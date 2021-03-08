GoHealth Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Results

CHICAGO, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOCO), a leading health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company, announced financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020.

Fourth quarter 2020 net revenue of $445.9 million increased 55% compared to the prior year period, and fiscal year 2020 net revenue of $877.4 million increased 63% compared to the prior year period

Fourth quarter 2020 LTV per carrier Approved MA Submission of $1,073 increased 5% compared to the prior year period, and fiscal year 2020 LTV per carrier Approved MA Submission of $995 increased 3% compared to the prior year period

Clint Jones, co-founder and CEO said, "GoHealth's fourth quarter revenue growth of 55% was driven by 75% revenue growth in our Internal Medicare segment, including LTV expansion of 5%. These excellent top-line results reflect the great work of our agent force and a continuation of the strong full year trends where we grew revenue 63%, powered by a doubling of Internal Medicare revenue and leading to top-tier adjusted EBITDA margins of 31%. We continue to see strong consumer demand for our services, particularly around education, transparency and choice when evaluating their Medicare options."

Jones continued, "We are the largest and most profitable DTC Medicare enroller with 730,000 submissions in 2020, and with 75 million potential customers, we have a long runway for growth. Our tech-enabled telesales agents are able to help consumers shop for the right plan to fit their unique needs, and do so from the safety and comfort of their homes. Given the abundant opportunities in a fast-growing Medicare market, we are accelerating investments in our leadership position in 2021, including hiring more agents earlier in the year, and providing them with enhanced training and technology tools to deliver high-quality submissions with greater efficiency. We believe that these investments in our platform will help drive over 50% commissionable revenue growth in 2021, and position us for sustained growth in 2022 and beyond."



2020 Highlights

(1) Total company revenue grew 63% to $877.4 million

a. Total Medicare Submitted Policies3 grew 71% during 2020 to 729,912 (2) Medicare—Internal revenue increased 110% to $667.3 million

a. Medicare—Internal segment profit increased 79% to $296.9 million, with a 44% margin (3) Adjusted EBITDA grew 59% to $271.0 million, resulting in full-year adjusted EBITDA margins of 31% (4) LTV per carrier Approved MA Submission increased 3% to $995 during 2020 (5) Grew commissions receivable balance by $427.5 million (+112%) in 2020 to $810.4 million

Fourth Quarter AEP Highlights

(1) Total company revenue grew 55% to $445.9 million

a. Total Medicare Submitted Policies grew 48% during the fourth quarter to 374,359 (2) Medicare—Internal revenue increased 75% to $351.1 million

a. Medicare—Internal segment profit increased 40% to $172.9 million, with a 49% margin (3) Adjusted EBITDA grew 31% to $169.9 million, resulting in adjusted EBITDA margins of 38% as the company invested in internal lead generation and agent initiatives to drive persistency improvements

a. LTV per carrier Approved MA Submission increased 5% to $1,073 during the fourth quarter

2021 Financial Outlook

The trajectory of the US economy remains challenging to predict, particularly given the continued uncertainty associated with the pace of recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. During this time, demand for healthcare has demonstrated great resilience, and we believe that the COVID-19 pandemic has created favorable, long-term industry dynamics for technology-driven, direct-to-consumer models such as GoHealth's insurance marketplace.

The Company has provided its financial outlook for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 based on current market conditions and expectations:

(1) Full-year 2021 net revenue of $1,150 - $1,300 million, representing year-over-year growth of 31% - 48%

a. Full-year 2021 commission revenue of $950 - $1,100 million, representing year-over-year growth of 42% - 64%, fueled by the Company's continued investment in its Medicare business (2) Full-year 2021 adjusted EBITDA of $345 - $385 million, representing year-over-year growth of 27% - 42%

Conference Call Details

The Company will host a conference call today, Monday, March 8, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. (ET) to discuss its financial results. A live audio webcast and a supplemental presentation will be available online at https://investors.gohealth.com. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 1-833-519-1310 for U.S. participants, or 1-914-800-3876 for international participants, and referencing participant code 6590925. A replay of the call will be available for 30 days via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link.

About GoHealth, Inc.:

As a leading health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers. GoHealth combines cutting-edge technology, data science and deep industry expertise to match customers with the healthcare policy and carrier that is right for them. Since its inception, GoHealth has enrolled millions of people in Medicare and individual and family plans. For more information, visit https://www.gohealth.com.

Investor Relations:

Jay Koval, VP of Investor Relations

[email protected]

Media Relations:

[email protected]

(1) Represents non-cash, share-based compensation expense relating to the accelerated vesting of performance-vesting units in connection with the IPO for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020. (2) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. For a definition of Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure, please refer to the appendix. (3) Total Medicare Advantage Submitted Policies includes Commissionable and non-Commissionable Policies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the Company's future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations, including, among others, statements regarding expected financial performance and operational performance for the fiscal year 2021 and first quarter of 2021, including with respect to revenue and Adjusted EBITDA are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms, such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "targets," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. There are or will be important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including, but are not limited to, the following: the Company's ability to comply with the numerous, complex and frequently changing laws regulating the marketing and sale of Medicare plans; the potential for an adverse change in the Company's relationships with carriers, including a loss of a carrier relationships; failure to grow the Company's customer base or retain its existing customers; carriers' ability to reduce commissions paid to the Company and adversely change their underwriting practices; significant consolidation in the healthcare industry which could adversely alter the Company's relationships with carriers; information technology systems failures or capacity constraints interrupting the Company's operations; factors that adversely impact the Company's estimate of LTV; the Company's dependence on agents to sell insurance plans; changes in the health insurance system and laws and regulation governing health insurance markets; the inability to effectively advertise the Company's products; and our ability to successfully implement our business plan during a global economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in this press release, as well as the cautionary statements and other risk factors set forth in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 and other SEC filings. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the Company's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what the Company anticipates. Many of the important factors that will determine these results are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as otherwise required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. New factors emerge from time-to-time, and it is not possible for us to predict which will arise. In addition, the Company cannot assess the impact of each factor on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators

In this press release, we use supplemental measures of our performance that are derived from our consolidated financial information, but which are not presented in our Consolidated Financial Statements prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). These non-GAAP financial measures include net income (loss) before interest expense, income tax expense (benefit) and depreciation and amortization expense, or EBITDA; Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin. Adjusted EBITDA is the primary financial performance measure used by management to evaluate its business and monitor its results of operations.

Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA as further adjusted for share-based compensation, expense related to the accelerated vesting of certain equity awards, change in fair value of contingent consideration liability, Centerbridge Acquisition costs, severance costs and one time indirect costs in connection with our IPO. Adjusted EBITDA margin represents Adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenues.

We use non-GAAP financial measures to supplement financial information presented on a GAAP basis. We believe that excluding certain items from our GAAP results allows management to better understand our consolidated financial performance from period to period and better project our future consolidated financial performance as forecasts are developed at a level of detail different from that used to prepare GAAP-based financial measures. Moreover, we believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide our stakeholders with useful information to help them evaluate our operating results by facilitating an enhanced understanding of our operating performance and enabling them to make more meaningful period to period comparisons. There are limitations to the use of the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release. For example, our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered as indicators of performance in isolation from or as a substitute for net income (loss) prepared in accordance with GAAP, and should be read only in conjunction with financial information presented on a GAAP basis. Reconciliations of each of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, net income (loss), are presented in the tables below in this press release. We encourage you to review the reconciliations in conjunction with the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures for each of the periods presented. In future periods, we may exclude similar items, may incur income and expenses similar to these excluded items and include other expenses, costs and non-recurring items.

Management has provided its outlook regarding adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure and excludes certain charges. Management has not reconciled these non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding GAAP financial measures because guidance for the various reconciling items are not provided. Management is unable to provide guidance for these reconciling items because we cannot determine their probable significance, as certain items are outside of our control and cannot be reasonably predicted since these items could vary significantly from period to period. Accordingly, reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measures are not available without unreasonable effort.

"LTV/CAC" refers to the Lifetime Value of Commissions per Consumer Acquisition Cost, which we define as (i) aggregate commissions estimated to be collected over the estimated life of all commissionable Approved Submissions for the relevant period based on multiple factors, including but not limited to, contracted commission rates, carrier mix and expected policy persistency with applied constraints, or LTV, divided by (ii) the cost to convert a prospect into a customer less other non-commission carrier revenue for such period, or CAC. CAC is comprised of cost of revenue, marketing and advertising expenses and customer care and enrollment expenses less other revenue and is presented on a per commissionable Approved Submission basis. "Approved Submissions" refer to Submitted Policies approved by carriers for the identified product during the indicated period. "LTV Per Approved Submission" refers to the Lifetime Value of Commissions per Approved Submission, which we define as (i) aggregate commissions estimated to be collected over the estimated life of all commissionable Approved Submissions for the relevant period based on multiple factors, including but not limited to, contracted commission rates, carrier mix and expected policy persistency with applied constraints, divided by (ii) the number of commissionable Approved Submissions for such period.

Combined Results

On September 13, 2019, Centerbridge Capital Partners III, L.P., indirectly through a subsidiary of GoHealth Holdings, LLC, (formerly known as Blizzard Parent, LLC), an entity formed in contemplation of the acquisition, acquired a 100% interest in Norvax, LLC. We refer to this transaction as the "Centerbridge Acquisition." As a result of the Centerbridge Acquisition, the Company's financial results for the year ended December 31, 2019 are presented for two periods, the Predecessor 2019 Period and Successor 2019 Period, which relate to the period preceding the acquisition on September 13, 2019 and the period succeeding the acquisition, respectively. The Company's financial results for the period from January 1, 2019 through September 12, 2019 are referred to as those of the "Predecessor 2019 Period". The Company's financial results for the period from September 13, 2019 through December 31, 2019 are referred to as those of the "Successor 2019 Period". The Company's results of operations as reported in our Consolidated Financial Statements for these periods are prepared in accordance with GAAP. Although GAAP requires that we report on the Company's results for the period from January 1, 2019 through September 12, 2019 and the period from September 13, 2019 through December 31, 2019 separately, management views the Company's operating results for the year ended December 31, 2019 by combining the results of the applicable Predecessor 2019 Period and Successor 2019 Period because such presentation provides the most meaningful comparison to its results for the year ended December 31, 2020.

The Company cannot adequately benchmark the operating results of the period from September 13, 2019 through December 31, 2019 against any of the current periods reported in its Consolidated Financial Statements without combining it with the period from January 1, 2019 through September 12, 2019 and does not believe that reviewing the results of this period in isolation would be useful in identifying trends in or reaching conclusions regarding the Company's overall operating performance. Management believes that the key performance metrics such as revenue, net (loss) income and Adjusted EBITDA for the Successor period when combined with the Predecessor period provides more meaningful comparisons to other periods and are useful in identifying current business trends. Accordingly, in addition to presenting the Company's results of operations as reported in our Consolidated Financial Statements in accordance with GAAP, the tables and discussion throughout this press release also present the combined results for the year ended December 31, 2019.

The combined results for the year ended December 31, 2019, which we refer to herein as the results for the "year ended December 31, 2019" represent the sum of the reported amounts for the Predecessor 2019 Period from January 1, 2019 through September 12, 2019 and the Successor 2019 Period from September 13, 2019 through December 31, 2019. The combined results do not reflect the actual results the Company would have achieved had the Centerbridge Acquisition occurred on January 1, 2019 and may not be indicative of future results. These combined results are not considered to be prepared in accordance with GAAP and have not been prepared on a pro forma basis, which would reflect pro forma adjustments including, but not limited to: amortization expense for intangible assets, share-based compensation expense related to the Centerbridge Acquisition and the IPO, and transaction-related costs related to the Centerbridge Acquisition and the IPO.

The following tables set forth the components of our results of operations for the periods indicated (unaudited):

(in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) Successor







Three months ended Dec. 31, 2020

Three months ended Dec. 31, 2019







Dollars

% of Net Revenues

Dollars

% of Net Revenues

$ Change

% Change Net revenues:





















Commission $ 360,634



80.9 %

$ 229,624



79.5 %

$ 131,010



57.1 % Enterprise 85,289



19.1 %

59,077



20.5 %

26,212



44.4 % Net revenues 445,923



100.0 %

288,701



100.0 %

157,222



54.5 % Operating expenses:





















Cost of revenue 94,682



21.2 %

85,648



29.7 %

9,034



10.5 % Marketing and advertising 96,309



21.6 %

17,671



6.1 %

78,638



445.0 % Customer care and enrollment 60,229



13.5 %

39,731



13.8 %

20,498



51.6 % Technology 9,530



2.1 %

5,488



1.9 %

4,042



73.7 % General and administrative 19,828



4.4 %

11,388



3.9 %

8,440



74.1 % Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability —



— %

70,700



24.5 %

(70,700)



(100.0) % Amortization of intangible assets 23,514



5.3 %

23,514



8.1 %

—



— % Total operating expenses 304,092



68.2 %

254,140



88.0 %

49,952



19.7 % Income from operations 141,831



31.8 %

34,561



12.0 %

107,270



310.4 % Interest expense 8,591



1.9 %

6,787



2.4 %

1,804



26.6 % Other (income) expense 135



— %

(8)



— %

143



N/M Income (loss) before income taxes 133,105



29.8 %

27,782



9.6 %

105,323



379.1 % Income tax expense (benefit) 5



— %

82



— %

(77)



(93.9) % Net income (loss) $ 133,100



29.8 %

$ 27,700



9.6 %

$ 105,400



380.5 % Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 97,143



21.8 %















Net income (loss) attributable to GoHealth, Inc. $ 35,957



8.1 %















Net income (loss) per share:





















Net income (loss) per share of common stock — basic $ 0.43





















Net income (loss) per share of common stock — diluted (1) $ 0.41





















Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding — basic 84,194





















Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding — diluted 321,191





















Non-GAAP financial measures:





















EBITDA $ 166,806







$ 58,512













Adjusted EBITDA $ 169,889







$ 129,782













Adjusted EBITDA margin 38.1 %





45.0 %













_________________________ NM = Not meaningful (1) Net income per share of common stock - diluted of $0.41 is calculated by dividing net income of $133.1 million, which considers the reallocation of earnings after the assumed conversion of Class B Common Stock for Class A Common Stock, by the weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding - diluted of 321,191.

(in thousands, except percentages

and per share amounts) Successor

Predecessor

Non-GAAP Combined







Twelve months ended Dec. 31, 2020

Period from Sep. 13, 2019 through Dec. 31, 2019

Period from Jan. 1, 2019 through Sep. 12, 2019

Twelve months ended Dec. 31, 2019







Dollars

% of Net Revenues

Dollars

Dollars

Dollars

% of Net Revenues

$ Change

% Change Net revenues:





























Commission $ 671,140



76.5 %

$ 243,347



$ 175,834



$ 419,181



77.7 %

$ 251,959



60.1 % Enterprise 206,210



23.5 %

65,144

55,176



120,320



22.3 %

85,890



71.4 % Net revenues 877,350



100.0 %

308,491

231,010



539,501



100.0 %

337,849



62.6 % Operating expenses:



























Cost of revenue 199,202



22.7 %

90,384

79,169



169,553



31.4 %

29,649



17.5 % Marketing and advertising 206,864



23.6 %

24,811

37,769



62,580



11.6 %

144,284



230.6 % Customer care and enrollment 165,497



18.9 %

44,356

49,149



93,505



17.3 %

71,992



77.0 % Technology 59,348



6.8 %

6,006

40,312



46,318



8.6 %

13,030



28.1 % General and administrative 197,229



22.5 %

13,674

79,219



92,893



17.2 %

104,336



112.3 % Change in fair value of

contingent consideration

liability 19,700



2.2 %

70,700

—



70,700



13.1 %

(51,000)



(72.1) % Amortization of intangible

assets 94,056



10.7 %

28,217

—



28,217



5.2 %

65,839



233.3 % Acquisition related transaction

costs —



— %

6,245

2,267



8,512



1.6 %

(8,512)



(100.0) % Total operating expenses 941,896



107.4 %

284,393

287,885



572,278



106.1 %

369,618



64.6 % Income (loss) from operations (64,546)



(7.4) %

24,098

(56,875)



(32,777)



(6.1) %

(31,769)



96.9 % Interest expense 32,969



3.8 %

8,076

140



8,216



1.5 %

24,753



301.3 % Other (income) expense (358)



— %

(17)

114



97



— %

(455)



N/M Income (loss) before income taxes (97,157)



(11.1) %

16,039

(57,129)



(41,090)



(7.6) %

(56,067)



136.4 % Income tax expense (benefit) 43



— %

44

(66)



(22)



— %

65



(295.5) % Net income (loss) $ (97,200)



(11.1) %

$ 15,995

$ (57,063)



$ (41,068)



(7.6) %

$ (56,132)



136.7 % Net loss attributable to

noncontrolling interests (52,933)



(6.0) %





















Net loss attributable to

GoHealth, Inc. $ (44,267)



(5.0) %





















Net income (loss) per share:





























Net income (loss) per share of

common stock — basic and diluted $ (0.22)





























Weighted-average shares of

common stock outstanding —

basic and diluted 84,189





























Non-GAAP financial measures:





























EBITDA $ 34,364







$ 52,853



$ (52,742)



$ 111













Adjusted EBITDA $ 271,029







$ 130,465



$ 39,973



$ 170,438













Adjusted EBITDA margin 30.9 %





42.3 %

17.3 %

31.6 %













_________________________ NM = Not meaningful

The following tables set forth the reconciliations of GAAP net income (loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated (unaudited):

(in thousands)

Successor

Three months ended Dec. 31, 2020

Three months ended Dec. 31, 2019 Net revenues

$ 445,923



$ 288,701

Net income

133,100



27,700

Interest expense

8,591



6,787

Income tax expense

5



82

Depreciation and amortization expense

25,110



23,943

EBITDA

166,806



58,512

Share-based compensation expense (1)

3,083



448

Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability (2)

—



70,700

Severance costs (3)

—



122

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 169,889



$ 129,782

Adjusted EBITDA margin

38.1 %

45.0 %

_________________________ (1) Represents non-cash, share-based compensation expense relating to stock options, restricted stock units and time-vesting units. (2) Represents the change in fair value of the contingent consideration liability due to the predecessor owners of the Company arising from the Centerbridge Acquisition. (3) Represents costs associated with the termination of employment.

(in thousands) Successor

Predecessor

Non-GAAP Combined Twelve months ended Dec. 31, 2020

Period from Sep. 13, 2019 through Dec. 31, 2019

Period from Jan. 1, 2019 through Sep. 12, 2019

Twelve months ended Dec. 31, 2019 Net revenues $ 877,350



$ 308,491



$ 231,010



$ 539,501

Net income (loss) (97,200)



15,995



(57,063)



(41,068)

Interest expense 32,969



8,076



140



8,216

Income tax expense (benefit) 43



44



(66)



(22)

Depreciation and amortization expense 98,552



28,738



4,247



32,985

EBITDA 34,364



52,853



(52,742)



111

Share-based compensation expense (1) 6,929



448



—



448

Accelerated vesting of certain equity awards (2) 209,300



—



87,060



87,060

Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability (3) 19,700



70,700



—



70,700

Centerbridge Acquisition costs (4) —



6,245



4,908



11,153

IPO transactions costs (5) 659



—



—



—

Severance costs (6) 77



219



747



966

Adjusted EBITDA $ 271,029



$ 130,465



$ 39,973



$ 170,438

Adjusted EBITDA margin 30.9 %

42.3 %

17.3 %

31.6 %

_________________________ (1) Represents non-cash share-based compensation expense relating to stock options, restricted stock units and time-vesting units. (2) Represents non-cash share-based compensation expense relating to the accelerated vesting of performance-vesting units in connection with the IPO for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and the accelerated vesting of profit interests and incentive share units in connection with the Centerbridge Acquisition for the period from January 1, 2019 through September 12, 2019. (3) Represents the change in fair value of the contingent consideration liability due to the predecessor owners of the Company arising from the Centerbridge Acquisition. (4) Represents legal, accounting, consulting, and other costs related to the Centerbridge Acquisition. (5) Represents legal, accounting, consulting, and other indirect costs associated with the Company's IPO. (6) Represents costs associated with the termination of employment.

The following table summarizes share-based compensation expense by operating function for the periods indicated (unaudited):

(in thousands)

Successor

Predecessor

Twelve months ended Dec. 31, 2020

Period from Sep. 13, 2019 through Dec. 31, 2019

Period from Jan. 1, 2019 through Sep. 12, 2019 Marketing and advertising

$ 24,890



$ 53



$ 1,674

Customer care and enrollment

12,599



20



—

Technology

33,085



66



27,059

General and administrative

145,655



309



58,327

Total share-based compensation expense

$ 216,229



$ 448



$ 87,060



The following table sets forth our balance sheets for the periods indicated (unaudited):

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Successor Dec. 31, 2020

Dec. 31, 2019 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 144,234



$ 12,276

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,045 in 2020 and $904 in 2019 26,871



24,461

Receivable from NVX Holdings, Inc. 3,395



—

Commissions receivable - current 188,128



101,078

Prepaid expense and other current assets 29,194



5,954

Total current assets 391,822



143,769

Commissions receivable - non-current 622,270



281,853

Other long-term assets 2,072



998

Property, equipment, and capitalized software, net 17,353



6,339

Intangible assets, net 688,726



782,783

Goodwill 386,553



386,553

Total assets $ 2,108,796



$ 1,602,295

Liabilities and Stockholders' / Members' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 8,733



$ 13,582

Accrued liabilities 26,926



22,568

Commissions payable - current 78,478



56,003

Deferred revenue 736



15,218

Current portion of long-term debt 4,170



3,000

Other current liabilities 8,328



2,694

Total current liabilities 127,371



113,065

Non-current liabilities:





Commissions payable - non-current 182,596



97,489

Capital lease obligations, less current portion 396,400



288,233

Contingent consideration —



242,700

Other non-current liabilities 3,274



664

Total non-current liabilities 582,270



629,086

Stockholders' / members' equity:





Members' interest —



860,161

Class A common stock – $0.0001 par value; 1,100,000 shares authorized; 84,196 shares issued and outstanding at

December 31, 2020 8



—

Class B common stock – $0.0001 par value; 619,004 shares authorized; 236,997 shares issued and outstanding at

December 31, 2020 24



—

Preferred stock – $0.0001 par value; 20,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 —



—

Additional paid-in capital 397,504



—

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 17



(17)

Accumulated deficit (18,802)



—

Total stockholders' equity attributable to GoHealth, Inc. / members' equity 378,751



860,144

Non-controlling interests 1,020,404



—

Total stockholders' / members' equity 1,399,155



860,144

Total liabilities and stockholders' / members' equity $ 2,108,796



$ 1,602,295



The following table sets forth our statements of cash flows for the periods indicated (unaudited):

(in thousands) Successor

Predecessor Twelve months ended Dec. 31, 2020

Period from Sep. 13, 2019 through Dec. 31, 2019

Period from Jan. 1, 2019 through Sep. 12, 2019 Operating Activities









Net income (loss) $ (97,200)



$ 15,995



$ (57,063)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:









Share-based compensation 216,229



448



87,060

Depreciation and amortization 4,496



521



4,247

Amortization of intangible assets 94,056



28,217



—

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 2,430



472



—

Change in fair value of contingent consideration 19,700



70,700



—

Other non-cash items (1,691)



417



150

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisition:









Accounts receivable (1,647)



(15,113)



(108)

Commissions receivable (427,467)



(203,956)



(63,448)

Prepaid expenses and other assets (24,021)



(2,316)



1,325

Accounts payable (5,340)



5,031



(1,981)

Accrued liabilities 4,358



31



17,860

Deferred revenue (14,482)



11,935



1,926

Commissions payable 107,583



80,828



19,228

Other liabilities 8,779



(2,494)



85

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (114,217)



(9,284)



9,281

Investing Activities









Acquisition of business, net of cash —



(807,591)



—

Purchases of property, equipment and software (14,523)



(2,419)



(5,597)

Net cash used in investing activities (14,523)



(810,010)



(5,597)

Financing Activities









Proceeds from issuance of Class A common stock sold in initial public offering, net of offering costs 852,407



—



—

Payment of partial consideration of the Blocker Merger (96,165)



—



—

Purchase of LLC Interests (508,320)



—



—

Settlement of Senior Preferred Earnout Units (100,000)



—



—

Issuance of preferred units —



541,263



—

Proceeds received upon issuance of common units 10,000



—



—

Partner distributions (400)



—



—

Borrowings under term loans 117,000



300,000



—

Principal payments under term loans (3,878)



(750)



—

Borrowings under revolving credit facilities —



—



56,534

Payments under revolving credit facilities —



—



(59,915)

Debt issuance cost payments (6,293)



(9,283)



—

Principal payments under capital lease obligations (293)



(351)



(68)

Advancement to NVX Holdings, Inc. (3,395)



—



—

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 260,663



830,879



(3,449)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 35



(17)



(32)

Increase in cash and cash equivalents 131,958



11,568



203

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 12,276



708



505

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 144,234



$ 12,276



$ 708



The following tables set forth operating segment results for the periods indicated (unaudited):

(in thousands, except percentages) Successor







Three months ended Dec. 31, 2020

Three months ended Dec. 31, 2019







Dollars

% of Net Revenues

Dollars

% of Net Revenues

$ Change

% Change Net revenues:





















Medicare - Internal $ 351,082



78.7 %

$ 201,115



69.7 %

$ 149,967



74.6 % Medicare - External 78,355



17.6 %

55,286



19.1 %

23,069



41.7 % IFP and Other - Internal 10,473



2.3 %

20,086



7.0 %

(9,613)



(47.9) % IFP and Other - External 6,013



1.3 %

12,214



4.2 %

(6,201)



(50.8) % Net revenues 445,923



100.0 %

288,701



100.0 %

157,222



54.5 % Segment profit:





















Medicare - Internal 172,920



38.8 %

123,711



42.9 %

49,209



39.8 % Medicare - External 5,051



1.1 %

9,849



3.4 %

(4,798)



(48.7) % IFP and Other - Internal 4,087



0.9 %

4,095



1.4 %

(8)



(0.2) % IFP and Other - External 1,121



0.3 %

89



— %

1,032



N/M Segment profit 183,179



41.1 %

137,744



47.7 %

45,435



33.0 % Corporate expense 17,834



4.0 %

8,969



3.1 %

8,865



98.8 % Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability —



— %

70,700



24.5 %

(70,700)



(100.0) % Amortization of intangible assets 23,514



5.3 %

23,514



8.1 %

—



— % Interest expense 8,591



1.9 %

6,787



2.4 %

1,804



26.6 % Other (income) expense 135



— %

(8)



— %

143



N/M Income before income taxes $ 133,105



29.8 %

$ 27,782



9.6 %

$ 105,323



379.1 %

_________________________ NM = Not meaningful

(in thousands, except percentages) Successor

Predecessor

Non-GAAP Combined







Twelve months ended Dec. 31, 2020

Period from Sep. 13, 2019 through Dec. 31, 2019

Period from Jan. 1, 2019 through Sep. 12, 2019

Twelve months ended Dec. 31, 2019







Dollars

% of Net Revenues

Dollars

Dollars

Dollars

% of Net Revenues

$ Change

% Change Net revenues:





























Medicare - Internal $ 667,293



76.1 %

$ 215,322



$ 102,196



$ 317,518



58.9 %

$ 349,775



110.2 % Medicare - External 155,660



17.7 %

59,152

55,981



115,133



21.3 %

40,527



35.2 % IFP and Other - Internal 32,271



3.7 %

20,850

37,909



58,759



10.9 %

(26,488)



(45.1) % IFP and Other - External 22,126



2.5 %

13,167

34,924



48,091



8.9 %

(25,965)



(54.0) % Net revenues 877,350



100.0 %

308,491

231,010



539,501



100.0 %

337,849



62.6 % Segment profit:



























Medicare - Internal 296,865



33.8 %

126,210

40,024



166,234



30.8 %

130,631



78.6 % Medicare - External 5,944



0.7 %

10,584

4,893



15,477



2.9 %

(9,533)



(61.6) % IFP and Other - Internal 4,269



0.5 %

1,650

2,195



3,845



0.7 %

424



11.0 % IFP and Other - External 1,910



0.2 %

584

1,748



2,332



0.4 %

(422)



(18.1) % Segment profit 308,988



35.2 %

139,027

48,860



187,887



34.8 %

121,101



64.5 % Corporate expense 259,778



29.6 %

9,767

103,469



113,236



21.0 %

146,542



129.4 % Change in fair value of

contingent consideration

liability 19,700



2.2 %

70,700

—



70,700



13.1 %

(51,000)



(72.1) % Amortization of intangible

assets 94,056



10.7 %

28,217

—



28,217



5.2 %

65,839



233.3 % Transaction costs —



— %

6,245

2,267



8,512



1.6 %

(8,512)



(100.0) % Interest expense 32,969



3.8 %

8,076

140



8,216



1.5 %

24,753



301.3 % Other (income) expense (358)



— %

(17)

114



97



— %

(455)



N/M Income (loss) before income

taxes $ (97,157)



(11.1) %

$ 16,039



$ (57,129)



$ (41,090)



(7.6) %

$ (56,067)



136.4 %

_________________________ NM = Not meaningful

The following table presents the number of Submitted Policies by product for the Medicare segments for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, for those submissions that are commissionable (compensated through commissions received from carriers):



Successor

Successor

Predecessor

Combined

Three months ended Dec. 31, 2020

Three months ended Dec. 31, 2019

Twelve months ended Dec. 31, 2020

Period from Sep. 13, 2019 through Dec. 31, 2019

Period from Jan. 1, 2019 through Sep. 12, 2019

Twelve months ended Dec. 31, 2019 Medicare Advantage 330,604

208,991

644,669

222,599

134,173

356,772 Medicare Supplement 2,955

6,681

9,119

7,444

11,205

18,649 Prescription Drug Plans 10,293

13,386

16,762

13,838

7,675

21,513 Total Medicare - Commissionable Submitted Policies 343,852

229,058

670,550

243,881

153,053

396,934

The following tables present the number of Approved Submissions by product relating to commissionable policies for the Medicare segments for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019. Only commissionable policies are used to calculate our LTV.

Medicare - Internal



Successor

Successor

Predecessor

Combined

Three months ended Dec. 31, 2020

Three months ended Dec. 31, 2019

Twelve months ended Dec. 31, 2020

Period from Sep. 13, 2019 through Dec. 31, 2019

Period from Jan. 1, 2019 through Sep. 12, 2019

Twelve months ended Dec. 31, 2019 Medicare Advantage 250,251

151,029

478,863

159,969

86,544

246,513 Medicare Supplement 1,514

1,653

3,116

1,852

3,198

5,050 Prescription Drug Plans 8,263

8,630

13,582

8,943

5,078

14,021 Total Medicare - Internal Commissionable Approved

Submissions 260,028

161,312

495,561

170,764

94,820

265,584

Medicare - External



Successor

Successor

Predecessor

Combined

Three months ended Dec. 31, 2020

Three months ended Dec. 31, 2019

Twelve months ended Dec. 31, 2020

Period from Sep. 13, 2019 through Dec. 31, 2019

Period from Jan. 1, 2019 through Sep. 12, 2019

Twelve months ended Dec. 31, 2019 Medicare Advantage 77,669

50,411

158,325

53,852

48,341

102,193 Medicare Supplement 1,219

3,460

5,254

3,926

7,065

10,991 Prescription Drug Plans 1,798

4,756

3,036

4,895

2,597

7,492 Total Medicare - External Commissionable Approved

Submissions 80,686

58,627

166,615

62,673

58,003

120,676

The following table presents the LTV per Approved Submission by product for the Medicare segments for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019:



Successor

Successor

Predecessor

Non-GAAP Combined

Three months ended Dec. 31, 2020

Three months ended Dec. 31, 2019

Twelve months ended Dec. 31, 2020

Period from Sep. 13, 2019 through Dec. 31, 2019

Period from Jan. 1, 2019 through Sep. 12, 2019

Twelve months ended Dec. 31, 2019 Medicare Advantage $ 1,073

$ 1,019

$ 995

$ 1,018

$ 888

$ 968 Medicare Supplement $ 683

$ 934

$ 849

$ 936

$ 911

$ 920 Prescription Drug Plans $ 215

$ 213

$ 215

$ 213

$ 194

$ 206

The following table presents the number of Submitted Policies by product for the Medicare segments for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, for those submissions that are non-commissionable (compensated via hourly fees and enrollment fees) and do not result in commission revenue:



Successor

Successor

Predecessor

Combined

Three months ended Dec. 31, 2020

Three months ended Dec. 31, 2019

Twelve months ended Dec. 31, 2020

Period from Sep. 13, 2019 through Dec. 31, 2019

Period from Jan. 1, 2019 through Sep. 12, 2019

Twelve months ended Dec. 31, 2019 Medicare Advantage 23,993

16,770

44,799

17,775

4,240

22,015 Medicare Supplement 3,520

3,951

8,782

4,185

1,051

5,236 Prescription Drug Plans 2,994

2,886

5,781

3,041

471

3,512 Total Medicare - Non-commissionable Submitted

Policies 30,507

23,607

59,362

25,001

5,762

30,763

The following table sets forth the components of our results of operations for each quarter of 2020 (unaudited):

(in thousands) Successor Three months ended Mar. 31, 2020

Three months ended Jun. 30, 2020

Three months ended Sep. 30, 2020

Three months ended Dec. 31, 2020

Twelve months ended Dec. 31, 2020 Net revenues:

















Commission $ 112,510



$ 96,606



$ 101,390



$ 360,634



$ 671,140

Enterprise 28,500



30,451



61,970



85,289



206,210

Net revenues 141,010



127,057



163,360



445,923



877,350

Operating expenses:

















Cost of revenue 42,134



36,559



25,827



94,682



199,202

Marketing and advertising 26,073



21,634



62,848



96,309



206,864

Customer care and enrollment 23,978



28,394



52,896



60,229



165,497

Technology 4,593



5,705



39,520



9,530



59,348

General and administrative 10,491



10,359



156,551



19,828



197,229

Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability 4,400



15,300



—



—



19,700

Amortization of intangible assets 23,514



23,514



23,514



23,514



94,056

Total operating expenses 135,183



141,465



361,156



304,092



941,896

Income (loss) from operations 5,827



(14,408)



(197,796)



141,831



(64,546)

Interest expense 6,756



8,986



8,636



8,591



32,969

Other (income) expense 10



(505)



2



135



(358)

Income (loss) before income taxes (939)



(22,889)



(206,434)



133,105



(97,157)

Income tax expense (benefit) (2)



(22)



62



5



43

Net income (loss) $ (937)



$ (22,867)



$ (206,496)



$ 133,100



$ (97,200)

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests —



—



(150,076)



97,143



(52,933)

Net income (loss) attributable to GoHealth, Inc. $ (937)



$ (22,867)



$ (56,420)



$ 35,957



$ (44,267)



The following table sets forth the share-based compensation expense embedded in the operating expense line items for each quarter of 2020 (unaudited):

(in thousands) Successor Three months ended Mar. 31, 2020

Three months ended Jun. 30, 2020

Three months ended Sep. 30, 2020

Three months ended Dec. 31, 2020

Twelve months ended Dec. 31, 2020 Marketing and advertising $ 57

$ 61

$ 24,709

$ 63

$ 24,890

Customer care and enrollment 24



32



11,993



550



12,599

Technology 73



83



32,748



181



33,085

General and administrative 325



421



142,620



2,289



145,655

Total share-based compensation $ 479

$ 597

$ 212,070

$ 3,083

$ 216,229



The following table sets forth operating segment results for each quarter of 2020 (unaudited):

(in thousands) Successor Three months ended Mar. 31, 2020

Three months ended Jun. 30, 2020

Three months ended Sep. 30, 2020

Three months ended Dec. 31, 2020

Twelve months ended Dec. 31, 2020 Net revenues:

















Medicare - Internal $ 95,287



$ 87,201



$ 133,723



$ 351,082



$ 667,293

Medicare - External 28,945



28,108



20,252



78,355



155,660

IFP and Other - Internal 8,632



7,019



6,147



10,473



32,271

IFP and Other - External 8,146



4,729



3,238



6,013



22,126

Net revenues $ 141,010



$ 127,057



$ 163,360



$ 445,923



$ 877,350

Segment profit:

















Medicare - Internal $ 41,735



32,746



49,464



172,920



296,865

Medicare - External (322)



495



720



5,051



5,944

IFP and Other - Internal 481



(54)



(245)



4,087



4,269

IFP and Other - External 512



130



147



1,121



1,910

Segment profit $ 42,406



$ 33,317



$ 50,086



$ 183,179



$ 308,988



The following tables set forth the reconciliations of GAAP net income (loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for each quarter of 2020 (unaudited):

(in thousands) Successor Three months ended Mar. 31, 2020

Three months ended Jun. 30, 2020

Three months ended Sep. 30, 2020

Three months ended Dec. 31, 2020

Twelve months ended Dec. 31, 2020 Net revenues $ 141,010



$ 127,057



$ 163,360



$ 445,923



$ 877,350

Net income (loss) (937)



(22,867)



(206,496)



133,100



(97,200)

Interest expense 6,756



8,986



8,636



8,591



32,969

Income tax expense (benefit) (2)



(22)



62



5



43

Depreciation and amortization expense 24,147



24,518



24,777



25,110



98,552

EBITDA 29,964



10,615



(173,021)



166,806



34,364

Share-based compensation expense (1) 479



597



2,770



3,083



6,929

Accelerated vesting of certain equity awards (2) —



—



209,300



—



209,300

Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability (3) 4,400



15,300



—



—



19,700

Other adjustments (4) 77



424



235



—



736

Adjusted EBITDA $ 34,920



$ 26,936



$ 39,284



$ 169,889



$ 271,029

Adjusted EBITDA margin 24.8 %

21.2 %

24.0 %

38.1 %

30.9 %

_________________________ (1) Represents non-cash share-based compensation expense relating to stock options, restricted stock units and time-vesting units. (2) Represents non-cash share-based compensation expense relating to the accelerated vesting of performance-vesting units in connection with the IPO. (3) Represents the change in fair value of the contingent consideration liability due to the predecessor owners of the Company arising from the Centerbridge Acquisition. (4) Represents legal, accounting, consulting, and other indirect costs associated with the Company's IPO and costs associated with the termination of employment.

