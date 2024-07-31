GOING TO MIAMI: DISCOUNT TIRE AND INTER MIAMI CF ACTIVATE MULTIYEAR PARTNERSHIP

MIAMI, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Discount Tire has teamed up with Inter Miami CF, making one of the nation's leading tire and wheel retailers a presenting partner for the world-class fútbol Club, which competes in Major League Soccer.

As part of the multiyear partnership, Discount Tire will be the Club's Official Tire Retailer. Fans will see Discount Tire integrated into Inter Miami in-stadium signage at Chase Stadium home matches and in collaborations between the Club and Discount Tire on digital and social platforms.

Inter Miami CF

Discount Tire serves drivers throughout the greater Miami area at multiple store locations and operates 41 stores in Florida.

"For over three decades, Discount Tire has been proud to serve Florida drivers with an inviting and easy experience for their tire and wheel needs," said Tom Williams, chief experience officer at Discount Tire. "The passion that fans of Inter Miami bring to supporting the Club is a great parallel to how serious our stores and people are about keeping drivers safe, and we look forward to continuing to expand and grow our presence in the region and nationwide in partnership with Inter Miami CF."

The partnership between Inter Miami CF and Discount Tire expands the tire retailer's commitment to supporting fans and followers of professional soccer. Discount Tire is also the Official Tire Retailer of Major League Soccer, in its 29th season, including the MLS All-Star Game presented by Target and the MLS Cup presented by Audi.

In 20 markets where local MLS clubs are located – including Miami – and in countless other neighborhoods across the U.S., Discount Tire offers tires, wheels, and wiper blades for online or in-store purchase and has teams of experts to handle tire safety checks or installation needs.

For more information about Discount Tire and to find a location, visit discounttire.com. For more information about Inter Miami CF, visit intermiamicf.com.

ABOUT DISCOUNT TIRE

Discount Tire is a leading independent retailer of tires, wheels, and windshield wipers. Founded in 1960 by Bruce T. Halle, the company serves customers at more than 1,200 stores in 39 states. The company does business as Discount Tire in most of the U.S. and as America's Tire in parts of California and Pennsylvania and recently acquired the full-service auto repair operations of Dunn Tire and Suburban Tire. Discount Tire acquired Tire Rack, a direct-to-consumer tire retailer and distributor, in 2021. Treadwell, Discount Tire's proprietary online tire-buying guide, uses decades of data and individual driving habits to recommend the right tires for each driver's unique needs. Discount Tire is a primary sponsor of the No. 2 Ford Mustang in the NASCAR Cup Series and the Official Tire Retailer of Major League Soccer. For more information, visit www.discounttire.com.

ABOUT INTER MIAMI CF

Club International de Fútbol Miami, known as Inter Miami CF, is an American professional sports team in its fifth season in Major League Soccer. Inter Miami plays and trains at its 34-acre centralized facility, which includes Chase Stadium, a 50,000-square-foot training center, and seven fields in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. In addition to the MLS team, the Club fields MLS NEXT Pro team Inter Miami CF II and has a youth Academy for ages U-12 to U-19. Inter Miami CF Main Partners include: Royal Caribbean, Fracht Group, JPMorgan Chase, Baptist Health and Florida Blue. Please visit www.intermiamicf.com for more information.

