GoHealth Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

CHICAGO, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOCO), a leading health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company, today announced financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

YTD 2022 positive cash flow from operations of $101.9 million compared to negative cash flow from operations of $72.4 million in the prior year period.

compared to negative cash flow from operations of in the prior year period. Third quarter 2022 Medicare Submitted Policies of 132,831 decreased 34% compared to the prior year period. YTD 2022 Medicare Submitted Policies of 611,385 increased 11% compared to the prior year period.

Third quarter 2022 net revenue of $133.1 million decreased 37% compared to the prior year period. YTD 2022 net revenue of $562.3 million decreased 8% compared to the prior year period.

decreased 37% compared to the prior year period. YTD 2022 net revenue of decreased 8% compared to the prior year period. Third quarter 2022 net loss of $74.7 million compared to a net loss of $55.5 million in the prior year period. YTD 2022 net loss of $225.6 million compared to a net loss of $102.0 million in the prior year period.

compared to a net loss of in the prior year period. YTD 2022 net loss of compared to a net loss of in the prior year period. Third quarter 2022 Adjusted EBITDA1 of negative $14.3 million compared to Adjusted EBITDA1 of negative $14.2 million in the prior year period. YTD 2022 Adjusted EBITDA1 of negative $35.0 million compared to Adjusted EBITDA1 of $32.2 million in the prior year period.

"During the third quarter, GoHealth went back to basics with a clear focus on the fundamentals of the business and an aim to put the beneficiary at the center of everything we do. We are making meaningful progress on our transformation through our strategic initiatives and diversification into Encompass. This has materially changed the dynamics of cash flow for our business and we're confident these positive trends will continue as we lean further into our Encompass solution," said Vijay Kotte, GoHealth's Chief Executive Officer.

"The market is in need of unbiased third parties to help support the Medicare shopping and enrollment process. The challenge has been the misaligned rewards structure and the lack of trust in the industry. GoHealth is leveraging our Encompass solution, our health plan relationships, our proprietary technology, and our experienced, high-quality sales agents to solve these industry challenges and act as a trusted partner to beneficiaries," said Kotte.

Mr. Kotte continued, "I believe our end-to-end Encompass solution will be a game changer for our customers, for health plans, and for the financial profile of our business. So far this Annual Enrollment Period, inclusive of a significant adoption of Encompass, we're experiencing a 70% higher conversion rate than we were last year at this time."

"I'm very pleased with the progress we've made in just a few short months. I believe GoHealth is best positioned to seize the opportunities at hand," concluded Mr. Kotte.

About GoHealth, Inc.:

As a leading health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers. GoHealth combines cutting-edge technology, data science and deep industry expertise to match customers with the healthcare policy and carrier that is right for them. GoHealth has enrolled millions of people in Medicare plans and individual and family plans. For more information, visit https://www.gohealth.com.

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. For a definition of Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure, please see below.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations, including, among others, statements regarding our expected growth, level of cash flow, future capital expenditures and debt service obligations are forward-looking statements.

In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms, such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "targets," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although the we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including, but are not limited to, the following: the marketing and sale of Medicare plans are subject to numerous, complex and frequently changing laws, regulations and guidelines; our business may be harmed if we lose our relationships with carriers or if our relationships with carriers change; our failure to grow our customer base or retain our existing customers; carriers may reduce the commissions paid to us and change their underwriting practices in ways that reduce the number of, or impact the renewal or approval rates of, insurance policies sold through our platform; factors that impact our estimate of LTV (as defined below) may be adversely impacted; our management and independent auditors have identified a material weakness in our internal controls over financial reporting, and we may be unable to develop, implement and maintain appropriate controls in future periods, which may lead to errors or omissions in our financial statements; the potential delisting of our common stock from the Nasdaq Global Market; volatility in general economic conditions, including inflation, interest rates, and other commodity prices and exchange rates may impact our financial position and performance; our ability to borrow under the Credit Agreement is subject to ongoing compliance with a number of financial covenants, affirmative covenants, and other restrictions, which may limit our operations and our ability to take certain actions; we currently depend on a small group of carriers for a substantial portion of our revenue; information technology system failures could interrupt our operations; our ability to sell Medicare-related health insurance plans is largely dependent on our licensed health insurance agents; operating and growing our business may require additional capital; whether our Encompass solution will achieve anticipated benefits; our strategic focus on cash flow optimization may lead to decreased revenue or otherwise adversely affect our business; we may lose key employees or fail to attract qualified employees; our operations may be adversely impacted by a reduction in employee headcount or other similar actions; the Founders (as defined in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 (the "2021 Form 10-K")) and Centerbridge (as defined in the 2021 Form 10-K) have significant influence over us, including control over decisions that require the approval of stockholders; and other important factors described in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our 2021 Form 10-K, and the section titled "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in this press release, as well as the cautionary statements and other risk factors set forth in the 2021 Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, and other SEC filings. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what we anticipate. Many of the important factors that will determine these results are beyond our ability to control or predict. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as otherwise required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict which will arise. In addition, we cannot assess the impact of each factor on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators

In this press release, we use supplemental measures of our performance that are derived from our consolidated financial information, but which are not presented in our Consolidated Financial Statements prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures include net income (loss) before interest expense, income tax expense (benefit) and depreciation and amortization expense ("EBITDA"); Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin. Adjusted EBITDA is the primary financial performance measure used by management to evaluate its business and monitor its results of operations.

Adjusted EBITDA represents, as applicable for the period, EBITDA as further adjusted for certain items summarized below in this press release. Adjusted EBITDA margin represents Adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenues.

We use non-GAAP financial measures to supplement financial information presented on a GAAP basis. We believe that excluding certain items from our GAAP results allows management to better understand our consolidated financial performance from period to period and better project our future consolidated financial performance as forecasts are developed at a level of detail different from that used to prepare GAAP-based financial measures. Moreover, we believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide our stakeholders with useful information to help them evaluate our operating results by facilitating an enhanced understanding of our operating performance and enabling them to make more meaningful period to period comparisons. There are limitations to the use of the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release. For example, our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered as indicators of performance in isolation from or as a substitute for net income (loss) prepared in accordance with GAAP, and should be read only in conjunction with financial information presented on a GAAP basis. Reconciliations of each of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, net income (loss), are presented in the tables below in this press release. We encourage you to review the reconciliations in conjunction with the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures for each of the periods presented. In future periods, we may exclude similar items, may incur income and expenses similar to these excluded items and include other expenses, costs and non-recurring items.

Glossary

"Adjusted EBITDA" represents, as applicable for the period, EBITDA as further adjusted for certain items summarized below in this press release.

"Adjusted EBITDA Margin" refers to Adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenues.

"Approved Submissions" refer to Submitted Policies approved by carriers for the identified product during the indicated period.

"LTV Per Approved Submission" refers to the Lifetime Value of Commissions per Approved Submission, which we define as (i) aggregate commissions estimated to be collected over the estimated life of all commissionable Approved Submissions for the relevant period based on multiple factors, including but not limited to, contracted commission rates, carrier mix and expected policy persistency with applied constraints, excluding revenue adjustments recorded in the period, but relating to performance obligations satisfied in prior periods, divided by (ii) the number of commissionable Approved Submissions for such period.

"Submitted Policies" refer to completed applications that, with respect to each such application, the consumer has authorized us to submit to the carrier.

The following tables set forth the components of our results of operations for the periods indicated (unaudited):





(in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)

Three months ended Sep.

30, 2022

Three months ended Sep.

30, 2021









Dollars

% of Net

Revenues

Dollars

% of Net

Revenues

$ Change

% Change Net revenues:























Commission

$ 87,058

65.4 %

$ 174,948

82.6 %

$ (87,890)

(50.2) % Enterprise

45,994

34.6 %

36,786

17.4 %

9,208

25.0 % Net revenues

133,052

100.0 %

211,734

100.0 %

(78,682)

(37.2) % Operating expenses:























Cost of revenue

48,044

36.1 %

53,632

25.3 %

(5,588)

(10.4) % Marketing and advertising

22,661

17.0 %

59,511

28.1 %

(36,850)

(61.9) % Customer care and enrollment

51,153

38.4 %

86,775

41.0 %

(35,622)

(41.1) % Technology

11,061

8.3 %

11,651

5.5 %

(590)

(5.1) % General and administrative

25,611

19.2 %

24,295

11.5 %

1,316

5.4 % Amortization of intangible assets

23,514

17.7 %

23,514

11.1 %

—

— % Operating lease impairment charges

350

0.3 %

1,062

0.5 %

(712)

N/M Restructuring and other related charges

9,797

7.4 %

—

— %

9,797

N/M Total operating expenses

192,191

144.4 %

260,440

123.0 %

(68,249)

(26.2) % Income (loss) from operations

(59,139)

(44.4) %

(48,706)

(23.0) %

(10,433)

21.4 % Interest expense

15,630

11.7 %

6,921

3.3 %

8,709

125.8 % Other (income) expense

(115)

(0.1) %

(30)

— %

(85)

N/M Income (loss) before income taxes

(74,654)

(56.1) %

(55,597)

(26.3) %

(19,057)

34.3 % Income tax expense (benefit)

—

— %

(79)

— %

79

N/M Net income (loss)

$ (74,654)

(56.1) %

$ (55,518)

(26.2) %

$ (19,136)

34.5 % Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

(44,649)

(33.6) %

(35,278)

(16.7) %

(9,371)

26.6 % Net income (loss) attributable to GoHealth, Inc.

$ (30,005)

(22.6) %

$ (20,240)

(9.6) %

$ (9,765)

48.2 % Net income (loss) per share:























Net income (loss) per share of common stock — basic and diluted

$ (0.23)





$ (0.18)











Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding —

basic and diluted

132,378





113,938











Non-GAAP financial measures:























EBITDA

$ (30,959)





$ (22,606)











Adjusted EBITDA

$ (14,327)





$ (14,155)











Adjusted EBITDA margin

(10.8) %



(6.7) %









_________________________























N/M = Not meaningful

























(in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)

Nine months ended Sep.

30, 2022

Nine months ended Sep.

30, 2021









Dollars

% of Net

Revenues

Dollars

% of Net

Revenues

$ Change

% Change Net revenues:























Commission

$ 414,735

73.8 %

$ 496,437

81.0 %

$ (81,702)

(16.5) % Enterprise

147,564

26.2 %

116,378

19.0 %

31,186

26.8 % Net revenues

562,299

100.0 %

612,815

100.0 %

(50,516)

(8.2) % Operating expenses:























Cost of revenue

167,041

29.7 %

139,449

22.8 %

27,592

19.8 % Marketing and advertising

151,408

26.9 %

169,730

27.7 %

(18,322)

(10.8) % Customer care and enrollment

196,150

34.9 %

195,796

32.0 %

354

0.2 % Technology

34,569

6.1 %

33,251

5.4 %

1,318

4.0 % General and administrative

90,859

16.2 %

69,277

11.3 %

21,582

31.2 % Amortization of intangible assets

70,543

12.5 %

70,543

11.5 %

—

— % Operating lease impairment charges

25,345

4.5 %

1,062

0.2 %

24,283

NM Restructuring and other related charges

11,872

2.1 %

—

— %

11,872

NM Total operating expenses

747,787

133.0 %

679,108

110.8 %

68,679

10.1 % Income (loss) from operations

(185,488)

(33.0) %

(66,293)

(10.8) %

(119,195)

179.8 % Interest expense

39,752

7.1 %

23,886

3.9 %

15,866

66.4 % Loss on extinguishment of debt

—

— %

11,935

1.9 %

(11,935)

N/M Other (income) expense

(65)

— %

27

— %

(92)

(340.7) % Income (loss) before income taxes

(225,175)

(40.0) %

(102,141)

(16.7) %

(123,034)

120.5 % Income tax expense (benefit)

472

0.1 %

(142)

— %

614

N/M Net income (loss)

$ (225,647)

(40.1) %

$ (101,999)

(16.6) %

$ (123,648)

121.2 % Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(138,340)

(24.6) %

(67,668)

(11.0) %

$ (70,672)

104.4 % Net loss attributable to GoHealth, Inc.

$ (87,307)

(15.5) %

$ (34,331)

(5.6) %

$ (52,976)

154.3 % Net income (loss) per share:























Net income (loss) per share of common stock — basic and diluted

$ (0.70)





$ (0.33)











Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding —

basic and diluted

124,401





102,939











Non-GAAP financial measures:























EBITDA

$ (104,999)





$ (1,080)











Adjusted EBITDA

$ (34,995)





$ 32,197











Adjusted EBITDA margin

(6.2) %



5.3 %









_________________________























NM = Not meaningful

























The following tables set forth the reconciliations of GAAP net income (loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated (unaudited):





Three months ended Sep. 30, (in thousands)

2022

2021 Net revenues

$ 133,052

$ 211,734 Net income (loss)

(74,654)

(55,518) Interest expense

15,630

6,921 Income tax expense (benefit)

—

(79) Depreciation and amortization expense

28,065

26,070 EBITDA

(30,959)

(22,606) Restructuring and other related charges (1)

9,797

— Share-based compensation expense (2)

6,456

7,389 Operating lease impairment charges (3)

350

1,062 Professional services (4)

29

— Adjusted EBITDA

$ (14,327)

$ (14,155) Adjusted EBITDA margin

(10.8) %

(6.7) %

































(1) Represents employee termination benefits and other associated costs related to restructuring activities. (2) Represents non-cash share-based compensation expense relating to equity awards, as well share-based compensation expense relating to liability classified awards that will be settled in cash. (3) Represents operating lease impairment charges, reducing the carrying value of the associated ROU assets and leasehold improvements to the estimated fair values. (4) Represents costs associated with non-recurring consulting fees and other professional services.





Nine months ended Sep. 30, (in thousands)

2022

2021 Net revenues

$ 562,299

$ 612,815 Net income (loss)

(225,647)

(101,999) Interest expense

39,752

23,886 Income tax expense (benefit)

472

(142) Depreciation and amortization expense

80,424

77,175 EBITDA

(104,999)

(1,080) Share-based compensation expense (1)

25,868

20,100 Operating lease impairment charges (2)

25,345

1,062 Restructuring and other related charges (3)

11,872

— Professional services (4)

3,979

— Severance costs (5)

2,940

— Loss on extinguishment of debt (6)

—

11,935 Legal fees (7)

—

180 Adjusted EBITDA

$ (34,995)

$ 32,197 Adjusted EBITDA margin

(6.2) %

5.3 %

































(1) Represents non-cash share-based compensation expense relating to equity awards, as well share-based compensation expense relating to liability classified awards that will be settled in cash. (2) Represents operating lease impairment charges, reducing the carrying value of the associated ROU assets and leasehold improvements to the estimated fair values. (3) Represents employee termination benefits and other associated costs related to restructuring activities. (4) Represents costs associated with non-recurring consulting fees and other professional services. (5) Represents costs associated with the termination of employment and associated fees unrelated to restructuring activities. (6) Represents the loss on debt extinguishment related to the Initial Term Loan Facility. (7) Represents non-recurring legal fees unrelated to our core operations.

The following table summarizes share-based compensation expense by operating function for the periods indicated (unaudited):







Three months ended Sep. 30,

Nine months ended Sep. 30, (in thousands)

2022

2021

2022

2021 Marketing and advertising

$ 556

$ 698

$ 1,212

$ 1,462 Customer care and enrollment

738

957

1,993

2,796 Technology

884

910

2,493

2,791 General and administrative

4,277

4,824

20,170

13,051 Total share-based compensation expense

$ 6,456

$ 7,389

$ 25,868

$ 20,100

The following table sets forth our balance sheets for the periods indicated (unaudited):



(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Sep. 30, 2022

Dec. 31, 2021 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 215,403

$ 84,361 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $271 in 2022 and $558 in 2021

4,835

17,276 Commissions receivable - current

217,937

268,663 Prepaid expense and other current assets

29,972

58,695 Total current assets

468,147

428,995 Commissions receivable - non-current

959,105

993,844 Operating lease ROU asset

21,436

23,462 Other long-term assets

1,932

3,608 Property, equipment, and capitalized software, net

26,930

24,273 Intangible assets, net

524,126

594,669 Total assets

$ 2,001,676

$ 2,068,851 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 9,370

$ 39,843 Accrued liabilities

32,316

52,788 Commissions payable - current

69,501

104,160 Short-term operating lease liability

9,381

6,126 Deferred revenue

114,181

536 Current portion of long-term debt

5,270

5,270 Other current liabilities

15,402

8,344 Total current liabilities

255,421

217,067 Non-current liabilities:







Commissions payable - non-current

305,909

274,403 Long-term operating lease liability

38,671

19,776 Long-term debt, net of current portion

660,387

665,115 Other non-current liabilities

3,624

— Total non-current liabilities

1,008,591

959,294 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 11)







Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock — $0.0001 par value; 50 shares authorized; 50 shares issued and

outstanding at September 30, 2022. No shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021. Liquidation preference

of $1,001 per share at September 30, 2022.

48,426

— Series A-1 redeemable convertible preferred stock— $0.0001 par value; 200 shares authorized; no shares issued and

outstanding at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021.

—

— Stockholders' equity:







Class A common stock – $0.0001 par value; 1,100,000 shares authorized; 133,462 and 115,487 shares issued;

133,271 and 115,487 shares outstanding at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.

13

11 Class B common stock – $0.0001 par value; 578,192 and 587,360 shares authorized; 196,184 and 205,352 shares

issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.

20

21 Preferred stock – $0.0001 par value; 20,000 shares authorized (including 50 shares of Series A redeemable

convertible preferred stock authorized and 200 shares of Series A-1 redeemable convertible preferred stock

authorized); 50 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 and no shares issued and outstanding at

December 31, 2021.

—

— Treasury stock – at cost; 191 shares of Class A common stock at September 30, 2022

(345)

— Additional paid-in capital

621,118

561,447 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(171)

(59) Accumulated deficit

(295,691)

(208,317) Total stockholders' equity attributable to GoHealth, Inc.

324,944

353,103 Non-controlling interests

364,294

539,387 Total stockholders' equity

689,238

892,490 Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock and stockholders' equity

$ 2,001,676

$ 2,068,851

The following table sets forth our statements of cash flows for the periods indicated (unaudited):







Nine months ended Sep.

30, (in thousands)

2022

2021 Operating Activities







Net loss

$ (225,647)

$ (101,999) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:







Share-based compensation

22,776

20,100 Depreciation and amortization

9,881

6,632 Amortization of intangible assets

70,543

70,543 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

2,163

1,696 Loss on extinguishment of debt

—

11,935 Operating lease impairment charges

25,345

1,062 Non-cash restructuring charges

976

— Non-cash lease expense

4,064

3,765 Other non-cash items

(517)

(607) Changes in assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable

12,852

6,173 Commissions receivable

85,522

(160,982) Prepaid expenses and other assets

29,608

10,471 Accounts payable

(30,573)

18,298 Accrued liabilities

(20,818)

5,693 Deferred revenue

113,645

(175) Commissions payable

(3,153)

36,233 Operating lease liabilities

(5,885)

(3,678) Other liabilities

11,121

2,421 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

101,903

(72,419) Investing Activities







Purchases of property, equipment and software

(12,096)

(19,269) Net cash used in investing activities

(12,096)

(19,269) Financing Activities







Proceeds from sale of Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock

50,000

— Issuance cost payments from issuance of Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock

(1,641)

— Proceeds from borrowings

—

335,000 Repayment of borrowings

(3,953)

(297,903) Call premium paid for debt extinguishment

—

(5,910) Debt issuance cost payments

(2,763)

(1,608) Principal payments under finance lease obligations

(103)

(231) Cash received on advancement to NVX Holdings, Inc.

—

3,395 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

41,540

32,743 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(305)

(68) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

131,042

(59,013) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

84,361

144,234 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 215,403

$ 85,221 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information







Non-cash investing and financing activities:







Purchases of property, equipment and software included in accounts payable

$ 100

$ 2,734

The following tables set forth operating segment results for the periods indicated (unaudited):



(in thousands, except percentages)

Three months ended Sep.

30, 2022

Three months ended Sep.

30, 2021









Dollars

% of Net

Revenues

Dollars

% of Net

Revenues

$ Change

% Change Net revenues:























Medicare - Internal

$ 79,266

59.6 %

$ 158,605

75.0 %

$ (79,339)

(50.0) % Medicare - External

49,793

37.4 %

46,237

21.8 %

3,556

7.7 % IFP and Other - Internal

3,459

2.6 %

5,742

2.7 %

(2,283)

(39.8) % IFP and Other - External

534

0.4 %

1,150

0.5 %

(616)

(53.6) % Net revenues

133,052

100.0 %

211,734

100.0 %

(78,682)

(37.2) % Segment profit (loss):























Medicare - Internal

2,609

2.0 %

(4,126)

(1.9) %

6,735

(163.2) % Medicare - External

(2,201)

(1.7) %

1,866

0.9 %

(4,067)

(218.0) % IFP and Other - Internal

496

0.4 %

2,186

1.0 %

(1,690)

(77.3) % IFP and Other - External

(576)

(0.4) %

(330)

(0.2) %

(246)

74.5 % Segment profit (loss)

328

0.2 %

(404)

(0.2) %

732

(181.2) % Corporate expense

25,806

19.4 %

23,726

11.2 %

2,080

8.8 % Amortization of intangible assets

23,514

17.7 %

23,514

11.1 %

—

— % Operating lease impairment charges

350

0.3 %

1,062

0.5 %

(712)

N/M Restructuring and other related charges

9,797

7.4 %

—

— %

9,797

N/M Interest expense

15,630

11.7 %

6,921

3.3 %

8,709

125.8 % Other (income) expense

(115)

(0.1) %

(30)

— %

(85)

283.3 % Income (loss) before income taxes

$ (74,654)

(56.1) %

$ (55,597)

(26.3) %

$ (19,057)

34.3 % _________________________ N/M = Not meaningful





Nine months ended Sep.

30, 2022

Nine months ended Sep.

30, 2021







(in thousands, except percentages)

Dollars

% of Net

Revenues

Dollars

% of Net

Revenues

$ Change

% Change Net revenues:























Medicare - Internal

$ 386,796

68.8 %

$ 476,391

77.7 %

$ (89,595)

(18.8) % Medicare - External

161,382

28.7 %

117,116

19.1 %

44,266

37.8 % IFP and Other - Internal

11,904

2.1 %

13,505

2.2 %

(1,601)

(11.9) % IFP and Other - External

2,217

0.4 %

5,803

0.9 %

(3,586)

(61.8) % Net revenues

562,299

100.0 %

612,815

100.0 %

(50,516)

(8.2) % Segment profit (loss):























Medicare - Internal

26,408

4.7 %

73,574

12.0 %

(47,166)

(64.1) % Medicare - External

(15,629)

(2.8) %

(453)

(0.1) %

(15,176)

3350.1 % IFP and Other - Internal

2,668

0.5 %

657

0.1 %

2,011

306.1 % IFP and Other - External

(1,245)

(0.2) %

(227)

— %

(1,018)

448.5 % Segment profit (loss)

12,202

2.2 %

73,551

12.0 %

(61,349)

(83.4) % Corporate expense

89,930

16.0 %

68,239

11.1 %

21,691

31.8 % Amortization of intangible assets

70,543

12.5 %

70,543

11.5 %

—

— % Operating lease impairment charges

25,345

4.5 %

1,062

0.2 %

24,283

N/M Restructuring and other related charges

11,872

2.1 %

—

— %

11,872

N/M Loss on extinguishment of debt

—

— %

11,935

1.9 %

(11,935)

N/M Interest expense

39,752

7.1 %

23,886

3.9 %

15,866

66.4 % Other (income) expense

(65)

— %

27

— %

(92)

(340.7) % Income (loss) before income taxes

$ (225,175)

(40.0) %

$ (102,141)

(16.7) %

$ (123,034)

120.5 % _________________________ N/M = Not meaningful

The following table presents the number of Submitted Policies by product for the Medicare segments for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, for those submissions that are commissionable (compensated through commissions received from carriers):









Three months ended Sep. 30,

Nine months ended Sep. 30, Medicare - Total Commissionable Submitted Policies

2022

2021

2022

2021 Medicare Advantage

123,523

195,414

577,139

521,451 Medicare Supplement

113

751

809

2,877 Prescription Drug Plans

4,025

2,740

15,485

7,707 Total Medicare

127,661

198,905

593,433

532,035

The following tables present the number of Approved Submissions by product relating to commissionable policies for the Medicare segments for three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021. Only commissionable policies are used to calculate LTV.









Three months ended Sep. 30,

Nine months ended Sep. 30, Medicare - Internal Commissionable Approved Submissions

2022

2021

2022

2021 Medicare Advantage

51,848

145,619

334,361

395,804 Medicare Supplement

31

183

249

702 Prescription Drug Plans

1,223

2,208

6,096

6,525 Total Medicare

53,102

148,010

340,706

403,031









Three months ended Sep. 30,

Nine months ended Sep. 30, Medicare - External Commissionable Approved Submissions

2022

2021

2022

2021 Medicare Advantage

62,928

47,488

218,371

121,179 Medicare Supplement

14

427

279

1,823 Prescription Drug Plans

2,761

191

8,874

716 Total Medicare

65,703

48,106

227,524

123,718

The following table presents the LTV per Approved Submission by product for the Medicare segments for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021:









Three months ended Sep. 30,

Nine months ended Sep. 30, LTV per Approved Submission

2022

2021

2022

2021 Medicare Advantage

$ 771

$ 917

$ 754

$ 874 Medicare Supplement

$ 733

$ 874

$ 826

$ 834 Prescription Drug Plans

$ 200

$ 215

$ 202

$ 215

The following table presents the number of Submitted Policies by product for the Medicare segments for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, for those submissions that are non-commissionable (compensated via hourly fees and enrollment fees) and do not result in commission revenue:









Three months ended Sep. 30,

Nine months ended Sep. 30, Medicare - Total Non-Commissionable Submitted Policies

2022

2021

2022

2021 Medicare Advantage

2,631

1,532

9,868

10,703 Medicare Supplement

1,805

1,327

5,790

5,019 Prescription Drug Plans

734

542

2,294

2,218 Total Medicare

5,170

3,401

17,952

17,940

SOURCE GoHealth, Inc.