GoHealth Urgent Care Selected to Provide Pre-Flight COVID-19 Testing Options for American Airlines Travelers

ATLANTA, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GoHealth Urgent Care , one of the country's largest, fastest-growing on-demand care companies, has teamed up with American Airlines to provide pre-flight COVID-19 testing for travelers at over 150 centers nationwide. Prior to their departure date, travelers will have the option to have a PCR or Rapid Molecular COVID-19 Test at a nearby GoHealth Urgent Care center to provide peace of mind that they have fulfilled the travel requirements for their destination. Rapid PCR Testing will also be available soon at select centers.

American Airlines customers across the country will have flexible options for both pre-test evaluations and the tests themselves. The clinical evaluations and tests can be completed in a number of convenient ways:

In-person, either by saving a spot online or just walking in, at a local GoHealth Urgent Care center;

Through a virtual clinical evaluation online with a provider, followed by a quick in-person test; or

In the Bay Area, Dignity Health-GoHealth Urgent Care offers Rapid Molecular COVID-19 Travel Testing onsite at the San Francisco International Airport (SFO) for all travelers departing that day. Click here to schedule a visit at SFO.

Results for the PCR test will be provided in 2-3 days and the Rapid Molecular COVID-19 Test results are available in approximately 15 minutes. Once available, Rapid PCR COVID-19 Test results will be provided in approximately 30 minutes.

Customers traveling with American Airlines on any international itinerary into the United States or outbound from the United States to select locations can use the mobile health passport VeriFLY™ to confirm their completion of a destination's travel requirements to streamline travel.

Todd Latz, CEO of GoHealth Urgent Care, said, "Our network of conveniently located, on-demand care centers and virtual capabilities have uniquely positioned us to provide critical support to communities and industries across the country during the pandemic. We are proud to partner with American Airlines as they welcome more of their travelers safely back."

"The opportunity to provide convenient testing locations through GoHealth Urgent Care will ease travel for many of our customers," said Julie Rath, Vice President of Customer Experience and Reservations at American. "Whether near our hubs in Charlotte or New York, or in several connecting cities around the country, we are glad to extend this additional resource to help foster more peace of mind around travelling safely."

Customers can visit www.gohealthuc.com/american-airlines for more information on testing with GoHealth Urgent Care and to find their closest center.

About American Airlines Group

American's purpose is to care for people on life's journey. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL and the company's stock is included in the S&P 500. Learn more about what's happening at American by visiting news.aa.com and connect with American on Twitter @AmericanAir and at Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines.

About GoHealth

GoHealth Urgent Care is one of the country's fastest-growing and most technology-forward on-demand care companies. At GoHealth, we provide unparalleled experiences that are effortless, personal and connected through partnerships with market-leading health systems and our communities as a whole. GoHealth operates approximately 160 on-demand care centers in the greater New York metropolitan area, the Portland, Oregon-Vancouver, Washington metropolitan area, the San Francisco Bay Area, Hartford and South Eastern Connecticut, Winston-Salem and Charlotte, North Carolina, St. Louis and Springfield, Missouri, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Northwest Arkansas and Delaware. GoHealth Urgent Care is a TPG Growth portfolio company, the middle market and growth equity investment platform of TPG, which has more than $103 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.gohealthuc.com.

