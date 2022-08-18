GOING BATTY Package at Hotel ELEO includes Tickets to Bat Fest 2022 at Lubee Bat Conservancy

Bat Fest is Oct. 22, 2022 in Gainesville, FL

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hotel ELEO at the University of Florida is offering a Going Batty package this October 2022. The two-night package includes accommodations at Hotel ELEO, two local beers and two Lubee Bat Fest tickets, including access to the Beer Garden. The 18th annual Lubee Bat Fest is on Oct. 22, 2022 from 10 a.m. until 5p.m. For more information or to book a stay, contact Hotel ELEO at 352-565-3536 or visit HotelELEO.com.

Malayan Flying Fox group at Lubee Bat Conservancy

"Bat Fest is Lubee's biggest fundraiser and we are happy to support and promote such an impressive sanctuary," stated Ray Logan, assistant general manager at Hotel ELEO at the University of Florida. "The Bat Fest typically attracts more than 4,000 people so the event positively impacts the community in addition to raising funds for their sanctuary."

The family-friendly Lubee Bat Fest features games and activities in the Kid Zone, an area featuring local artists with goods for sale, food trucks, live music and a thirst-quenching beer garden featuring over 10 local breweries. In addition to bat experts, 165 bats of 13 different species will be hanging out for the event. Lubee Bat Conservancy, a nonprofit organization, is the global leader in fruit bat care and is dedicated to saving bats and their habitats through research, conservation and education. Located in Gainesville, Florida, over 200 bats live at Lubee. For more information, visit lubee.org.

"Bats provide extremely important benefits within their native ecosystems. Fruit-eating bats, such as those living at Lubee, are essential for pollination and seed dispersal. Most bats in the U.S., and all 13 species native to Florida, feed on insects, including moths, beetles and flies such as mosquitos. They are the only major predator of night-flying insects and their presence is vital for reducing pests that negatively impact humans and agriculture," said Dr. Shelly Johnson, state specialized agent in natural resources with UF/IFAS Extension and affiliate faculty in the Department of Wildlife Ecology and Conservation. Dr. Johnson encourages guests to also check out the UF Bat Houses, home to the world's largest occupied bat houses, with an estimated half million bats emerging just after sunset each evening.

Located less than 30 minutes from from Lubee Bat Conservancy, Hotel ELEO offers 173 rooms, including 20 suites. Guest rooms feature luxury linens, a Dohm® Natural Sound Machine, QI wireless phone charger, two televisions, L'Occitane en Provence bath amenities, a N'espresso coffee machine and a mini-fridge. The hotel is home to the celebrated Covey Kitchen + Cocktails, which offers hand-crafted cocktails, contemporary American dishes, and indoor and outdoor seating overlooking Rush Lake.

Hotel ELEO at the University of Florida, a 173-room boutique hotel, is located in Gainesville, Florida. The hotel is home to Covey Kitchen + Cocktails, offers flexible meeting and event space, and features top-of-the-line equipment in the fitness studio. The hotel is within walking distance of restaurants, galleries, theaters and stadiums on the University of Florida campus and UF Health, the University of Florida's academic health center. For more information visit HotelEleo.com or call 352-565-3536.

