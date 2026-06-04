GoHealth Urgent Care Named Georgia Fast 40 Honoree for Third Consecutive Year

GoHealth's continued momentum and mission to expand access to high-quality care earns it a repeat spot among ACG Atlanta's 40 Fastest-Growing Companies

ATLANTA, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GoHealth Urgent Care has been named to the 2026 Georgia Fast 40 for the third year in a row, joining an exclusive group of middle-market companies recognized by the Atlanta Chapter of the Association for Corporate Growth (ACG) for sustained revenue and employment growth.

Driven by a mission to "GO Beyond" for customers and communities, GoHealth has now earned a spot on the Fast 40 three years running, a track record built on a connected care model and strategic partnerships with 12 major health systems across the United States. Its nearly 400 co-branded centers in 16 states, and seamless virtual care offerings are in reach of more than half of the U.S. population, bringing high-quality care to customers with non-life-threatening illnesses or injuries, when and where they need it most.

"We're building healthcare solutions for today and for tomorrow. Our continued growth comes from the trust our health system partners and customers place in us, and from the incredible teams that care for their communities every day. Whether someone walks into their neighborhood center or they see a provider virtually, the goal is the same: care that's effortless, personal, and connected. That's what we're proud of, and what allows us to continue to achieve meaningful growth in the communities we serve," said Todd Latz, Chief Executive Officer of GoHealth.

GoHealth will be honored at the 2026 Georgia Fast 40 Celebration on June 11 at Flourish Atlanta. The award recognizes for-profit, Georgia-headquartered middle-market companies that demonstrated three years of verifiable revenue and employment growth. Applicants were validated by national accounting firm and founding Diamond sponsor, Cherry Bekaert LLP.

"The companies being honored this year exemplify ACG's focus on driving middle market growth and demonstrate the strength and significance of this sector in Georgia," said Meg Williams, Executive Director of the Association for Corporate Growth's Atlanta chapter.

"These 40+ companies have contributed over $8.6 billion in revenue and currently employ almost 16,000 employees throughout the state of Georgia. These companies have added over 8,100 jobs since 2023," said Luis Reyes, Chair of the Georgia Fast 40 Awards and Partner at Cherry Bekaert, longtime Diamond sponsor of the event. "In speaking with many of the CEOs, the supportive business environment and accessibility to capital are key contributors to this growth. We are proud to honor these companies and look forward to learning more insights online and at the celebration in June."

About GoHealth Urgent Care

GoHealth partners with innovative and award-winning health systems to simplify and improve the way patients across the U.S. access high-quality healthcare for non-life-threatening conditions. Its on-demand care platform serves as the physical- and digital-front door to its 12 prominent health system partners and the communities they serve across 16 states, providing seamless access to care for more than 50% of Americans. GoHealth's unique partnership model, consumer-centric approach and technology focus enable effortless, personalized and connected on-demand care at nearly 400 co-branded neighborhood centers across the nation. Whenever follow-up treatment is needed, GoHealth's connected care model provides customers with seamless same- and next-day access to robust networks of expert primary, specialty and emergency care providers. GoHealth Urgent Care is a portfolio company of TPG Growth, the middle market and growth equity investment platform of TPG, which has more than $212 billion of assets under management.

SOURCE GoHealth Urgent Care