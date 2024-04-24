goHomePort Hosts Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening for RV Service & Repairs Shop in Colorado Springs, CO

goHomePort is now booking RV service and repair appointments at its fourth RV service and repairs facility in Colorado, sixth nationwide.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- goHomePort— launched in 2020 with a mission to make RV ownership easy— celebrated a Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting for its new RV Service and Repairs shop in Colorado Springs, located at 5615 Industrial Place, Colorado Springs, CO 80916, visible at the intersection of Airport Rd. and Powers Blvd. This is goHomePort's fourth RV Service and Repairs location in Colorado, and sixth nationwide. With four state-of-the-art service bays, it brings an exceptional reputation for guest service from three shops in Northen Colorado founded in the past two years.

"We're excited to bring our passion for quality service and a great guest experience to the Colorado Springs market," said Mike Douglas, President of goHomePort RV Service and Repairs. "Our goal is to be a trusted resource for the RV owner and to get them back on the road with quality service in a timely fashion. I am proud of the high caliber team we have assembled at this location that shares this passion for high quality service, and it was wonderful to be able to celebrate with the team and members of the community at our ribbon cutting."

Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC presided over the event, with Casey Scaggs from the Chamber introducing the business. Dean Tarantino, Director of goHomePort RV Service and Repairs for Colorado, cut the ribbon. Guests enjoyed a time of networking with an open bar after the ribbon was cut.

"The Colorado Springs team and shop is more than ready for the 2024 recreational season," said Tarantino. "We opened at the perfect time to offer service appointments to RV owners who otherwise might be waiting weeks somewhere else. The phone has been ringing and we have already gotten foot traffic from people who see us when they are at the DMV. Our 20' inflatable Grand Opening balloon attracted so much attention we've even had folks come to take a selfie here. It's been a lot of hard work to get ready for launch. Now that we've officially cut the ribbon, we are enjoying the moment."

About goHomePort

goHomePort is the parent company for three complementary businesses that serve its core mission of making RV ownership easy. goHomePort Storage offers premium and commercial storage solutions to RV and boat owners throughout the United States with safe and secure storage facilities and a full suite of amenities. goHomePort Rentals offers an innovative RV rental management program to owners looking to rent out their RV without the hassle of doing the work themselves. goHomePort RV Service & Repairs offers RV owners high-quality and convenient RV repair service with premier customer service. For more information, visit goHomePort.com.

