goHomePort RV Service & Repairs Receives Congressional Recognition at Ribbon Cutting for New Shop in Warren, MI

Presented by Lisa Damon-Brown, Director of Community Relations for Congressman John James, the award was accepted by Mike Douglas, President of goHomePort RV Service and Repairs and Mike Low, Operations Manager for the new Warren, MI location. The ribbon cutting ceremony was officiated by John Long, Vice President of Marketing and Business Development of Southeast Michigan Chamber of Commerce. It was attended by Macomb County Commissioner Gus Ghanam and Melody Magee, City of Warren Council Vice-President, as well as other local business owners and members of the community.

Co-located with Warren RV Storage at 6900 E. 14 Mile Road, Ste C, Warren, MI 48092 — goHomePort RV Service and Repairs in Warren, MI is the sixth goHomePort shop to open nationally. RV owners who store their vehicle onsite can receive convenient valet service from storage space to service bay; goHomePort is also open to the public, offering short wait times and premier service. With four state-of-the-art service bays in this new location, goHomePort brings an exceptional reputation for guest service from its current base of operations in Colorado and Missouri. goHomePort plans to open additional shops in Kansas, California, and Texas later this year.

"It was an honor to receive the Congressional Certificate of Recognition on behalf of our Warren, MI and Support Teams that have worked hard over the last several months to open our first location in Michigan," said Mike Douglas, President of goHomePort RV Service and Repairs. "We appreciate the support of the Southeast Michigan Chamber of Commerce, Councilwoman Magee, Commissioner Ghanam, Congressman James, and local business owners and customers. We look forward to delivering a high level of service to the Warren and Greater Detroit Metro communities for years to come."

Mike Low, Operations Manager, cut the ribbon while guests enjoyed a time of networking with a pizza lunch from Gambino's Food Truck afterward.

"Feedback from our new customers has been overwhelmingly positive," said Low. "Many of them store onsite and are excited to be able to receive service when otherwise they might be waiting weeks or months to get in somewhere else. With the launch of the summer recreational season, we are right on time for the public to get in without waiting. goHomePort experienced technicians are dedicated to our vision of premium service and handle everything from RV and trailer repairs and maintenance; custom installations for battery system upgrades, solar panels, hitches and towing systems; and even camper van modifications and refurbishing. We service electrical, propane, and water systems, offering food truck repair as well. We're grateful for the opportunity to be here and look forward to serving the community."

About goHomePort

goHomePort is the parent company for three complementary businesses that serve its core mission of making RV ownership easy. goHomePort Storage offers premium and commercial storage solutions to RV and boat owners throughout the United States with safe and secure storage facilities and a full suite of amenities. goHomePort Rentals offers an innovative RV rental management program to owners looking to rent out their RV without the hassle of doing the work themselves. goHomePort RV Service & Repairs offers RV owners high-quality and convenient RV repair service with premier guest service. For more information, visit goHomePort.com.

Contact: Geraldine Dagen

Vice President of Marketing

goHomePort

[email protected]

SOURCE goHomePort