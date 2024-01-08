GoHealth Urgent Care Expands Leadership Team, Marks New Growth Era

Industry leader GoHealth to enhance connected care model, expand access to on-demand care

ATLANTA, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GoHealth Urgent Care announced today a leadership team expansion to enable its next stage of growth. The company plans to launch new health system partnerships and open its 300th center in 2024, its 10th year.

"Our mission is to create a healthcare experience that is effortless, connected and personal, and we are determined to continue to deliver on that mission as we scale and grow," said Todd Latz, chief executive officer (CEO), GoHealth Urgent Care. "With these changes and additions to our executive team, we are tapping highly successful leaders to deepen our relationships with health system partners, maximize our financial growth and strengthen our essential human connections with our customers."

Heading into its next phase of growth, the company augmented its executive team with two newly created roles that have been filled by current GoHealth executives, Tom Oram and Paula Blomquist. Their substantial experience with partner and customer success will immediately impact innovation and advancement in 2024 and beyond. GoHealth also added Brian Koppy, a seasoned finance executive, to the team in late 2023 as chief financial officer (CFO). Together, the expanded team will continue to enhance the success of its partnerships and GoHealth's offerings to customers, while driving growth and profitability.

Tom Oram, Chief Partnership Officer: Growing GoHealth's partnerships with institutional knowledge

Oram served as GoHealth's CFO for eight years before assuming the new role of chief partnership officer. The company has experienced tremendous growth while focusing on attaining profitability under his leadership. Oram now leads GoHealth's efforts to deliver even greater value for GoHealth's partners and the communities they serve. In this new capacity, he works directly with the CEO, chief operating officer (COO), support teams and health system partners to ensure all of the deeply integrated joint ventures maximize the value of Health's unique business model.

"Our centers are front doors to some of the nation's most robust and dynamic networks of care," Oram said. "Building even stronger relationships with new and existing health system partners will provide more communities with access to award-winning healthcare, when and where they need it."

Paula Blomquist, Chief Experience Officer: Bringing technology and a retail mindset to the healthcare experience

Blomquist has served as GoHealth's chief marketing officer since 2021. GoHealth has unified many of the key elements of the customer journey under her leadership. In her expanded chief experience officer (CXO) role, she will lead marketing, information technology (IT), customer experience, and enterprise data and business intelligence. Bringing these functions together will ensure they work in concert to advance GoHealth's vision of delivering unparalleled customer experiences.

Before joining GoHealth, Blomquist led marketing teams and strategies for several customer-centric retail brands, including Limited Brands, Michael's Stores, and Eyemart Express.

"Our multidisciplinary team is collaborating to truly productize the end-to-end customer experience," Blomquist said. "By working as one, we can use a single lens to create the best possible experience for our customers at every stage of their visit."

Brian Koppy, Chief Financial Officer: Calling upon vast experience to continue GoHealth's exponential growth

Koppy joined GoHealth in October 2023. As chief financial officer (CFO), he leads the financial services division, identifying and driving areas of growth and profitability. A gifted leader, Koppy has over 25 years of experience, including an impressive range of roles and responsibilities at several well-known healthcare companies, including CVS Health and Aetna, where he was head of Enterprise Financial Planning & Analysis, coordinating the financial integration of CVS and Aetna, Inc., as well as the CFO of Aetna's commercial insurance unit. Most recently, Koppy served as chief financial officer at the publicly traded, value-based primary care business Cano Health.

Koppy received his Bachelor of Science and Master of Finance degrees from the University of Connecticut.

"I am honored to join one of the premier companies in the on-demand healthcare space," Koppy said. "I look forward to leading GoHealth through its next stage of growth and creating even more value for our customers and communities."

About GoHealth Urgent Care

GoHealth is an on-demand consumer-centric care platform that serves as the digital and physical front door to the healthcare ecosystem. Through our partnerships with market-leading health systems and our technology-enabled and data-driven approach, we aim to provide timely, accessible and high-quality on-demand care to patients, both virtually and in person. GoHealth operates 270 on-demand care centers in the greater New York metropolitan and Hudson Valley area; the Portland, Oregon-Vancouver, Washington, metropolitan area; the San Francisco Bay Area; Hartford and Southeastern Connecticut; Winston-Salem, Charlotte and Asheville, North Carolina; St. Louis, Springfield and Joplin, Missouri; Oklahoma City; Northwest and Central Arkansas; Delaware and Maryland; the greater Detroit, Michigan metropolitan area; the greater Houston, Texas metropolitan area and Northern Virginia. GoHealth Urgent Care is a portfolio company of TPG Growth, the middle market and growth equity investment platform of TPG, which has more than $212 billion of assets under management.

