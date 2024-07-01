GoHealth Urgent Care has been recognized as a 2024 Georgia Fast 40 Winner for its industry-leading growth

GoHealth's ability to rapidly enhance access to high-quality care has made it one of ACG Atlanta's 40 Fastest-Growing Companies

ATLANTA, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GoHealth Urgent Care remains laser-focused on its customers and communities, as it continues its fast-paced growth.

Todd Latz, Chief Executive Officer of GoHealth Urgent Care

GoHealth's connected care model and partnership with leading health systems, as well as its team members' mission to "GO Beyond" to provide unparalleled experiences has ensured that GoHealth continues to be a leader in the on-demand care sector. GoHealth partners with 11 major health systems across the country to provide customers with high-quality, non-life-threatening care when and where they need it most, both virtually and in conveniently located centers deeply embedded within its communities.

GoHealth was named a 2024 Georgia Fast 40 by the Atlanta Chapter of the Association for Corporate Growth (ACG) at an awards ceremony on June 27 at Flourish Atlanta. In 2023, GoHealth had more than $500 million in revenue and more than 25% team member growth.

"We are proud to be a member of the 2024 Georgia Fast 40. GoHealth has been a fast-growing company from day one, and nearly 10 years later, we are growing faster than ever. Our unique joint-venture model sets us apart from independent urgent care providers and other retail outlets and has enabled us to continue to thrive and build customer and partner loyalty. By being deeply integrated into progressive, industry-leading health systems, we can help customers quickly and efficiently get care, with seamless same- and next-day access to specialty care whenever necessary," said Todd Latz, chief executive officer, GoHealth.

In the 10 years since it was founded, GoHealth has grown to operate more than 280 co-branded centers across 14 states. With virtual and in-person care available, the urgent care network puts high-quality urgent care within reach of nearly 50% of Americans.

"Through shared resources and investments, we can rapidly expand access to neighborhoods by opening new centers and expanding hours of operation," Latz said. "GoHealth's growth speaks to the success of the model for serving the needs of customers, area employers and health system partners. Our growth is a function of what we've done as a team to fulfill our mission of creating access to high-quality care for the communities we serve. At the beginning and end, it's about supporting our partners and customers."

"The companies being honored this year exemplify ACG's focus on driving middle market growth and demonstrate the strength and significance of this sector in Georgia," said Meg Williams, executive director of the Association for Corporate Growth's Atlanta chapter.

"These 40+ companies represent almost 7,500 new jobs and over 2.3 billion dollars in revenue growth over the last three years. In speaking with many of the CEO's, the supportive business environment and accessibility of capital are contributors to growth. By far the biggest challenge is the tightness of the labor market even though our honorees employ almost 17,000 people. We are proud to honor these companies and look forward to learning more insights online and at the celebration in June," said Brooks Morris, chair of the Georgia Fast 40 Awards.

About GoHealth Urgent Care

GoHealth Urgent Care partners with innovative and award-winning health systems to simplify and improve the way patients across the U.S. access high-quality healthcare for non-life-threatening conditions. Its on-demand care platform serves as the physical- and digital-front door to its 11 prominent health system partners and the communities they serve across 14 states, providing seamless access to care for nearly 50% of Americans. GoHealth's unique partnership model, consumer-centric approach and technology focus enable effortless, personalized and connected on-demand care at more than 280 co-branded neighborhood centers across the nation. Whenever follow-up treatment is needed, GoHealth's connected care model provides customers with seamless same- and next-day access to robust networks of expert primary, specialty and emergency care providers. GoHealth Urgent Care is a portfolio company of TPG Growth, the middle market and growth equity investment platform of TPG, which has more than $212 billion of assets under management.

