Going on Forty, going on Three - a new generation leads Hand Picked Selections to milestone anniversary and beyond

–longtime GM Sunil Khanna and industry veteran Chris Desor completed buyout of national, fine-wine importer on 12/31/21 – the new ownership team celebrates the company's 40th anniversary up more than 50% in sales since the business transition–

WARRENTON, Va., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded by Dan Kravitz in 1985, Hand Picked Selections established a sterling reputation for its comprehensive French portfolio, and championing independent winemakers and small-to-mid-sized family domaines. Always true-to-site and displaying impeccable balance, the wines garnered a loyal following for consistently delivering outstanding quality and uncommon value.

As Hand Picked Selections marks its 40-year anniversary (January 2025), it does so under a new ownership and management team that is writing a new chapter for the acclaimed purveyor. Khanna has been a key member of Hand Picked Selections since 2007, overseeing day-to-day operations as General Manager, with a particular focus on sourcing, grower relations and operations. Desor, an accomplished sales and marketing executive, brings 25 years of experience in fine-wine distribution. The two became joint, Managing Partners of Hand Picked Selections following the purchase from Kravitz.

Since the transition, the team has doubled-down on its representation in France, with a strong emphasis on organic, biodynamic, and sustainably-grown wines, and new agencies in the Rhône Valley, Beaujolais, Burgundy, and the Loire Valley. The team has expanded its national distribution network with a focus on independent, mid-sized, fine-wine wholesalers, and is today present in 42 states, the District of Columbia, Canada, and the Caribbean. More markets are expected to come online in 2025, and the company is set to begin its own wholesale operation in its home state of Virginia. New ownership and management is leveraging its expertise in marketing, social media, and technology to connect with trade partners and end-consumers on a deeper level. The company is on strong financial footing and is well-positioned for sustainable growth and expansion.

"Working with a mentor like Dan for 15+ years and then buying the business is awfully special, and a dream come true for me", noted Khanna. "We have big shoes to fill but feel really good about what we've been able to accomplish since the business transition." "We are essentially a 40-year-old start-up" added Desor, "it's a very cool situation and an exciting time for Hand Picked Selections!".

Kravitz, who served in an advisory role following the sale and began his "official" retirement in January 2024, could not be happier. "It was bittersweet to part ways with the work of a lifetime…but it ends with mutual admiration and a strong, enduring friendship. I could not have hoped for a better team to take Hand Picked Selections to new heights."

About Hand Picked Selections

Hand Picked Selections is an importer of artisanal wines from independent winemakers and family-owned domaines in France and Spain. Founded in 1985, we are a sales and marketing organization with a national footprint in 42 states, DC, Canada, and the Caribbean. Headquarters are in the Washington DC area, with seven experienced sales professionals covering all major markets, and a talented back-office team managing operations, marketing, and finance.

Our portfolio includes a mix of deeply traditional domaines, dynamic, unorthodox individuals, and features a host of benchmark selections and exceptional values that always over-deliver.

We bring honesty, integrity and expertise to all our business relationships, operating under the principle that wine should be a pleasure to drink, and we should be a pleasure to work with.

Complete Portfolio:

Domaine du Pegau (Châteauneuf-du-Pape)

Château Pegau (Côtes du Rhône)

Sélection Laurence Féraud (Southern Rhône Valley)

Domaine Porte Rouge (Châteauneuf-du-Pape)

(Châteauneuf-du-Pape) Domaine de Fondrèche (Ventoux)

Bargemone (Provence)

Jeff Carrel (Roussillon and Languedoc)

(Roussillon and Languedoc) Domaine d'Ansignan (Roussillon)

Chateau Haut Maurin ( Bordeaux )

) Bel a Ciao ( Bordeaux )

) Arnaud Combier (Beaujolais)

(Beaujolais) Damien Martin (Mâconnais)

(Mâconnais) P. et M. Jacqueson (Côte Chalonnaise)

Domaine Michel Goubard et Fils (Côte Chalonnaise)

Domaine Doreau (Côte d'Or)

(Côte d'Or) Domaine Gerard Duplessis (Chablis)

(Chablis) Domaine Ellevin (Chablis)

Gabin et Félix Richoux (Irancy)

Domaine Durand (Sancerre)

(Sancerre) Domaine Roland Tissier et Fils (Sancerre)

et Fils (Sancerre) Champagne Jean Laurent (Côtes des Bar)

(Côtes des Bar) Champagne Bertrand-Delespierre (Montagne de Reims)

Josep Ventosa (Cava, Penedès, Spain )

Learn more: www.handpickedselections.com

Media contact: [email protected], +1 (540) 347-9400

Supplier inquiries: [email protected], +1 (703) 371-0810

Sales/distribution inquiries: [email protected], + 1 (917) 715-4571

SOURCE Hand Picked Selections