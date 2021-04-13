GoJet Airlines Joins United Airlines' Innovative Aviate Pilot Development Program

ST. LOUIS, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GoJet Airlines today announced it is joining Aviate, United Airlines' innovative pilot development program. Aviate provides those who aspire to a career as a United captain with the most direct route to achieving that goal. GoJet is proud to be a part of this innovative and transformative program for so many aspiring and current aviation professionals. GoJet plans to expand pilot hiring in 2021 to support the growth of its fleet and the carrier is thrilled to have this avenue for current and prospective pilots to advance in their careers.

The Aviate program will allow GoJet pilots a direct path towards flying for United after successfully applying to the program, maintaining high performance standards, meeting the airline's requirements and flying 2000 hours and 24 months with GoJet, a United Express carrier. Aviate also provides support and coaching for pilots to develop into leaders who exemplify the professionalism, level of excellence and commitment to providing safe, caring, dependable and efficient service that United expects from its pilots.

With GoJet rapidly growing its fleet of CRJ-550's, this program provides a great opportunity for pilots and first officers to move forward in their career paths.

"We couldn't be happier to have this opportunity for GoJet and our pilots to participate in the Aviate program," said Rick Leach, President and Chief Executive Officer of GoJet Airlines. "With more CRJ-550s being added to our fleet, this is the perfect opportunity for pilots to fly the revolutionary CRJ-550 and have a direct path to United. We look forward to growing this exciting program with United Airlines."

About the CRJ-550

The CRJ-550 is the world's only two-cabin 50-seat regional aircraft designed for business and leisure travelers who want true-first-class seating, Wi-Fi, ample leg room and enough space for every customer to bring a roller bag on board. Since entering service in October 2019, the CRJ-550 has revolutionized the regional flying experience with enhancements unavailable on other regional jets.



SOURCE GoJet Airlines

Related Links

http://www.gojetairlines.com/

