Going Public, a Groundbreaking Interactive Series, Premieres Tuesday, January 18

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- " Going Public " a groundbreaking interactive series that allows viewers to Click-to-Invest and buy shares in featured companies while they watch from their phone, tablet, or laptop, announced that it will begin streaming on Tuesday, January 18. The ten-episode series will stream on Entrepreneur.com and Benzinga.com, reaching an estimated 30 million monthly unique visitors between the two media platforms.

The first-of-its-kind series follows the stories of founders on their capital-raising journey, giving viewers a bird's-eye view into the challenges and opportunities associated with the fundraising process. Along the way, viewers are educated through on-screen graphics and are told about the associated investing risks. The four companies featured in Season 1 are HAMMITT , PROVEN Skincare , TREBEL , and NGT Academy .

"Our mission is to allow viewers to be active participants in the capital markets and we believe a massively mainstream series just might be the way to do it," said Todd Goldberg and Darren Marble, Executive Producers of the show. 'Going Public' is an innovation in storytelling. Founders need a new format to share their vision, mission, and values with the world, and that's precisely what we're delivering," they added.

Hosted by Lauren Simmons , the youngest-ever female trader on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange and only the second Black female to have ever held the position, "Going Public" is produced by Emmy-nominated studio INE Entertainment, whose credits include "The Biggest Loser" and "MasterChef." The series also features leadership advice and guidance from three accomplished entrepreneurs -- Jaime Schmidt, Founder of Schmidt's Naturals, Josh Snow, Founder of Snow Oral Care, and Jeff Hoffman, Chairman of the Global Entrepreneurship Network.

Each company in the series is using the Regulation A securities registration exemption to raise capital. Regulation A, part of the 2012 JOBS Act, allows companies to raise up to $75 million, broadly market their deal, and permits anyone over the age of 18 globally to legally invest.

For updates on the show, visit GoingPublic.com or join the conversation on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About Going Public

The companies featured in the "Going Public" series have engaged Dalmore Group LLC ("Dalmore") to serve as broker-dealer of record for their Securities Offerings. Dalmore is registered with the SEC and is a member of FINRA ( www.finra.org ) and SIPC ( www.sipc.org ).

