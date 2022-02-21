Going Through Midlife Crisis or Plagued by Self-Doubt? New Book Reveals a Holistic Method to Help Boost Your Self-Esteem, Build Self-Confidence, Overcome Fear of Failure, and Accomplish Your Wildest Dreams

PHOENIX, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new book from a successful immigrant, registered nurse, and investor helps people contemplating life change or going through midlife crisis rebuild the confidence in their abilities to achieve their yet unrealized dreams and build a better life for themselves through focused prioritization, accountability, and self-discipline. Author Alexandra V. Dotcheva, DMA, RN, offers a tested holistic way to building strong self-confidence while pursuing and achieving your life goals — in her new book, It Really Is Simple: A Holistic Approach to Self-Confidence — A Practical Guide ($25.95 paperback and $9.99 e-book, Classic Day Publishing, December 1, 2021).

Book Cover

This detailed yet practical book will show you how to integrate a simple prioritization system into every important aspect of your life, so you can reliably pave and control your path to success by tailoring your action plan to achieve your short-term and long-term goals and, ultimately, bring your most ambitious dreams to full realization. You will learn how to:

Objectively analyze your current life situation

Create goals that ensure no area of your life remains compromised or neglected

Build habits that promote perpetual health and wealth

Choose relationships that build mutual value and are directly aligned with your goals and dreams

Train your mind towards perseverance, discipline, and uncompromising integrity

"I am often asked how I am able to stay healthy and in top physical shape, without taking pharmaceutical drugs, while approaching fifty," says Dotcheva. "I am also asked how I manage to grow my investment portfolio while working full time. I wrote the book because I felt that people were often missing the connection between their poor health and poor finances, and, in many ways, these two components were also closely related to their choices of relationships, which fascinated me. This whole combination of factors results in poor self-confidence and lack of self-esteem for too many individuals. I am someone who struggled with this problem for twenty years before I became successful, so I realized I could reach millions of people by writing a book and tell how I went from insecure and self-doubting to completely financially independent, meaning I don't need a job to live a great life."

Alexandra Dotcheva earned her Doctor of Musical Arts degree in classical violin in 2007. She made a drastic change in 2011 by becoming a registered nurse and, later on, a real estate investor and options trader. As an immigrant, Dotcheva has firsthand experience with the challenges of cultural adjustment and integration, and the mental toll these can take on a person feeling insecure about their ability to succeed. Her goal is to inspire others to turn away from various forms of self-doubt and go after their dreams instead of leading lives subdued to conventional ways of thinking that have long been proven inadequate and damaging to a person's self-esteem and self-confidence.

It Really Is Simple: A Holistic Approach to Self-Confidence — A Practical Guide (Classic Day Publishing, $25.95 paperback and $9.99 e-book, 393 pages, 6 x 9, ISBN – 978-1-59849-321-4) is available at www.holisticselfconfidence.com .

CONTACT: Alexandra Dotcheva, (315) 372-1797, [email protected]

SOURCE Alexandra Dotcheva