goHomePort Expands Portfolio of RV and Boat Storage Facilities

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- goHomePort, an investment firm launched in 2020 that is focused on making RV ownership easy, recently closed on an acquisition in West Sacramento, CA, which expands their storage portfolio to 11 properties located across five states — Arizona, California, Colorado, Missouri, and Mississippi. goHomePort West Sacramento, formerly known as Southport Self Storage, provides a wide variety of storage options including oversized enclosed units, canopy spaces, uncovered spaces, and mini storage units. As part of their growth plan, goHomePort is seeking to scale a portfolio of premier RV and boat storage facilities in major markets across the country over the next several years.

"We are excited about this acquisition as it represents the type of best-in-class property we are seeking to acquire at scale. The infill nature of the property presents significant barriers to entry for new supply, which should further support the strong demand for RV storage, commercial storage, and self-storage in the area. Additionally, the property provides the opportunity for us to implement our goHomePort RV Service and Repairs business. Our priority is to become the trusted partner for RV owners, from storage to service, making RV ownership easy"

Rew Goodenow, goHomePort's counterparty in the transaction, stated, "goHomePort approached us directly regarding a transaction and it was a pleasure to work with them. There was added complexity to the transaction since this was a probate sale, and goHomePort was flexible in working through these challenges. I'm confident they will be great long-term stewards of the asset."

About goHomePort

goHomePort is the parent company for three complementary businesses that serve its core mission of making RV ownership easy. goHomePort Storage offers premium and commercial storage solutions to RV and boat owners throughout the United States with safe and secure storage facilities and a full suite of amenities. goHomePort Rentals offers an innovative RV rental management program to owners looking to rent out their RV without the hassle of doing the work themselves. goHomePort RV Service & Repairs offers RV owners high-quality and convenient RV repair service with premier customer service. For more information, visit goHomePort.com.

