Going Back to the Basics: Greenfilled Offers Simple Yet Comprehensive Nutritional Support

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenfilled is a supplement brand focused on one goal above all others: to enhance health through superoxide dismutase (SOD). The powerful enzyme provides bodily support on a cellular level by acting as an essential antioxidant defense against oxidative stress in the body. This means SOD has many proven and potential therapeutic benefits, including in the management of inflammatory diseases, rheumatoid arthritis, and neurodegenerative diseases.

"Our mission is to research, develop, and supply microalgae-based products and functional ingredients that contribute to improving the good health and quality of life to our consumers," says Greenfilled COO Enrique Castaño, "Superoxide dismutase is a basic building block of long-term health that makes that mission possible — especially our patented and potent version of the enzyme, TetraSOD®. It can help with an individual's physical and mental functionality in the here and now while also providing long-term health and anti-aging properties."

Castaño goes on to explain that, while the supplement industry has no shortage of complex and nuanced products and ingredients, often it's the less complicated solutions that make the biggest difference. This is the philosophy behind Greenfilled, sweet and simple product selection. The brand currently has three primary supplements that target common health-related concerns:

Memory helps with critical thinking and overall cognitive well-being.

helps with critical thinking and overall cognitive well-being. Energy provides a smooth, even boost of energy while helping to regulate stress.

provides a smooth, even boost of energy while helping to regulate stress. Perform enhances focus and endurance throughout long, exhausting days.

Each of these supplements includes a short list of targeted ingredients, such as Ginkgo Biloba for mental health and vitamin C to boost performance. However, the one consistent ingredient present in every dose of Greenfilled's range of supplements is TetraSOD®. Sustainably sourced from phytoplankton, the innovative ingredient delivers a potent dose of superoxide dismutase, providing a healthy quantity of the basic enzyme building block to sustain the body and mind, alike.

"Health is important, but it doesn't have to be complicated," says Castaño, "With our TetraSOD®-backed products, you can access affordable, simplistic nutritional support that can keep you at peak performance both now and for many years to come."

About Greenfilled

Greenfilled is a health and wellness brand founded by the Spain-based Marine Biotech Company Fitoplancton Marino. The parent company's mission is to research, develop, and supply microalgae-based products that improve health and quality of life. Greenfilled is a manifestation of this mission, with the brand's supplements utilizing sustainably farmed, high-quality phytoplankton that delivers robust levels of the antioxidant enzyme Super Oxide Dismutase (SOD) through its flagship ingredient TetraSOD®. Greenfilled products help with many health concerns, including rest, recovery, energy levels, and cognitive clarity. Learn more at greenfilled.com .

