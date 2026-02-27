"Going Beyond Smart Factory to AI Factory" aim Systems Unveils Next-Generation Roadmap and Demonstration for AX Transition at AW2026

Production of practical AI Factory deployment guide and actual demonstration of new products through professional diagnostic services

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- aim Systems, a smart factory solution innovation company, announced on the 9th that it will participate in the "2026 Smart Factory + Automation World 2026 (AW 2026)" at COEX in Seoul from March 4-6 to unveil a detailed roadmap and next-generation AI Transformation (AX) solution that will evolve beyond smart factories into AI factories.

It plans to upgrade its smart factory technology, which was introduced in the last AW 2025, to focus on AX-centered products and services that lead to essential changes in the manufacturing site in this year's exhibition. Beyond simple automation, it presents practical implementation plans for AI Factory that AI judges and optimizes itself in the actual field.

1. AI Factory-era essential challenges, AX new products and roadmaps revealed

It will officially launch a new product related to AX developed to implement AI Factory. The solution is the result of the accumulated software technology and field know-how of aim Systems and serves as a core engine of AI Factory that enables data-based autonomous optimization beyond the level of process automation. It also presents a roadmap containing step-by-step AI transformation strategies and specifies the realistic direction of AX introduction for each company.

2. Provide industry-standard consulting and 'on-site diagnostic' services

It will introduce "AI Factory Application Standard Consulting" so that visitors can set a clear direction for moving to AI Factory. Visitors to the booth can objectively check the current level of their manufacturing process and receive in-depth counseling on the optimal AI application scenario and expected effects through diagnostic services that are immediately conducted on site.

3. Smart logistics essence, Software-Hardware integrated physical demonstration

Differentiated operational control capabilities in the smart logistics field can also be seen directly on the spot. Through strategic collaboration with Twinny, a company specializing in AMR, we will conduct a real demonstration in which aim Systems's smart logistics operation software and high-performance AMR hardware ('Nargo Factory') are organically linked. Through this, we will vividly introduce integrated control technology between software and facilities to maximize logistics efficiency.

"If AW 2025 was a place to show the possibility of smart factory technology, AW 2026 will be a turning point in proving whether AI leads to actual performance in the manufacturing field," an aim Systems official said. "aim Systems is a company with AX solutions and diagnostic systems that operate and produce results directly in the field beyond simply introducing AI. Through this exhibition, we will present all the strategies, technologies, and implementation roadmaps needed for customers to transition to AI Factory."

[Also Read: AW2026 aim Systems Exhibition Information]

Name of Exhibition: 2026 Smart Factory and Automation Industry Exhibition (AW2026)

Exhibition period: March 4th (Wednesday) to 6th (Friday), 2026

Exhibition booth: C Hall C808

Media Contact:

Suyeon Lee

+82-2-3461-4976

[email protected]

SOURCE aim Systems