Gohomeway Group Inc., a TANH Subsidiary, Named Chair of the Home Furnishing Materials Committee, American Chinese National Chamber of Commerce

LISHUI, China, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) ("Tantech" or the "Company") today announced that on January 15, 2025, TANH's U.S. subsidiary, Gohomeway Group Inc., has been appointed Chair of the Home Furnishing Materials Committee under the American Chinese National Chamber of Commerce. This signifies Gohomeway's rising prominence in the U.S. home furnishing and building materials sector and underscores TANH's leadership in driving industry innovation.

This appointment solidifies Gohomeway's industry standing while accelerating the development of its franchise system, marking a key milestone in TANH's strategic expansion into the North American market. The recognition also reinforces TANH's commitment to advancing global growth initiatives and fostering sustainable industry practices.

The compan's CEO Mr.Yan Wangfeng stated, "This appointment represents a significant step in our global strategy, particularly in expanding our footprint in North America. Through Gohomeway, we aim to introduce cutting-edge home furnishing solutions to U.S. households, further promoting sustainable development across the industry."

About Tantech Holdings Ltd

TANH is a professional high-tech enterprise focused on the production, research and development, and sales of home furnishing and building materials. With a well-established domestic and international sales and distribution network, the company has been active in the home furnishing and building materials industry since 2002, beginning with the manufacture of bamboo charcoal products for home use. In 2022, TANH further strengthened its presence in the North American market by establishing a wholly-owned subsidiary in the United States to enhance the R&D and sales of home furnishing and building materials.

The Company is fully ISO 90000 and ISO 14000 certified and has received a number of national, provincial and local honors, awards and certifications for its products and scientific research efforts. The Company's subsidiary, First International Commercial Factoring (Shenzhen) Co., LTD, is engaged in commercial factoring for businesses in and related to its supply chain. For more information, please visit: https://tanhtech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning the sales, plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, product and service demand and acceptance, changes in technology, economic conditions, the impact of competition and pricing, government regulations, and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All such forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, and whether made by or on behalf of the Company, are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and any other cautionary statements which may accompany the forward-looking statements. In addition, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

For more information, please contact:

Tantech Holdings Ltd

Investor Relations

Tel: +86 (578) 226-2305

[email protected]

SOURCE Tantech Holdings Ltd.