,284

$

169,889

$

271,029

Adjusted EBITDA margin

24.8

%

21.2

%

24.0

%

38.1

%

30.9

%

_________________________

(1)

Represents non-cash share-based compensation expense relating to stock options, restricted stock units and time-vesting units.

(2)

Represents non-cash share-based compensation expense relating to the accelerated vesting of performance-vesting units in connection with the IPO.

(3)

Represents the change in fair value of the contingent consideration liability due to the predecessor owners of the Company arising from the Centerbridge Acquisition.

(4)

Represents legal, accounting, consulting, and other indirect costs associated with the Company's IPO and costs associated with the termination of employment.

