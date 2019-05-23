GoKart Labs Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security and Reach Compliance Requirements

WASHINGTON, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GoKart Labs, a ten-year veteran in digital innovation and business consultancy has earned certified status on its system and supporting infrastructure for information security by HITRUST.

HITRUST CSF Certified status demonstrates that GoKart Labs system and its supporting infrastructure has met industry-defined regulatory requirements and is appropriately managing risk around the creation, access, storage and exchange of sensitive data.

"GoKart Labs has always made data controls and security a priority especially when handling our client's sensitive information on SaaS Applications like Github, AWS and Heroku," said Angie Swatfager, CFO of GoKart Labs. "This seal of approval gives us a way to clearly articulate to our clients the ongoing commitment we're making to meeting the complex compliance standards required for HITRUST certification."

This achievement places GoKart Labs in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST CSF helps GoKart Labs address risk concerns through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

"HITRUST has been working with the healthcare industry to ensure the appropriate information protection requirements are met when sensitive information is accessed or stored in a cloud environment. By taking the steps necessary to obtain HITRUST CSF Certified status, GoKart Labs is distinguished as an organization that people can count on to keep their information safe," said Ken Vander Wal, Chief Compliance Officer, HITRUST.

GoKart Labs is an innovation lab that works alongside clients to invent, design and build digital experiences and custom-built startups. We help companies move faster than they thought possible through quick iterations and continuous improvement. We fulfill our company's vision by using our talent, methods and creativity to advance a better educated, healthier and more financially secure society. You can find our labs in Minneapolis and Washington, D.C. For more information, visit www.gokartlabs.com

