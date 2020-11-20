Going Big in Texas - Milan Laser opens its 100th location!

Milan Laser was founded in 2012 by two board-certified medical doctors with one mission in mind; to give their clients a permanent solution to unwanted body hair. Since then, they have taken their vision from one location in Nebraska, to 40 locations by the end of 2018, growing to 70 locations in 2019, and with today's grand opening, Milan Laser now has 100 locations in 20 states. An achievement made only more remarkable by the uncertainty of business in 2020. Milan Laser not only weathered the storm, but also opened 30 new locations with several more expected by year end and continued growth in 2021.

The team at Milan Laser is thrilled about reaching this milestone. So, in the spirit of going big, Milan Laser is offering one free treatment to every customer that completes a free consultation through the end of 2020. At Milan Laser, you can rest assured that you are in expert hands because laser hair removal is not an afterthought… it's all they do! This means there are some major differences between Milan Laser and your typical med spa.

Milan Laser does not sell laser hair removal by the session. The Unlimited Package™ is included with each body area purchased, which guarantees every client's results at one affordable price, with no surprise costs or touch-up fees down the road.

They treat each client with the Candela GentleMax Pro, the fastest, most effective laser on the market. This dual-wavelength laser combines the Alexandrite and ND:Yag lasers into one machine. Making it easy and safe to treat every skin tone. Additionally, the built-in cryogen cooling spray protects the skin and makes treatments less painful than waxing.

Milan Laser only hires highly-trained medical professionals to treat their clients. Each clinic is directly supervised by a state-certified medical doctor and all treatment providers are Authorized Candela Practitioners, who along with their medical certification, are extensively trained to use the Candela laser.

Every client is approved for one of Milan Laser's affordable, no-interest payment plans. Giving clients the option of paying in full or taking advantage of monthly, low payment options. Making laser hair removal affordable for more clients.

The laser hair removal experts at Milan Laser Hair Removal are thrilled to offer everyone the pleasure of having smooth, hair-free skin. To learn more about their newest locations, grand opening specials, or to book a free consultation and treatment, visit www.milanlaser.com

About Milan Laser Hair Removal

Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. Milan Laser is the largest laser hair removal company in the country and continues to grow every month. With nearly 600 employees, Milan Laser is not only a premier laser hair removal provider but also a premier employer. Questions for our experts or looking for more information, visit www.milanlaser.com/press .

