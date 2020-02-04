GOL and American Airlines announce codeshare agreement

SÃO PAULO, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL" or "Company"), (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), and American Airlines today announced a codeshare agreement that will offer the more daily flights between South America and the U.S. than any other airline partnership.

When approved by the authorities in Brazil and the U.S., GOL's new codeshare will enable its customers to travel seamlessly to more than 30 destinations in the U.S. The flights will operate from GOL's hubs São Paulo (GRU), Rio de Janeiro (GIG), Brasília (BSB) and Fortaleza (FOR), and will add to GOL's existing regular flights to Miami and Orlando.

"As two of the leading airlines in Brazil and the U.S., GOL and American Airlines will offer the best experience for customers on the largest number of flights and destinations in the Americas", said GOL CEO Paulo Kakinoff. "This will strengthen GOL's presence in international markets and accelerate our long-term growth". GOL's network services 88 destinations in Brazil and 16 international operated by GOL, as well as 149 international destinations through codeshare agreements.

"We are proud of our strong presence in Latin America, which includes 170 daily flights to the region, Admirals Club lounges and dedicated Premium Guest Services teams in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Mexico City and Buenos Aires", said American Airlines President Robert Isom.

The partnership between GOL and American Airlines will give customers the simplicity of purchasing connecting flights on both airlines using one reservation, and a seamless ticketing, check-in, boarding and baggage check experience throughout the entire journey. This will be paired with frequent flier point earning and redemption on both airlines.

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.

GOL serves more than 36 million passengers annually. With Brazil's largest network, GOL offers customers more than 750 daily flights to over 100 destinations in Brazil and in South America, the Caribbean and the United States. GOLLOG's cargo transportation and logistics business serves more than 3,400 Brazilian municipalities and more than 200 international destinations in 95 countries. SMILES allows over 16 million registered clients to accumulate miles and redeem tickets to more than 700 destinations worldwide on the GOL partner network. Headquartered in São Paulo, GOL has a team of approximately 16,000 highly skilled aviation professionals and operates a fleet of 125 Boeing 737 aircraft, delivering Brazil's top on-time performance and an industry leading 19 years safety record. GOL has invested billions of Reais in facilities, products and services and technology to enhance the customer experience in the air and on the ground. GOL's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information, visit www.voegol.com.br/ir.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines offers customers 6,800 daily flights to more than 365 destinations in 61 countries from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix and Washington, D.C. With a shared purpose of caring for people on life's journey, American's 130,000 global team members serve more than 200 million customers annually. Since 2013, American has invested more than $28 billion in its product and people and now flies the youngest fleet among U.S. network carriers, equipped with industry-leading high-speed Wi-Fi, lie-flat seats, and more inflight entertainment and access to power. American also has enhanced food and beverage options in the air and on the ground in its world-class Admirals Club and Flagship lounges. American was recently named a Five Star Global Airline by the Airline Passenger Experience Association and Airline of the Year by Air Transport World. American is a founding member of oneworld®, whose members serve 1,100 destinations in 180 countries and territories. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL and the company's stock is included in the S&P 500. Learn more about what's happening at American by visiting news.aa.com and connect with American on Twitter @AmericanAir and at Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines.

