GOJO Unveils Its Latest Breakthrough in Hand Hygiene Technology

Key Features of the PURELL CX10 Countermount Dispensing System:

Always ready soap prime design – Ensures the dispenser is primed and ready for hands at any time

– Ensures the dispenser is primed and ready for hands at any time Energy-on-The Refill™ design – Eliminates battery maintenance

– Eliminates battery maintenance Touch-Free Operation with advanced hand-sensor technology

with advanced hand-sensor technology Simplified refill-change-outs – Simplifies workflow and reduces labor costs

– Simplifies workflow and reduces labor costs Flexible dispenser installation with up to 6 feet of intuitive cable connections

with up to 6 feet of intuitive cable connections Installation Efficiency – Supported by detailed guides and video tutorials

– Supported by detailed guides and video tutorials Smart Systems Capable – Allows for service alerts and seamless IoT integration

– Allows for service alerts and seamless IoT integration Sustainable Value – Offering easily recyclable refill bottles,1 reduced plastic waste2 and a water saving formula.3

"At GOJO, dispenser innovation is more than technology—it's how we solve real-world problems for our customers," said Stephanie Schneider, Chief Product Officer. "Our product development is rooted in really getting to know the jobs of all those at a facility. The new CX Dispensing System is the latest example of how we bring meaningful innovation to life and we're thrilled to showcase it at ISSA 2025 and invite attendees to experience it firsthand."

Visit GOJO at Booth #5631 during ISSA 2025 to explore the PURELL® CX10 Countermount Dispensing System and other new solutions designed to advance hygiene and wellness in every environment.

About GOJO Industries

GOJO is a Purpose-driven, 3rd generation Family Enterprise whose market-leading PURELL® soap, hand sanitizer, surface sprays and wipes are used around the world to fight germs and promote well-being. A WBENC-certified women-owned business, for more than 75 years, GOJO has used science-based innovation to set new standards in safety, efficacy, and sustainability for both consumers and in public spaces like hospitals, schools, restaurants. GOJO is headquartered in Akron, Ohio with manufacturing facilities located in Northeast Ohio. For more information on GOJO Industries, please visit GOJO.com.

1 Refill components can be separated by hand and recycled or disposed of following local municipal guidance

2 CX10 refills have up to 20% reduction in plastics (vs 2300mL legacy refills), based on plastic weight per liter of hand hygiene product.

3 CRT HEALTHY SOAP® Rinses quickly and cleanly saving water with every wash, compared to our top selling non-antibacterial soap. GOJO Industries, Inc., 2017-07-I10599 PURELL Healthy Soap CRT Rinse and Sustainability Study, 19 July 2017.

SOURCE GOJO Industries