Going Public Announces New Promotional Agreement with Dow Jones

LOS ANGELES, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "Going Public," the groundbreaking streaming series that allows viewers to invest in featured startups while they watch, today announced a new promotional agreement with Dow Jones & Company, home to leading publications including Barron's, MarketWatch, The Wall Street Journal and Mansion Global. Season 2 of the show will stream exclusively on a dedicated custom content partner page on MarketWatch later this year.

"Going Public" is a first-of-its-kind streaming series where viewers follow the capital-raising journeys of companies who have crossed their Series A funding stage. Season 1 of "Going Public'' made history in 2022 by allowing viewers to seamlessly invest in featured startups from their phones, tablets, and laptops. The inaugural season streamed on Entrepreneur.com and was viewed more than 12 million times, averaging 1.2 million viewers per episode. The four featured companies raised millions from a mix of retail and institutional viewers during the 10-week season.

"We couldn't be more delighted to collaborate with Dow Jones as the next phase of our development," said Darren Marble, executive producer of the series. "We've created a new category at the intersection of finance and entertainment, and the team at Dow Jones is fundamentally aligned with our mission to enrich the financial education landscape with an innovative approach."

"With an engaged audience of active investors, MarketWatch is the ideal destination for the 'Going Public' series," said Jeff Warford, client partner of financial services at Dow Jones. "The entrepreneurs and businesses featured make for a very entertaining experience, with the added bonus of being able to invest directly."

"Dow Jones's unmatched audience is a great fit for a series that allows viewers to invest while they watch," said Todd Goldberg, executive producer of the series.

With production already underway, the next season of Going Public will bring a star-studded cast and stream exclusively on a dedicated custom content partner page on MarketWatch later this year. To learn more, visit www.goingpublic.com.

Going Public is a groundbreaking series that follows the stories of founders on their capital-raising journey. For the first time ever, viewers can Click-to-Invest and buy shares in featured companies while they watch. The companies featured in the Going Public series have engaged Dalmore Group LLC (Dalmore) to serve as broker-dealer of record for their Securities Offerings. Dalmore is registered with the SEC and is a member of FINRA (www.finra.org) and SIPC (www.sipc.org).

