Going Beyond Google: Experts Specialize in Comprehensive Media Research

LAFAYETTE, La., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Risher Media Research (RMR) team is quickly becoming known as the media Nancy Drews. The RMR team specializes in finding hidden gems, going deep with online research and beyond. While they know their way around the internet and can locate, organize and catalog what's available online, RMR is the team to hire to find harder-to-find nuggets that Google can't reach. RMR is willing to make the trek to rural old-fashioned newspaper offices and search through bound archives or to obscure libraries to go through files.

Former award-winning journalist and investigative reporter, Jan Risher is the founder and team leader of Risher Media Research. As a journalist, Risher was awarded numerous AP and state awards, as well as the International Fellowship for Journalism. In 2019, she earned the Brush Creek Arts Fellowship and spent a month writing and researching in Wyoming at Brush Creek Ranch. She is the owner of Shift Key, a public relations and marketing company.

If you or your organization needs to research a topic, event, business or location, RMR can handle the headache of the search. They are experts in finding media coverage and other information — old or new. Their expertise will save you time, energy and money. The team of researchers takes the plunge into the unknown and locates news coverage you need to educate or prove a point.

Primary clients include legal firms and legal teams seeking a change of venue for a trial or those who need research for other purposes, such as plaintiffs seeking media coverage on events related to class-action cases or research connected to legacy lawsuits. Having an outside set of professional eyes scouring news sources benefits both firms and legal teams without the manpower to devote to the important task.

"My firm hired the Risher Media Research team to assist with a large-scale media research project for a very important case to our clients," said Katie S. Roth, an attorney with Liskow & Lewis, based in New Orleans. "Jan and her team delivered the results we needed, on time. We highly valued their collaborative approach to the project and Jan's communication with us throughout it."

Jan Risher, lead researcher and founder, says the research team's deep media experience, understanding of journalism and research prowess offer a head start on knowing where to look and serving clients.

"We are trained media folks. We take the time to figure out what we need to know and then jump in — we know which rocks to turn over to lead to more information," said Risher. "We take a collaborative approach to research and communicate with the client at regular intervals to keep the research focus where it needs to be."

The RMR team also does research for a variety of non-legal clients, including research on entities looking at opening businesses in specific geographic areas. The team can present a comprehensive media report cataloging coverage, including copies of all related media and digital files or an overview of media, including basic analysis about media coverage (packages start at $1,750).

About Risher Media Research. We plunge down the rabbit hole, so our clients can stay above ground and focused on the business at hand. Like Nancy Drew and Velma, the we keep our noses to the grindstone to deliver results as quickly and efficiently as possible. On occasion, finding the right source takes a while. We keep digging until we find it, archive it and deliver to clients. For more information visit www.rishermedia.com.

For more information, contact Joelle Polisky at 615-516-0358

SOURCE Risher Media Research

Related Links

https://rishermedia.com

