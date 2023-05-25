GoHealthcare Practice Solutions LLC Joins athenahealth's Marketplace Program to Optimize Utilization Management and Streamline the Surgical Prior Authorization Process

New integration simplifies prior authorization and utilization management for interventional pain management, orthopedic & spine, ambulatory surgery center, and surgical oncology medical groups

FREEHOLD, N.J., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GoHealthcare Practice Solutions LLC, a provider of clinical and surgery coordination, prior authorization, utilization management and patient access services to interventional pain management, orthopedic & spine surgery, ambulatory surgery center and surgical oncology, today announced an agreement with athenahealth , Inc. through the company's Marketplace program. As part of the athenahealth® Marketplace , this newly integrated application is now available to athenahealth's growing network of healthcare providers to help increase provider productivity and increase patients satisfaction.

athenahealth clients can now leverage GoHealthcare Practice Solutions' strong team of 200+ experienced clinical nurses for prior authorization, utilization, patient access and surgery coordination. Additionally, they can also leverage the company's team of healthcare financial experts and data analysts. In the rapidly-evolving healthcare industry, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is emerging as a transformative force. However, when it comes to prior authorization and surgery coordination, human clinical expertise remains indispensable. GoHealthcare's team of clinical nurses is recognized for its unparalleled physician-patient-driven teamwork and deep understanding of medical necessity and policy guidelines.

"By integrating our services with athenahealth's athenaOne solution, we've effectively boosted physician productivity by 35%, substantially improving efficiency, enhancing patient outcomes, and promoting seamless collaboration among providers and medical office team members. Most of all, our practice of empathy to patients is just a natural emotion. That's why we work so hard for our patients," said Ms. Pinky Pescasio, CEO and managing director, GoHealthcare Practice Solutions. "Our integration with athenaOne allows users to benefit from our team of over 200+ experienced nurses with exceptional clinical expertise, ultimately contributing to superior patient care and a more streamlined, profitable medical group."

Why Choose GoHealthcare Practice Solutions for your group?

Access to 200+ team of experienced clinical nurses

Two days to get up and running

Highly knowledgeable with medical policies and guidelines in all U.S. states

Eliminate clinical staff shortage

Impressive 98% success rate on prior authorization and utilization management

Strong team of healthcare financial experts and data analysts

Comprehensive solutions for in- and out-of-network providers

Proven success in enhancing patient satisfaction with Patients Access Services

Unmatched skill in revenue cycle management

More than 20+ years of industry expertise

athenahealth is a leading provider of network-enabled software and services for medical groups and health systems nationwide. Its electronic health records, revenue cycle management, and patient engagement tools allow anytime, anywhere access to drive better financial outcomes for practices and enable providers to deliver better quality care. athenahealth's vision is to create a thriving ecosystem that delivers accessible, high-quality, and sustainable healthcare for all. As a Marketplace partner, GoHealthcare Practice Solutions LLC joins a community of innovative, like-minded healthcare professionals working to bring best-in-class solutions to the athenahealth provider base.

To learn more about GoHealthcare Practice Solutions LLC's new integrated services, please visit GoHealthcare Practice Solutions LLC's product listing page on the Marketplace .

About GoHealthcare Practice Solutions LLC

About athenahealth Marketplace

The athenahealth Marketplace, the largest EHR app store, is where athenahealth customers find innovative healthcare IT solutions that extend athenahealth products and allow customers to create more personalized experiences to support their organization's specific needs. Customers use Marketplace partner solutions to boost practice efficiency, increase patient satisfaction, and engage patients in their own care. The Marketplace has more than 300 solutions across 62 categories that are seamlessly integrated with athenaOne, athenahealth's network-enabled platform. Learn more at www.athenahealth.com/solutions/marketplace-program.

Contact:

Kristine Williams

[email protected]

(800) 267-8752

