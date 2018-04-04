Going Paperless Made Texas Nameplate Co. Greener, More Efficient

Texas Nameplate used to have a paper ticket system for orders, and each ticket had an average of 16 pages. All the tickets had to be saved for several years - seven years for military contracts. The company had to store between 30,000 and 50,000 tickets at one time. In the old facility, the papers were so heavy that the floor sagged.

When the company moved to its new facility, employees had a choice: go paperless or haul hundreds of thousands of pieces of paper to the new buildings. The choice was clear.

Texas Nameplate couldn't find a business management system that was the right fit, so the company developed its own software after two years of company-wide collaboration.

The company estimates it saves more than 10 trees a year in paper, he said. The process has required everyone to learn a digital system and switch to computers and tablets. But the switch to paperless has also cut down on human errors, such as misplacement.

The company isn't 100 percent paperless - yet. "We do have to include one piece of paper in every order that gets shipped out," Crownover said. "It's just a receipt."

Texas Nameplate Co. has been serving customers in energy, transportation, marine, military, manufacturing and other sectors for more than 70 years. Their plates can be found in the Arctic, the Antarctic and nearly every environment in between.

