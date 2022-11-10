Going Home Cremation & Funeral Care by Value Choice Finishes Renovations to Woodbine Facilities, Now Offers Witness Cremation Services

Consistently recognized as one of the best service-oriented and consumer-friendly death care providers in the Baltimore-Washington Metropolitan area…

WOODBINE, Md., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Going Home Cremation & Funeral Care by Value Choice (Going Home) officially unveiled new renovations and updates to its Woodbine facility while also adding Witness Cremation as part of its suite of death services. A lesser known but equally venerable rite of passage, Witness Cremation allows family members and loved ones the option for an even more personal goodbye – with the addition of a beautiful and safe viewing chamber attached to a state-of-the-art crematory facility.

Going Home is rapidly becoming the best value in the Baltimore-Washington area with unparalleled customer care and full funeral planning and arranging all provided online, including document signing – using electronic signatures for arrangements delivered through a secure app for identification purposes. Going Home is also proud to cover the entire state of Maryland with another office conveniently located in Rockville.

"The grieving process is unique for every situation," said Edward Sagel, Managing Partner of Going Home. "And witnessing a cremation is an intimate act, an ancient funeral rite that for some religious sects – like those of the Sikh, Hindu, and Jainism faiths – is an important part of their tradition. We have modernized the process, creating and maintaining a welcoming and loving environment that helps those who wish to use this process as a way to say goodbye to a family member."

Witness Cremations are growing in popularity as a funeral option because people want to witness their loved ones handled with dignity and respect until the very end. They also want to participate in the send-off ceremony as part of the grieving process. The process itself is relatively simple.

After getting a death certificate and the necessary permit, participants will share comforting words and eulogies about their loved one, and then, when the time is right, the casket is placed into the cremation enclosure to start the cremation process. The witness room is directly adjacent to the cremation chamber, so families can watch through a window as their loved one's body is cremated. The entire process usually takes between two to five hours. So, depending on the crematory, families can watch some or the entire cremation.

"Witness Cremations are a powerful and memorable way for people to say goodbye," said Albert Bloomfield, Managing Partner of Going Home. "Our spacious witnessing room allows friends and family to spend time together during the viewing, allowing people space to grieve, while also communicating the death in a concrete way to help mourners begin to make peace with the passing of their loved ones. We control this process from start to finish, so families are able to move through the ceremony completely at ease."

With over 250 5-Star reviews and counting, Going Home continues to be the best choice for families seeking funeral services for both their loved ones and beloved pets.

"Going Home was respectful and professional to work with during an emotional time. All of my questions and concerns were addressed very quickly from the get-go. They were patient and understanding. I would highly recommend their services in making arrangements for the passing of a loved one." –C.B.

"Going Home took care of our family's needs twice recently as both of our parents died within 1 1/2 years of each other, most recently in February 2022. Both times they came during the night very promptly to take care of everything in a very professional, kind and compassionate manner." –S. Capps

"The whole team from Cremation Going Home are excellent professionals, but not only that, they are very kind and very compassionate. They indeed have exceeded our expectations! Thank you from the bottom of my heart!" –R. Vargas

About Going Home Cremation & Funeral Care by Value Choice

Established in 2020, Going Home Cremation & Funeral Care by Value Choice is a family-owned business that continues a collective 90+ year tradition of caring for grieving families who need simple, flexible, and competitively priced cremations and funerals. Committed to the community, while always putting families first, Going Home leads the industry by offering complete and simple online funeral arrangements that includes document signing, fair and transparent pricing, along with a personalized selection of services and products. And families can arrange everything online, from the comfort of their home.

Whether it is a traditional burial service, cremation, witnessed cremation, an online memorial, or other life celebration – Going Home ensures that loved ones are always treated with love and honor. Learn more at: www.GoingHomeCares.com.

