GoHealth Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Results

GoHealth, Inc.

Mar 15, 2022, 16:05 ET

Focusing on Optimization in 2022

CHICAGO, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GoHealth, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOCO), a leading health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company, announced financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021.

  • Fourth quarter 2021 net revenue of $449.6 million increased 1% compared to the prior year period, and fiscal year 2021 net revenue of $1,062.4 million increased 21% compared to the prior year period. These are inclusive of an incremental 15% Medicare Advantage ('MA") lifetime value ("LTV") constraint applied to all MA policies sold in the fourth quarter of 2021 and negative revenue adjustments relating to performance obligations satisfied in 2018, 2019, 2020, and the first nine months of 2021 (the "Lookback Adjustments") of $155.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $165.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, as further described below.
  • Fourth quarter 2021 net loss of $432.3 million and fiscal year 2021 net loss of $534.2 million, inclusive of $386.6 million of goodwill impairment charges.  
  • Fourth quarter 2021 Adjusted EBITDA1 of $1.5 million decreased 99% compared to the prior year period, and fiscal year 2021 Adjusted EBITDA1 of $33.8 million decreased 88% compared to the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA1 includes the negative impact of the Lookback Adjustments for both the fourth quarter of 2021 and the year ended December 31, 2021 and is inclusive of an incremental 15% constraint applied to all MA policies sold in the fourth quarter of 2021. 
  • Fourth quarter 2021 MA Carrier Approved Submissions ("CAS") of 653,620 increased 99% compared to the prior year period, and fiscal year 2021 MA CAS's of 1,170,603 increased 84% compared to the prior year period.
  • Negative revenue Lookback Adjustments were $155.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $165.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2021.
  • The Company provided its full year 2022 outlook, and expects total net revenue of $900 - $1,100 million (-15% to +4%) powered by commission revenue of $700 - $900 million (-21% to +2%). The company expects Adjusted EBITDA1 of $110 - $150 million (+224% to +343%).  The Company also expects negative cash flow from operations of $50 - $10 million (+83% to +97%). 

2021 Highlights3

  • Total company revenue grew 21% to $1,062.4 million
    • Total Medicare Submitted Policies2 grew 75% during 2021 to 1,273,859
  • Medicare—Internal revenue increased 27% to $844.9 million
    • Medicare—Internal segment profit decreased 72% to $84.3 million, with a 10% margin
  • Encompass revenue of $72 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 decreased 88% to $33.8 million, resulting in full-year Adjusted EBITDA margins of 3%
  • LTV per carrier Approved MA Submission decreased 7% from $900 in 2020 to $842 in 2021, adjusted for the impact of the Lookback Adjustments
  • Grew commissions receivable balance by $452.1 million (+56%) in 2021 to $1,262.5 million

Fourth Quarter AEP Highlights3

  • Total company revenue grew 1% to $449.6 million
    • Total Medicare Submitted Policies grew 93% during the fourth quarter to 723,884
  • Medicare—Internal revenue increased 5% to $368.5 million
    • Medicare—Internal segment profit decreased 94% to $10.8 million, with a 3% margin
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 decreased 99% to $1.5 million, resulting in Adjusted EBITDA margins of 0.3%
    • LTV per carrier Approved MA Submission decreased 15% from $949 in the fourth quarter of 2020 to $810 in the fourth quarter of 2021, adjusted for the impact of the Lookback Adjustments

2022 Financial Outlook

The trajectory of the US economy remains challenging to predict, particularly given the continued uncertainty associated with the pace of recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company has provided its financial outlook for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022 based on current market conditions and expectations:

  • Full-year 2022 net revenue of $900 - $1,100 million, representing year-over-year growth of (15)% - 4%
    • Full-year 2022 commission revenue of $700 - $900 million, representing year-over-year growth of (21)% - 2%, fueled by the Company's continued investment in its Medicare business
  • Full-year 2022 Adjusted EBITDA of $110 - $150 million, representing year-over-year growth of 224% - 343%
  • Full-year 2022 cash flow from operations of ($50) - ($10) million, representing year-over-year improvement of 83% to 97%

Conference Call Details
The Company will host a conference call today, Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. (ET) to discuss its financial results. A live audio webcast and a supplemental presentation will be available online at https://investors.gohealth.com. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 1-833-519-1310 for U.S. participants, or 1-914-800-3876 for international participants, and referencing participant code 2679849. A replay of the call will be available for 30 days via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link.

About GoHealth, Inc.:
As a leading health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers. GoHealth combines cutting-edge technology, data science and deep industry expertise to match customers with the healthcare policy and carrier that is right for them. GoHealth has enrolled millions of people in Medicare and individual and family plans. For more information, visit https://www.gohealth.com.

Investor Relations:
[email protected]

Media Relations:
[email protected]

(1)

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. For a definition of Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure, please see below.

(2)

Total Medicare Advantage Submitted Policies includes Commissionable and non-Commissionable Policies.

(3)

Fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 results compared to the comparable prior year period.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the Company's future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations often include forwarding-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding expected financial performance and operational performance, including with respect to revenue and Adjusted EBITDA, the growth of our membership base, our ability to realize the potential of our market opportunity, and 2022 annual guidance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms, such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "targets," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. There are or will be important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's ability to comply with the numerous, complex and frequently changing laws regulating the marketing and sale of Medicare plans; the potential for an adverse change in the Company's relationships with carriers, including a loss of a carrier relationship, reduction in revenue or consolidation of carriers; carriers' ability to reduce commissions paid to the Company and adversely change their underwriting practices; information technology systems failures or capacity constraints interrupting the Company's operations; factors that adversely impact the Company's estimate of LTV; the Company's dependence on agents to sell insurance plans; our ability to obtain the capital needed to operate and grow our business; attracting qualified employees and retaining key employees; and the impact of global economic conditions. The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in this press release, as well as the cautionary statements and other risk factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and other SEC filings. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the Company's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what the Company anticipates. Many of the important factors that will determine these results are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict and are reliant on the actions taken or to be taken by third parties. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as otherwise required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, including any guidance provided. New factors emerge from time-to-time, and it is not possible for us to predict which will arise. In addition, the Company cannot assess the impact of each factor on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

In  addition, the Company is required to comply with  Accounting Standards Codification 606 – Revenue from Contracts with Customers.  This standard requires the Company to make numerous assumptions  that are based upon historical trends and management's judgment.  These assumptions may change over time and may have a material impact on revenue recognition, guidance and results of operations.  Please review our assumptions stated in this press release careful as well as our associated risk factors in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.    You can obtain copies of GoHealth's filings with the SEC for free at the SEC's website (www.SEC.gov). 

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators

In this press release, we use supplemental measures of our performance that are derived from our consolidated financial information, but which are not presented in our Consolidated Financial Statements prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). These non-GAAP financial measures include net income (loss) before interest expense, income tax expense (benefit) and depreciation and amortization expense, or EBITDA; Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin. Adjusted EBITDA is the primary financial performance measure used by management to evaluate its business and monitor its results of operations.

Adjusted EBITDA represents, as applicable for the period, EBITDA as further adjusted for goodwill impairment charges, share-based compensation expense, accelerated vesting of certain equity awards, loss on extinguishment of debt, loss on sublease, non-recurring legal fees, change in fair value of contingent consideration liability, one time indirect costs in connection with our IPO, and severance costs. Adjusted EBITDA margin represents Adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenues.

We use non-GAAP financial measures to supplement financial information presented on a GAAP basis. We believe that excluding certain items from our GAAP results allows management to better understand our consolidated financial performance from period to period and better project our future consolidated financial performance as forecasts are developed at a level of detail different from that used to prepare GAAP-based financial measures. Moreover, we believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide our stakeholders with useful information to help them evaluate our operating results by facilitating an enhanced understanding of our operating performance and enabling them to make more meaningful period to period comparisons. There are limitations to the use of the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release. For example, our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered as indicators of performance in isolation from or as a substitute for net income (loss) prepared in accordance with GAAP, and should be read only in conjunction with financial information presented on a GAAP basis. Reconciliations of each of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, net income (loss), are presented in the tables below in this press release. We encourage you to review the reconciliations in conjunction with the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures for each of the periods presented. In future periods, we may exclude similar items, may incur income and expenses similar to these excluded items and include other expenses, costs and non-recurring items.

Management has provided its outlook and guidance regarding adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure and excludes certain charges. Management has not reconciled these non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding GAAP financial measures because guidance for the various reconciling items are not provided. Management is unable to provide guidance for these reconciling items because we cannot determine their probable significance, as certain items are outside of our control and cannot be reasonably predicted since these items could vary significantly from period to period. Accordingly, reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measures are not available without unreasonable effort.

Glossary

"Adjusted EBITDA" represents, as applicable for the period, EBITDA as further adjusted for goodwill impairment charges, share-based compensation expense, accelerated vesting of certain equity awards, loss on extinguishment of debt, loss on sublease, non-recurring legal fees, change in fair value of contingent consideration liability, one time indirect costs in connection with our IPO, and severance costs.

"Adjusted EBITDA Margin" refers to Adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenues.

"Approved Submissions" refer to Submitted Policies approved by carriers for the identified product during the indicated period.

"LTV Per Approved Submission" refers to the Lifetime Value of Commissions per Approved Submission, which we define as (i) aggregate commissions estimated to be collected over the estimated life of all commissionable Approved Submissions for the relevant period based on multiple factors, including but not limited to, contracted commission rates, carrier mix and expected policy persistency with applied constraints, excluding revenue adjustments recorded in the period, but relating to performance obligations satisfied in prior periods, divided by (ii) the number of commissionable Approved Submissions for such period.

"Submitted Policies" refer to completed applications that, with respect to each such application, the consumer has authorized us to submit to the carrier.

The following tables set forth the components of our results of operations for the periods indicated (unaudited):

(in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)

Three months ended
Dec. 31, 2021

Three months ended
Dec. 31, 2020




Dollars

% of Net
Revenues

Dollars

% of Net
Revenues

$ Change

% Change

Net revenues:











Commission

$  384,826

85.6%

$  360,634

80.9%

$      24,192

6.7%

Enterprise

64,774

14.4%

85,289

19.1%

(20,515)

(24.1)%

Net revenues

449,600

100.0%

445,923

100.0%

3,677

0.8%

Operating expenses:











Cost of revenue

99,886

22.2%

94,682

21.2%

5,204

5.5%

Marketing and advertising

195,411

43.5%

96,309

21.6%

99,102

102.9%

Customer care and enrollment

123,331

27.4%

60,229

13.5%

63,102

104.8%

Technology

15,178

3.4%

9,530

2.1%

5,648

59.3%

General and administrative

29,007

6.5%

19,828

4.4%

9,179

46.3%

Amortization of intangible assets

23,513

5.2%

23,514

5.3%

(1)

—%

Goodwill impairment charges

386,553

86.0%


—%

386,553

NM

Total operating expenses

872,879

194.1%

304,092

68.2%

568,787

187.0%

Income (loss) from operations

(423,279)

(94.1)%

141,831

31.8%

(565,110)

(398.4)%

Interest expense

9,619

2.1%

8,591

1.9%

1,028

12.0%

Other expense (income), net

(696)

(0.2)%

135

—%

(831)

NM

Income (loss) before income taxes

(432,202)

(96.1)%

133,105

29.8%

(565,307)

(424.7)%

Income tax expense (benefit)

118

—%

5

—%

113

NM

Net income (loss)

$ (432,320)

(96.2)%

$  133,100

29.8%

$    (565,420)

(424.8)%

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

(277,225)

(61.7)%

97,143

21.8%

(374,368)

(385.4)%

Net income (loss) attributable to GoHealth, Inc.

$ (155,095)

(34.5)%

$    35,957

8.1%

$    (191,052)

(531.3)%

Net income (loss) per share:











Net income (loss) per share of common stock — basic

$      (1.35)


$       0.43





Net income (loss) per share of common stock — diluted (1)

$      (1.35)


$       0.41





Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding — basic

115,045


84,194





Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding — diluted

115,045


321,191





Non-GAAP financial measures:











EBITDA

$ (392,251)


$  166,806





Adjusted EBITDA

$     1,499


$  169,889





Adjusted EBITDA margin

0.3%


38.1%













NM = Not meaningful

(1)

Net income per share of common stock - diluted for the three months ending December 31, 2020, of $0.41 is calculated by dividing net income of $133.1 million, which considers the reallocation of earnings after the assumed conversion of Class B Common Stock for Class A Common Stock, by the weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding - diluted of 321,191.

(in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)

Twelve months ended
Dec. 31, 2021

Twelve months ended
Dec. 31, 2020




Dollars

% of Net
Revenues

Dollars

% of Net
Revenues

$ Change

% Change

Net revenues:











Commission

$  881,263

82.9%

$  671,140

76.5%

$     210,123

31.3%

Enterprise

181,152

17.1%

206,210

23.5%

(25,058)

(12.2)%

Net revenues

1,062,415

100.0%

877,350

100.0%

185,065

21.1%

Operating expenses:











Cost of revenue

239,335

22.5%

199,202

22.7%

40,133

20.1%

Marketing and advertising

365,141

34.4%

206,864

23.6%

158,277

76.5%

Customer care and enrollment

320,165

30.1%

165,497

18.9%

154,668

93.5%

Technology

48,429

4.6%

59,348

6.8%

(10,919)

(18.4)%

General and administrative

98,183

9.2%

197,229

22.5%

(99,046)

(50.2)%

Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability


—%

19,700

2.2%

(19,700)

(100.0)%

Amortization of intangible assets

94,056

8.9%

94,056

10.7%


—%

Goodwill impairment charges

386,553

36.4%


—%

386,553

NM

Total operating expenses

1,551,862

146.1%

941,896

107.4%

609,966

64.8%

Income (loss) from operations

(489,447)

(46.1)%

(64,546)

(7.4)%

(424,901)

658.3%

Interest expense

33,505

3.2%

32,969

3.8%

536

1.6%

Loss on extinguishment of debt

11,935

1.1%


—%

11,935

NM

Other (income) expense

(669)

(0.1)%

(358)

—%

(311)

86.9%

Income (loss) before income taxes

(534,218)

(50.3)%

(97,157)

(11.1)%

(437,061)

449.9%

Income tax expense (benefit)

(24)

—%

43

—%

(67)

(155.8)%

Net income (loss)

$ (534,194)

(50.3)%

$   (97,200)

(11.1)%

$    (436,994)

449.6%

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(344,837)

(32.5)%

(52,933)

(6.0)%



Net loss attributable to GoHealth, Inc.

$ (189,357)

(17.8)%

$   (44,267)

(5.0)%



Net income (loss) per share:











Net income (loss) per share of common stock — basic and diluted

$      (1.79)


$      (0.22)





Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding — basic and diluted

105,991


84,189





Non-GAAP financial measures:











EBITDA

$ (393,206)


$    34,364





Adjusted EBITDA

$    33,821


$  271,029





Adjusted EBITDA margin

3.2%


30.9%






NM = Not meaningful

The following tables set forth the reconciliations of GAAP net income (loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated (unaudited):

(in thousands, except percentages)

Three months ended
Dec. 31, 2021

Three months ended
Dec. 31, 2020

Net revenues

$    449,600

$    445,923

Net income (loss)

(432,320)

133,100

Interest expense

9,619

8,591

Income tax expense

118

5

Depreciation and amortization expense

30,332

25,110

EBITDA

(392,251)

166,806

Goodwill impairment charges (1)

386,553

Share-based compensation expense (2)

7,197

3,083

Adjusted EBITDA

$        1,499

$    169,889

Adjusted EBITDA margin

0.3%

38.1%








(1)

Represents goodwill impairment charges related to the Medicare— Internal and Medicare— External reporting units for the three months ended December 31, 2021.

(2)

Represents non-cash share-based compensation expense relating to equity awards.

(in thousands, except percentages)

Twelve months ended
Dec. 31, 2021

Twelve months ended
Dec. 31, 2020

Net revenues

$  1,062,415

$    877,350

Net income (loss)

(534,194)

(97,200)

Interest expense

33,505

32,969

Income tax expense (benefit)

(24)

43

Depreciation and amortization expense

107,507

98,552

EBITDA

(393,206)

34,364

Loss on extinguishment of debt (1)

11,935

Goodwill impairment charges (2)

386,553

Share-based compensation expense (3)

27,297

6,929

Loss on sublease (4)

1,062

Legal fees (5)

180

Accelerated vesting of certain equity awards (6)


209,300

Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability (7)


19,700

IPO transactions costs (8)


659

Severance costs (9)


77

Adjusted EBITDA

$      33,821

$    271,029

Adjusted EBITDA margin

3.2%

30.9%








(1)

Represents the loss on debt extinguishment related to the Initial Term Loan Facility.

(2)

Represents goodwill impairment charges related to the Medicare— Internal and Medicare— External reporting units for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021.

(3)

Represents non-cash share-based compensation expense relating to equity awards.

(4)

Represents the loss related to a sublease agreement entered into during the twelve months ended December 31, 2021.

(5)

Represents non-recurring legal fees unrelated to our core operations.

(6)

Represents non-cash share-based compensation expense relating to the accelerated vesting of performance-vesting units in connection with the IPO for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020.

(7)

Represents the change in fair value of the contingent consideration liability due to the predecessor owners of the Company arising from the Centerbridge Acquisition.

(8)

Represents legal, accounting, consulting, and other indirect costs associated with the Company's IPO.

(9)

Represents costs associated with the termination of employment.

The following table summarizes share-based compensation expense by operating function for the periods indicated (unaudited):

(in thousands)

Successor

Twelve months ended
Dec. 31, 2021

Twelve months ended
Dec. 31, 2020

Marketing and advertising

$          2,108

$         24,890

Customer care and enrollment

3,775

12,599

Technology

3,775

33,085

General and administrative

17,639

145,655

Total share-based compensation expense

$         27,297

$       216,229

The following table sets forth our balance sheets for the periods indicated (unaudited):

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Dec. 31, 2021

Dec. 31, 2020

Assets



Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents

$         84,361

$       144,234

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $558 in 2021 and $787 in 2020

17,276

14,211

Receivable from NVX Holdings, Inc.


3,395

Commissions receivable - current

268,663

188,128

Prepaid expense and other current assets

58,695

41,854

Total current assets

428,995

391,822

Commissions receivable - non-current

993,844

622,270

Operating Lease ROU Asset

23,462

Other long-term assets

3,608

2,072

Property, equipment, and capitalized software, net

24,273

17,353

Intangible assets, net

594,669

688,726

Goodwill


386,553

Total assets

$    2,068,851

$    2,108,796

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity



Current liabilities:



Accounts payable

$         39,843

$          8,733

Accrued liabilities

52,788

26,926

Commissions payable - current

104,160

78,478

Short-term operating lease liability

6,126

Deferred revenue

536

736

Current portion of long-term debt

5,270

4,170

Other current liabilities

8,344

8,328

Total current liabilities

217,067

127,371

Non-current liabilities:



Commissions payable - non-current

274,403

182,596

Long-term operating lease liability

19,776

Long-term debt, net of current portion

665,115

396,400

Other non-current liabilities


3,274

Total non-current liabilities

959,294

582,270

Stockholders' equity:



Class A common stock – $0.0001 par value; 1,100,000 shares authorized; 115,487  and 84,196 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.

11

8

Class B common stock – $0.0001 par value; 587,360 and 619,004 shares authorized; 205,352 and 236,997 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.

21

24

Preferred stock – $0.0001 par value; 20,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020


Additional paid-in capital

561,447

399,169

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(59)

17

Accumulated deficit

(208,317)

(18,802)

Total stockholders' equity attributable to GoHealth, Inc.

353,103

380,416

Non-controlling interests

539,387

1,018,739

Total stockholders' equity

892,490

1,399,155

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$    2,068,851

$    2,108,796

The following table sets forth our statements of cash flows for the periods indicated (unaudited):

(in thousands)

Twelve months ended
Dec. 31, 2021

Twelve months ended
Dec. 31, 2020

Operating Activities



Net income (loss)

$      (534,194)

$        (97,200)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:



Share-based compensation

27,297

216,229

Depreciation and amortization

13,451

4,496

Amortization of intangible assets

94,056

94,056

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

2,222

2,430

Loss on extinguishment of debt

11,935

Loss on sublease

1,062

Change in fair value of contingent consideration


19,700

Goodwill impairment charges

386,553

Non-cash lease expense

5,033

Other non-cash items

(5)

(1,691)

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisition:



Accounts receivable

(2,758)

4,526

Commissions receivable

(452,950)

(427,467)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

(18,613)

(30,194)

Accounts payable

30,477

(5,340)

Accrued liabilities

25,745

4,358

Deferred revenue

(200)

(14,482)

Commissions payable

117,489

107,583

Operating lease liabilities

(4,885)

Other liabilities

(721)

8,779

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

(299,006)

(114,217)

Investing Activities



Acquisition of business, net of cash


Purchases of property, equipment and software

(19,801)

(14,523)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(19,801)

(14,523)

Financing Activities



Proceeds from issuance of Class A common stock sold in initial public offering, net of offering costs


852,407

Payment of partial consideration to Blocker Shareholders in the Blocker Merger


(96,165)

Purchase of LLC Interests from Continuing Equity Owners


(508,320)

Settlement of Senior Preferred Earnout Units


(100,000)

Proceeds received upon issuance of preferred units


Proceeds received upon issuance of common units


10,000

Proceeds from borrowings

565,000

117,000

Repayment of borrowings

(298,970)

(3,878)

Call premium paid for debt extinguishment

(5,910)

Debt issuance cost payments

(4,108)

(6,293)

Principal payments under capital lease obligations

(318)

(293)

Distributions to non-controlling interests


(400)

Advancement to NVX Holdings, Inc.

3,395

(3,395)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

259,089

260,663

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(155)

35

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(59,873)

131,958

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

144,234

12,276

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$         84,361

$       144,234

The following tables set forth operating segment results for the periods indicated (unaudited):

(in thousands, except percentages)

Three months ended
Dec. 31, 2021

Three months ended
Dec. 31, 2020




Dollars

% of Net
Revenues

Dollars

% of Net
Revenues

$ Change

% Change

Net revenues:











Medicare - Internal

$       368,503

82.0%

$       351,082

78.7%

$        17,421

5.0%

Medicare - External

72,447

16.1%

78,355

17.6%

(5,908)

(7.5)%

IFP and Other - Internal

6,182

1.4%

10,473

2.3%

(4,291)

(41.0)%

IFP and Other - External

2,468

0.5%

6,013

1.3%

(3,545)

(59.0)%

Net revenues

449,600

100.0%

445,923

100.0%

3,677

0.8%

Segment profit:










Medicare - Internal

10,771

2.4%

172,920

38.8%

(162,149)

(93.8)%

Medicare - External

3,075

0.7%

5,051

1.1%

(1,976)

(39.1)%

IFP and Other - Internal

2,162

0.5%

4,087

0.9%

(1,925)

(47.1)%

IFP and Other - External

472

0.1%

1,121

0.3%

(649)

(57.9)%

Segment profit

16,480

3.7%

183,179

41.1%

(166,699)

(91.0)%

Corporate expense

29,693

6.6%

17,834

4.0%

11,859

66.5%

Amortization of intangible assets

23,513

5.2%

23,514

5.3%

(1)

—%

Goodwill impairment charges

386,553

86.0%


—%

386,553

NM

Interest expense

9,619

2.1%

8,591

1.9%

1,028

12.0%

Other (income) expense, net

(696)

(0.2)%

135

—%

(831)

NM

Income (loss) before income taxes

$      (432,202)

(96.1)%

$       133,105

29.8%

$      (565,307)

(424.7)%

NM = Not meaningful


Twelve months ended
Dec. 31, 2021

Twelve months ended
Dec. 31, 2020



(in thousands, except percentages)

Dollars

% of Net
Revenues

Dollars

% of Net
Revenues

$ Change

% Change













Medicare - Internal

$       844,894

79.5%

$       667,293

76.1%

$       177,601

26.6%

Medicare - External

189,563

17.8%

155,660

17.7%

33,903

21.8%

IFP and Other - Internal

19,687

1.9%

32,271

3.7%

(12,584)

(39.0)%

IFP and Other - External

8,271

0.8%

22,126

2.5%

(13,855)

(62.6)%

Net revenues

1,062,415

100.0%

877,350

100.0%

185,065

21.1%

Segment profit:











Medicare - Internal

84,345

7.9%

296,865

33.8%

(212,520)

(71.6)%

Medicare - External

2,622

0.2%

5,944

0.7%

(3,322)

(55.9)%

IFP and Other - Internal

2,819

0.3%

4,269

0.5%

(1,450)

(34.0)%

IFP and Other - External

245

—%

1,910

0.2%

(1,665)

(87.2)%

Segment profit

90,031

8.5%

308,988

35.2%

(218,957)

(70.9)%

Corporate expense

98,869

9.3%

259,778

29.6%

(160,909)

(61.9)%

Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability


—%

19,700

2.2%

(19,700)

(100.0)%

Amortization of intangible assets

94,056

8.9%

94,056

10.7%


—%

Loss on extinguishment of debt

11,935

1.1%


—%

11,935

NM

Goodwill impairment charges

386,553

36.4%


—%

386,553

NM

Interest expense

33,505

3.2%

32,969

3.8%

536

1.6%

Other (income) expense, net

(669)

(0.1)%

(358)

—%

(311)

86.9%

Income (loss) before income taxes

$      (534,218)

(50.3)%

$       (97,157)

(11.1)%

$      (437,061)

449.9%

NM = Not meaningful

The following table presents the number of Submitted Policies by product for the Medicare segments for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, for those submissions that are commissionable (compensated through commissions received from carriers):

Three months ended
Dec. 31, 2021

Three months ended
Dec. 31, 2020

Twelve months ended
Dec. 31, 2021

Twelve months ended
Dec. 31, 2020

Medicare Advantage

669,079

330,604

1,190,530

644,669

Medicare Supplement

1,631

2,955

4,508

9,119

Prescription Drug Plans

34,762

10,293

42,469

16,762

Total Medicare - Commissionable Submitted Policies

705,472

343,852

1,237,507

670,550

The following tables present the number of Approved Submissions by product relating to commissionable policies for the Medicare segments for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020. Only commissionable policies are used to calculate our LTV.

Medicare - Internal

Three months ended
Dec. 31, 2021

Three months ended
Dec. 31, 2020

Twelve months ended
Dec. 31, 2021

Twelve months ended
Dec. 31, 2020

Medicare Advantage

508,004

250,251

903,808

478,863

Medicare Supplement

527

1,514

1,229

3,116

Prescription Drug Plans

17,481

8,263

24,006

13,582

Total Medicare - Internal Commissionable Approved Submissions

526,012

260,028

929,043

495,561

Medicare - External

Three months ended
Dec. 31, 2021

Three months ended
Dec. 31, 2020

Twelve months ended
Dec. 31, 2021

Twelve months ended
Dec. 31, 2020

Medicare Advantage

145,616

77,669

266,795

158,325

Medicare Supplement

708

1,219

2,531

5,254

Prescription Drug Plans

11,628

1,798

12,344

3,036

Total Medicare - External Commissionable Approved Submissions

157,952

80,686

281,670

166,615

The following table presents the LTV per Approved Submission by product for the Medicare segments, adjusted for the impact of the Lookback Adjustments, for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020:

Three months ended
Dec. 31, 2021

Three months ended
Dec. 31, 2020

Twelve months ended
Dec. 31, 2021

Twelve months ended
Dec. 31, 2020

Medicare Advantage

$           810

$           949

$           842

$           900

Medicare Supplement

$           683

$           934

$           856

$           849

Prescription Drug Plans

$           215

$           213

$           215

$           215

The following table presents the number of Submitted Policies by product for the Medicare segments for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, for those submissions that are non-commissionable (compensated via hourly fees and enrollment fees) and do not result in commission revenue:

Three months ended
Dec. 31, 2021

Three months ended
Dec. 31, 2020

Twelve months ended
Dec. 31, 2021

Twelve months ended
Dec. 31, 2020

Medicare Advantage

12,711

23,993

23,414

44,799

Medicare Supplement

3,223

3,520

8,242

8,782

Prescription Drug Plans

2,478

2,994

4,696

5,781

Total Medicare - Non-commissionable Submitted Policies

18,412

30,507

36,352

59,362

The following table sets forth the components of our results of operations for each quarter of 2021 (unaudited):

(in thousands)

Three months ended
Mar. 31, 2021

Three months ended
Jun. 30, 2021

Three months ended
Sep. 30, 2021

Three months ended
Dec. 31, 2021

Twelve months ended
Dec. 31, 2021

Net revenues:









Commission

$       173,981

$       147,508

$       174,948

$       384,826

$       881,263

Enterprise

30,198

49,394

36,786

64,774

181,152

Net revenues

204,179

196,902

211,734

449,600

1,062,415

Operating expenses:









Cost of revenue

48,375

37,442

53,632

99,886

239,335

Marketing and advertising

54,484

55,735

59,511

195,411

365,141

Customer care and enrollment

47,094

61,927

87,813

123,331

320,165

Technology

9,617

11,983

11,651

15,178

48,429

General and administrative

19,693

25,251

24,232

29,007

98,183

Amortization of intangible assets

23,514

23,515

23,514

23,513

94,056

Goodwill impairment charges




386,553

386,553

Total operating expenses

202,777

215,853

260,353

872,879

1,551,862

Income (loss) from operations

1,402

(18,951)

(48,619)

(423,279)

(489,447)

Interest expense

8,688

8,277

6,921

9,619

33,505

Loss on extinguishment of debt


11,935



11,935

Other (income) expense, net

13

44

(30)

(696)

(669)

Income (loss) before income taxes, net

(7,299)

(39,207)

(55,510)

(432,202)

(534,218)

Income tax expense (benefit)

(31)

(32)

(79)

118

(24)

Net income (loss)

$         (7,268)

$        (39,175)

$        (55,431)

$      (432,320)

$      (534,194)

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

(5,178)

(27,186)

(35,248)

(277,225)

(344,837)

Net income (loss) attributable to GoHealth, Inc.

$         (2,090)

$        (11,989)

$        (20,183)

$      (155,095)

$      (189,357)

The following table sets forth the share-based compensation expense embedded in the operating expense line items for each quarter of 2021 (unaudited):

(in thousands)

Three months ended
Mar. 31, 2021

Three months ended
Jun. 30, 2021

Three months ended
Sep. 30, 2021

Three months ended
Dec. 31, 2021

Twelve months ended
Dec. 31, 2021

Marketing and advertising

$             337

$             426

$             698

$             647

$          2,108

Customer care and enrollment

796

1,043

957

979

3,775

Technology

747

1,133

910

985

3,775

General and administrative

3,232

4,997

4,824

4,586

17,639

Total share-based compensation

$          5,112

$          7,599

$          7,389

$          7,197

$         27,297

The following table sets forth operating segment results for each quarter of 2021 (unaudited):

(in thousands)

Three months ended
Mar. 31, 2021

Three months ended
Jun. 30, 2021

Three months ended
Sep. 30, 2021

Three months ended
Dec. 31, 2021

Twelve months ended
Dec. 31, 2021

Net revenues:









Medicare - Internal

$       157,353

$       160,433

$       158,605

$       368,503

$       844,894

Medicare - External

39,500

31,379

46,237

72,447

189,563

IFP and Other - Internal

3,975

3,788

5,742

6,182

19,687

IFP and Other - External

3,351

1,302

1,150

2,468

8,271

Net revenues

$       204,179

$       196,902

$       211,734

$       449,600

$    1,062,415

Segment profit (loss):









Medicare - Internal

$         46,443

$         31,257

$         (4,126)

$         10,771

$         84,345

Medicare - External

(631)

(1,688)

1,866

3,075

2,622

IFP and Other - Internal

(729)

(800)

2,186

2,162

2,819

IFP and Other - External

160

(57)

(330)

472

245

Segment profit

$         45,243

$         28,712

$            (404)

$         16,480

$         90,031

The following tables set forth the reconciliations of GAAP net income (loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for each quarter of 2021 (unaudited):

(in thousands, except percentages)

Three months ended
Mar. 31, 2021

Three months ended
Jun. 30, 2021

Three months ended
Sep. 30, 2021

Three months ended
Dec. 31, 2021

Twelve months ended
Dec. 31, 2021

Net revenues

$    204,179

$    196,902

$    211,734

$    449,600

$  1,062,415

Net income (loss)

(7,268)

(39,175)

(55,431)

(432,320)

(534,194)

Interest expense

8,688

8,277

6,921

9,619

33,505

Income tax expense (benefit)

(31)

(32)

(79)

118

(24)

Depreciation and amortization expense

25,367

25,738

26,070

30,332

107,507

EBITDA

26,756

(5,192)

(22,519)

(392,251)

(393,206)

Loss on extinguishment of debt (1)


11,935



11,935

Goodwill impairment charges (2)




386,553

386,553

Share-based compensation expense (3)

5,112

7,599

7,389

7,197

27,297

Loss on sublease (4)



1,062


1,062

Legal fees (5)

180




180

Adjusted EBITDA

$      32,048

$      14,342

$     (14,068)

$        1,499

$      33,821

Adjusted EBITDA margin

15.7%

7.3%

(6.6)%

0.3%

3.2%








(1)

Represents the loss on debt extinguishment related to the Initial Term Loan Facility.

(2)

Represents goodwill impairment charges related to the Medicare— Internal and Medicare— External reporting units for the three months ended December 31, 2021.

(3)

Represents non-cash share-based compensation expense relating to equity awards.

(4)

Represents the loss related to a sublease agreement entered into during the twelve months ended December 31, 2021.

(5)

Represents non-recurring legal fees unrelated to our core operations.

