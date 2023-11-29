GoHealth to Present at the Noble Capital Markets 19th Annual Emerging Growth Equity Conference

News provided by

GoHealth, Inc.

29 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET

CHICAGO, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GoHealth, Inc. (GoHealth) (NASDAQ: GOCO), a leading health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company, announced the company will present at the Noble Capital Markets 19th Annual Emerging Growth Equity Conference on Monday, December 4, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the presentation may be accessed through a link that will be posted on GoHealth's Investor Relations website, https://investors.gohealth.com/. A replay will be available through the same link following the conference.

About GoHealth, Inc.

GoHealth is a leading health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers. GoHealth combines cutting-edge technology, data science and deep industry expertise to match customers with the healthcare policy and carrier that is right for them. Since its inception, GoHealth has enrolled millions of people in Medicare plans and individual and family plans. For more information, visit https://www.gohealth.com.

Investor Relations
John Shave
[email protected]

Media Relations
[email protected]

SOURCE GoHealth, Inc.

