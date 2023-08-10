goHomePort Hosts Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening for RV Storage and RV Service & Repair Facility in Platteville, CO

goHomePort is now renting RV storage spaces at its newest RV and boat storage location

and booking RV service and repair appointments at its third onsite

RV service and repair facility in Colorado.

WELD COUNTY, Colo., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- goHomePort, which was launched in 2020 with a mission to make RV ownership easy, celebrated a Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting for its fifth Colorado RV storage and third onsite RV service and repair facility on Wednesday, August 2nd. The goHomePort - Longshadows RV storage facility is a 13-acre location on the border of the towns of Mead and Platteville. It brings 430 new, premium RV and boat storage spaces to the community — a mix of pull-through canopy, three-sided canopy, and open storage spaces — with four state of the art service bays open to the public. It is located at 17164 E. 1-25 Frontage Road, highly visible to I-25 traffic south of CO HWY 66.

goHomePort gives Ed Harper the honor of cutting the ribbon at its Platteville, Colorado Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on August 2, 2023, celebrating the opening of its fifth Colorado goHomePort RV and Boat Storage location and third onsite goHomePort RV Service and Repairs facility. Left to Right: goHomePort Co-founder Greg Kranias, Ed Harper, former owner of the Platteville storage location, and goHomePort Co-founder R. Randall Clark. goHomePort RV and Boat Storage, RV Service and Repairs, and RV Rentals and Rental Management teams with former owners Ed and Becky Harper seated in the place of honor after the Ribbon Cutting in Platteville, Colorado on August 2, 2023, honoring their late son who had purchased the property with a dream of making it a premier RV and boat storage facility.

"We were honored by the turnout for our ribbon cutting ceremony," said Greg Kranias, Co-Founder of goHomePort. "It was a great opportunity to introduce goHomePort Storage, goHomePort RV Service and Repairs, and goHomePort RV Rentals and Rental Management to the local community and to thank everyone for their support."

The ribbon cutting honor was given sentimentally to Ed Harper, former owner of the Longshadows storage facility before it was purchased by goHomePort. Harper honored his late son with a story of how the property was originally his son's, who had purchased it with a big dream of creating a premium RV and boat storage facility just off of I-25. Before cutting the ribbon, Harper expressed that upon his son's passing that dream is being carried on with the goHomePort acquisition and development. After the ribbon cutting, guests and staff mingled over a BBQ lunch.

"Those who attended our ribbon cutting ceremony were able to witness the exciting improvements of this facility, with gated and secure access, a full set of amenities to serve the everyday needs of the RV owner, full-time staff on site, and the four brand new repair bays," said Markus MacIntosh, Operations Manager for goHomePort RV Service & Repairs - Longshadows. "Our RV technicians are highly experienced, we service all years, makes, and models — and our focus is on premier customer service. We are excited to offer a world class guest experience and earn our community's business."

