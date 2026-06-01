For sale: 667 acres of pristine, green Texas potential at the edge of extraordinary development in Dallas-Fort Worth, the country's fastest-growing metropolitan area

DALLAS, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The award-winning TT Ranch Group at Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty in North Texas is proud to offer one of the most astute opportunities in the Dallas-Fort Worth region, Robinson Branch Ranch.

Robinson Branch Ranch in Cleburne, Texas, 667 acres of pristine, green potential at the edge of extraordinary development in Dallas-Fort Worth, the country’s fastest-growing metropolitan area. It is offered by the TT Ranch Group at Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty in North Texas for $20,013,360.

At 667+/- acres in the country's fastest-growing area, it is an exceptional parcel combining scale, location and momentum. Sited directly on U.S. Route 67 just west of Cleburne, Robinson Branch Ranch offers more than 10,000 feet of frontage on a major state highway and a scenic creek winding through its interior. It is a property of tremendous visibility and potential, the kind that investors and developers spend years looking for.

Johnson County is one of the next chapters of North Texas development and Cleburne is one of the region's most-watched cities, attracting major employers, national homebuilders, mixed-use investment and hundreds of millions of dollars in infrastructure commitment. This tract sits on the edge of that growth, large enough to accommodate a master-planned vision while remaining irreplaceable as land positioned this close to a growing city center. Downtown Fort Worth is a mere 30 minutes away, with downtown Dallas easily reachable in an hour.

Robinson Branch Ranch sits at the leading edge of a corridor actively being developed on multiple fronts, including a forthcoming Amazon operations facility expected to generate up to 1,000 new jobs. The 75-acre Cleburne Station is underway and will include retail, restaurants, an office, a movie theater and a hotel. The Railhead Addition, a master-planned mixed-use development, is among the most ambitious projects in Cleburne's history, planned to include townhomes, build-to-rent homes, retail, restaurants, a hotel and a medical center. There are more than 60 builders active across almost 200 new communities in the Cleburne area.

Robinson Branch Ranch offers varied land character and an open, workable nature — currently a mix of cornfields, open pockets and mature timber. The creek is a standout feature: Crystal-clear and rock-lined, it features both fast-moving rapids and deep, still pools, plus an established bass fishery. Other amenities include six stock tanks and internal roads.

Robinson Branch Ranch represents a rare opportunity to acquire meaningful scale in a market where large, well-located tracts are increasingly difficult to find. The corridor is established, the infrastructure is funded and the demand drivers are in place.

At 3900 W. Highway 67 in Cleburne, Robinson Branch Ranch is offered for $20,013,360. For complete information, contact Tyler Thomas, TT Ranch Group: 214-396-9692; [email protected]; ttranchgroup.com; briggsfreeman.com.

LINK TO LISTING

https://ttranchgroup.com/property/robinson-branch-ranch-johnson-texas/106250/

LINK TO VIDEO

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ueGEX9PeiB0

MEDIA CONTACT

Maria Cintron, [email protected], 214-350-0400

SOURCE Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty